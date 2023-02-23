EVN Copyright: EVN

The Ukrainian president has reiterated his commitment to secure wide-ranging international support for his country through a "diplomatic marathon".

In his latest evening adddress, Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the latest round of talks he'd held with countries such as Pakistan, Uganda and the UK.

Speaking of his latest discussion with Rishi Sunak he said: "It would be great if all our partners, like the UK, understood how the speed of defence supplies affects concrete successes on the battlefield."

Zelensky also highlighted the ongoing work to keep grain exports flowing out of Ukraine and accused Russia of undermining global food security.