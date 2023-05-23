Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she went missing on 3 May 2007.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry, had gone for dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant in the holiday apartment complex they were staying in on the night of her disappearance.
Madeline and her twin younger brother and sister were staying in the apartment, 100 yards away.
The group of adults had devised a rota system to check on all of the group’s children during the evening.
But when it was Kate’s turn, she discovered Madeleine had gone.
Her disappearance sparked a long-running missing person case spanning over 16 years. Madeleine's whereabouts remain unknown.
Where are the police searching?
What we're expecting to get confirmed this morning is that police are carrying out searches at a remote reservoir in Portugal.
The Arade dam is 50km (31 miles) from where Madeleine went missing as a three-year-old in Praia de Luz in 2007. German authorities have not yet officially confirmed the police search, but have indicated media reports are correct.
Hans Christian Wolters, the state prosecutor in Braunschweig, has told the BBC a short statement of confirmation will be released this morning.
Statement expected from German authorities
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good morning.
We're bringing you live coverage of a new search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing in southern Portugal in 2007.
What we're expecting this morning is a statement from German prosecutors confirming that they are working with Portuguese police to search a reservoir some 50km (31 miles) from where Madeleine disappeared.
The Germans are involved because they have been investigating one of their nationals, Christian Brueckner, in connection with her disappearance.
British police are also present for the search.
We're expecting the German statement in the next hour - we'll bring you the latest developments as we get them.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What happened to Madeleine McCann?
Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she went missing on 3 May 2007.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry, had gone for dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant in the holiday apartment complex they were staying in on the night of her disappearance.
Madeline and her twin younger brother and sister were staying in the apartment, 100 yards away.
The group of adults had devised a rota system to check on all of the group’s children during the evening.
But when it was Kate’s turn, she discovered Madeleine had gone.
Her disappearance sparked a long-running missing person case spanning over 16 years. Madeleine's whereabouts remain unknown.
Where are the police searching?
What we're expecting to get confirmed this morning is that police are carrying out searches at a remote reservoir in Portugal.
The Arade dam is 50km (31 miles) from where Madeleine went missing as a three-year-old in Praia de Luz in 2007. German authorities have not yet officially confirmed the police search, but have indicated media reports are correct.
Hans Christian Wolters, the state prosecutor in Braunschweig, has told the BBC a short statement of confirmation will be released this morning.
Statement expected from German authorities
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good morning.
We're bringing you live coverage of a new search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing in southern Portugal in 2007.
What we're expecting this morning is a statement from German prosecutors confirming that they are working with Portuguese police to search a reservoir some 50km (31 miles) from where Madeleine disappeared.
The Germans are involved because they have been investigating one of their nationals, Christian Brueckner, in connection with her disappearance.
British police are also present for the search.
We're expecting the German statement in the next hour - we'll bring you the latest developments as we get them.