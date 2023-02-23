Ukrainian leader Zelensky vows to keep pressure on Russia
EVNCopyright: EVN
The Ukrainian president has reiterated his commitment to secure wide-ranging international support for his country through a "diplomatic marathon".
In his latest evening adddress, Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the latest round of talks he'd held with countries such as Pakistan, Uganda and the UK.
Speaking of his latest discussion with Rishi Sunak he said: "It would be great if all our partners, like the UK, understood how the speed of defence supplies affects concrete successes on the battlefield."
Zelensky also highlighted the ongoing work to keep grain exports flowing out of Ukraine and accused Russia of undermining global food security.
Warnings of anniversary missile strike in Ukraine
Alice Cuddy
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine has woken on the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion with warnings to expect attacks.
In an interview with a local news site, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Russia was “planning a small missile strike on 23-24 February”.
He added that Ukrainians had seen such attacks many times before and that it would be “nothing extraordinary” for the country.
“Trust me. We’ve had it over 20 times already,” he told Ukrayinska Pravda.
Meanwhile, high-level political visits to Ukraine are continuing, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arriving in Kyiv today.
We have also been speaking to people across Ukraine about their last memories from before the war, which you can read about here.
UN chief condemns invasion ahead of anniversary
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "affront" to the world's "collective conscience", at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.
Guterres said: "It is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law."
The possible consequences of a "spiralling conflict" were, he said, a "clear and present danger".
The meeting, held almost one year since the invasion began, was debating a motion backed by Ukraine and its allies demanding Russia pull out immediately and unconditionally.
Ukraine hopes that by supporting the motion countries will show solidarity.
The Kremlin has accused the West of wanting to defeat Russia at any cost. Vasily Nebenzya, the Kremlin's ambassador to the UN, said the US and its allies were prepared to plunge the entire world into war.
Welcome to our coverage of the latest from Ukraine
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
It's just a day until the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Later today, the United Nations looks likely to approve a resolution calling for Russia to pull out immediately from Ukraine.
The vote isn't legally binding but carries political weight.
For the Russian leadership, the mood appears to be defiant - they're celebrating Defender of the Fatherland day, a public holiday in the country.
Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia is concentrating on boosting its military forces after he pulled out of a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.
I'll be bringing you this morning's live coverage with my colleagues Anna Boyd, Thomas Mackintosh and Sam Hancock, stay with us for all the latest developments.
Live Reporting
Edited by Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EVNCopyright: EVN ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Ukrainian leader Zelensky vows to keep pressure on Russia
The Ukrainian president has reiterated his commitment to secure wide-ranging international support for his country through a "diplomatic marathon".
In his latest evening adddress, Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the latest round of talks he'd held with countries such as Pakistan, Uganda and the UK.
Speaking of his latest discussion with Rishi Sunak he said: "It would be great if all our partners, like the UK, understood how the speed of defence supplies affects concrete successes on the battlefield."
Zelensky also highlighted the ongoing work to keep grain exports flowing out of Ukraine and accused Russia of undermining global food security.
Warnings of anniversary missile strike in Ukraine
Alice Cuddy
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine has woken on the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion with warnings to expect attacks.
In an interview with a local news site, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Russia was “planning a small missile strike on 23-24 February”.
He added that Ukrainians had seen such attacks many times before and that it would be “nothing extraordinary” for the country.
“Trust me. We’ve had it over 20 times already,” he told Ukrayinska Pravda.
Meanwhile, high-level political visits to Ukraine are continuing, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arriving in Kyiv today.
We have also been speaking to people across Ukraine about their last memories from before the war, which you can read about here.
UN chief condemns invasion ahead of anniversary
The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "affront" to the world's "collective conscience", at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.
Guterres said: "It is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law."
The possible consequences of a "spiralling conflict" were, he said, a "clear and present danger".
The meeting, held almost one year since the invasion began, was debating a motion backed by Ukraine and its allies demanding Russia pull out immediately and unconditionally.
Ukraine hopes that by supporting the motion countries will show solidarity.
The Kremlin has accused the West of wanting to defeat Russia at any cost. Vasily Nebenzya, the Kremlin's ambassador to the UN, said the US and its allies were prepared to plunge the entire world into war.
Welcome to our coverage of the latest from Ukraine
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
It's just a day until the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Later today, the United Nations looks likely to approve a resolution calling for Russia to pull out immediately from Ukraine.
The vote isn't legally binding but carries political weight.
For the Russian leadership, the mood appears to be defiant - they're celebrating Defender of the Fatherland day, a public holiday in the country.
Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia is concentrating on boosting its military forces after he pulled out of a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.
I'll be bringing you this morning's live coverage with my colleagues Anna Boyd, Thomas Mackintosh and Sam Hancock, stay with us for all the latest developments.