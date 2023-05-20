Zelensky arrives in Japan for G7 summit

In the last few minutes, we’ve heard from Volodymyr Zelensky who tweeted about his attendance at the G7 summit.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine,” he said .

“Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today.”

It comes after the US said it would allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, in a major boost for Kyiv.

Ukraine has long sought advanced jets and Zelensky hailed the move as a "historic decision".

We'll be bringing you more detail on that announcement shortly.