Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she went missing on 3 May 2007.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry, had gone for dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant in the holiday apartment complex they were staying in on the night of her disappearance.

Madeline and her twin younger brother and sister were staying in the apartment, 100 yards away.

The group of adults had devised a rota system to check on all of the group’s children during the evening.

But when it was Kate’s turn, she discovered Madeleine had gone.

Her disappearance sparked a long-running missing person case spanning over 16 years. Madeleine's whereabouts remain unknown.