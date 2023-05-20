Zelensky says G7 meetings will bring peace 'closer'
In the last few minutes, we’ve heard from Volodymyr Zelensky who tweeted
about his attendance at the G7 summit.
“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of
Ukraine,” he said.
“Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become
closer today.”
It comes after the US said it would allow its Western allies to supply
Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major
boost for Kyiv.
Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and Zelensky hailed the move as a
"historic decision".
We'll be bringing
you more detail on that announcement shortly.
Ukrainian president seen departing Hiroshima airport
Tessa Wong
in Hiroshima
Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit.
Live footage by Japanese TV stations showed the Ukrainian president
arriving on a French government plane at Hiroshima airport.
He stepped off the
plane, rushed down the steps, shook hands briefly with waiting officials, and
entered a waiting car which whisked him away.
Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the G7 summit in Japan
where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Hiroshima.
The meeting of rich allied nations - the US, UK, Canada, France,
Germany, Italy and Japan – is gathering this weekend.
Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the
summit after welcoming what he called the "historic" decision by the
US to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter
jets.
It’s not clear as yet what engagements the Ukrainian leader will carry
out in Hiroshima today, where it’s now after 16:00 local time.
I’m here in London
with my colleague Marita Moloney and together with Tessa Wong, who’s in
Hiroshima, we’ll be bringing you the latest developments so stay with us.
