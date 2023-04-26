Sudan evacuees arrive in Cyprus for first flight to UK

British troops to take control of Khartoum airfield
War crimes suspect freed during chaos
A former Sudanese politician wanted for alleged crimes against humanity has said that he and other former officials are no longer in jail.
Ahmad Harun was among those being held in Kober prison in the capital Khartoum who are facing charges by the International Criminal Court.
A ceasefire between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary group still largely appears to be holding.
But there are doubts about both parties' commitment to a lasting peace.
Read more.
British troops to take control of Khartoum airfield
As the evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan continues, British troops are preparing to take over control of the airfield near Khartoum from where the evacuations are taking place.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would take charge of the airstrip near from German forces, after Berlin said its final evacuation flight would leave on Tuesday night.
He said 120 British troops have already been supporting the operation there.
'Security situation is complicated'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the UK government's approach to getting British citizens out of Sudan, following criticism that the Foreign Office is failing those stuck in Khartoum.
Speaking to broadcasters after launching the first evacuation flight from Sudan, he said there will be "many more" flights out of Sudan.
Asked about the accusations of failing to help UK citizens, the prime minister says he is "pleased that we were actually one of the first countries to safely evacuate our diplomats and our families".
He adds it is right that diplomats and their relatives were prioritised "because they were being targeted".
He says more than 1,000 people have been contacted and many are making their way to the airfield. So far, two RAF planes arrived in Cyprus.
What happened yesterday?
The fourth ceasefire attempt since the beginning of the clashes started at 22:00GMT on Monday and for the first time it seemed holding, although we did hear reports of gunfire.
That gave countries, including the UK, the opportunity to to keep evacuating their citizens.
Unlike the other countries that mostly started their efforts at the weekend, Britain launched its first evacuation flight yesterday and another one overnight. We know that 39 British passport holders were on the first flight, but the Foreign Office hasn’t confirmed how many were on the second plane.
Another big news line from Sudan yesterday was the World Health Organization’s warning of a "high risk of biological hazard" after a laboratory storing pathogens was seized.
Evacuations continue despite challenges
Paul Adams
Reporting from Nairobi
The UN has reported scattered fighting in various places – including artillery and airstrikes – but the nationwide ceasefire, which came into effect more than 24 hours ago has held sufficiently for this evacuation process to continue.
The airstrip north of Khartoum which countries have been using to mount these flights remains secure, and I think we’re going to see it continue to be used throughout today and probably tomorrow too.
There are big questions though about how easy it is for people to reach it. If you look at a map of who controls what streets in Khartoum and Omburman, it’s a very, very confusing situation – you’ve also got the added problem of fuel prices, which are going through the roof.
So there are a number of reasons why it’s very difficult, but by and large there seems to be just enough peace in the area for the evacuations to continue.
There is also a fear now among the Sudanese. There is a worry that when the international community flees the country, western eyes are not going to be where they need to be. And when this ceasefire ends at the end of tomorrow, the fighting may increase, and we may see an infinitely more chaotic situation unfolding with potentially enormous humanitarian consequences.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning as our live coverage of the evacuation from Sudan continues.
Fighting between the army and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces broke out in the capital Khartoum 11 days ago and has spread to other parts of the country.
On Monday, a 72 hour truce was called to allow civilians to escape. This appears to be holding but we have heard reports from people in the capital who say they have heard gunfire and shelling.
Two flights evacuating British passport holders have landed at an RAF base in Cyprus and the Foreign Office says they will only be there a maximum of two days before being given the option of returning to the UK. The first flight back to the UK is due to leave later today.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day from our teams in Africa, Cyprus and London so do stay with us.