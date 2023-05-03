“She has long hair and black jeans”, crying and shaking, a mother of one of the children from Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade is repeating again and again over the phone.

She and other parents are calling every doctor and hospital in Belgrade they know.

It’s been a couple of hours since the shooting and they still don’t know if their children are alive and well.

"My daughter is not answering her phone, her teacher as well, and the shooting happened in her class”, one of the fathers tells us.

The streets around the school are in complete silence and anticipation - broken only, from time to time, by crying parents.

“Please tell us anything”, they are shouting at police officers.

A couple of hours ago, officers released a number of younger students from the school, one class at a time. Parents rushed to meet and hug them, with eyes full of tears of joy.