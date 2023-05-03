Parents ringing hospitals to find out if their children are alive
Slobodan Maričić
BBC News, Serbia
“She has long hair and black jeans”, crying and shaking, a mother of one of the children from Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade is repeating again and again over the phone.
She and other parents are calling every doctor and hospital in Belgrade they know.
It’s been a couple of hours since the shooting and they still don’t know if their children are alive and well.
"My daughter is not answering her phone, her teacher as well, and the shooting happened in her class”, one of the fathers tells us.
The streets around the school are in complete silence and anticipation - broken only, from time to time, by crying parents.
“Please tell us anything”, they are shouting at police officers.
A couple of hours ago, officers released a number of younger students from the school, one class at a time. Parents rushed to meet and hug them, with eyes full of tears of joy.
Pupils and parents in shock
Teachers, students and parents have been comforting each other outside the elementary school in central Belgrade where the shooting took place.
Here are some of the latest pictures from the scene:
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Serbian officials to give press conference
We're hearing that Serbian officials will give a press conference soon to provide all the details they have about the shooting.
The educational authorities are also due to speak, according to our reporter in Belgrade, Aleksandar Miladinovic.
We'll be listening in and bringing you the key news lines from it.
Police appear to escort suspect from scene
Police have arrested a 14-year-old student at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade in connection with this morning's attack.
The suspect is alleged to have used his father's gun, officials say, and an investigation into the motives behind the incident is under way.
We've had the following picture of what is believed to be the suspect being escorted by police after his arrest:
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Shock and silence in Belgrade - reporter
Aleksandar Miladinovic, our BBC reporter in Belgrade, has been relaying the latest about what's been unfolding in the Serbian capital.
He says the shooting happened at one of the most prestigious primary schools in the capital, during a history class.
Six very young pupils from the same class and their history teacher are in different hospitals in Belgrade being treated for their wounds, he says.
This is the first event of this kind in Serbia and in the Balkans." from Aleksandar Miladinovic
This is the first event of this kind in Serbia and in the Balkans."
He says there's been a lot of debate about whether the weapons and arms belonging to people in the Balkans, after the wars in the 1990s, are listed and registered, and how that information is kept and stored.
"This event will certainly open a big discussion on what has been done in the past," he says, adding there's been a lot of shock and a lot of silence since the incident.
In pictures: Police at the scene of the shooting
Police officers and emergency services have cordoned off the area around the school where the shooting happened.
We've just had these pictures through:
EPACopyright: EPA
EPACopyright: EPA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Shooter recently joined class, says father of pupil
We're getting a bit more information from the scene now.
Milan Milosevic, the father of one of the pupils at the school, said his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired and managed to escape.
"[The boy] first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly," Milosevic told broadcaster N1.
"I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say he [the shooter] was quiet and a good pupil. He recently joined their class."
Suspect shot teacher in history class - witnesses
Guy Delauney
Balkans correspondent
The shooting started at around 08:00 local time at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, in Belgrade's central Vracar district.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and took him away from the scene, with his hands cuffed and his head covered with a jacket.
The suspect's classmates say he walked into a History class, first shot the teacher and then turned his weapon on his fellow students.
He also allegedly shot at least one security guard who tried to prevent him entering the school.
The incident is causing enormous shock in Serbia.
Despite widespread weapon ownership, gun crime is rare - and school shootings unheard of.
What we know so far
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
At least eight children and a security guard have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in central Belgrade, Serbia.
Here’s what we know so far:
A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection with the attack
Six pupils and a teacher were also injured, the interior ministry said
The attack happened early this morning at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade
Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school shortly after 08:40 local time (07:40 GMT)
The suspect is alleged to have used his father's gun, officials say
An investigation into the motives behind the incident is under way
At least nine dead in Serbia school shooting
Hello and welcome to our live coverage.
At least eight students and a security guard are dead after a shooting at a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade.
Another six pupils and a teacher were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Police arrested a 14-year-old student at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade in connection with Wednesday morning's attack.
Stay with us as we bring you emerging details on this story.
