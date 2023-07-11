We'll send strong and positive message to Ukraine - Nato boss
The head of Nato has warm words for Kyiv this morning, saying the military alliance's members will "send a very strong and positive message from Nato to Ukraine" at the summit.
Speaking in Vilnius this morning, Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine has come a long way since 2008, when Nato initially agreed that Ukraine "will" become a member of the alliance at some point.
"Ukraine is much closer to Nato, so I think the time has come to reflect that in Nato decisions," he says.
Nato is divided over Ukraine’s membership bid - eastern European states want Kyiv to join as a full member, while others are more cautious as they fear being dragged into a direct conflict with Russia. In either case, Kyiv admits it cannot join during the war.
What Nato wants from this summit
James Landale
Diplomatic correspondent in Vilnius
The overarching aim of the meeting is for Nato to convince President Vladimir Putin of the alliance's long-term military commitment to Ukraine.
Officials hope this could begin to change the Russian leader's thinking, putting doubt in his mind that he can outwait the West.
As such, some see this summit as potentially as important as military gains on the battlefield in persuading Putin to change his strategy.
So some Nato members will promise Ukraine new security guarantees. And the alliance will also deepen its institutional links with Ukraine, giving Kyiv the ability to summon meetings of the alliance as an equal partner round the table.
But perhaps most importantly, some members are expected to set out more explicitly Ukraine's pathway to joining the alliance.
Nato agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine "will" become a member. But the alliance did not say how and when this might happen. Critics say giving Ukraine a destination but no itinerary allowed Putin to risk his invasions in both 2014 and 2022.
Ukraine high on the agenda at Nato summit
Good morning. The Nato summit is getting started today as the military alliance's leaders descend on Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.
The war in Ukraine will feature heavily in the talks today and tomorrow, but don’t expect Kyiv to be part of the Nato alliance by the end of this summit - Washington has ruled that out, but says there is a pathway for future membership.
Following a brief stopover in the UK yesterday, US President Joe Biden will meet the majority of the leaders for the first time since he gave the go ahead to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine. More than 100 countries - including the UK - are signed up to a treaty which bans both the production and storage of the controversial weapons.
We'll also see Finland at the table for the first time. The Nordic country, which shares a border with Russia, joined in April this year having previously been neutral.
We'll be here with live updates throughout the day, stick with us.
Don't knock the ground from under our feet - Zelensky
Ahead of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked to be given further security guarantees from the 31 members of Nato.
However, he also stressed that the ultimate goal was to be given membership in the alliance.
"[Jens] Stoltenberg knows my position," the Ukrainian leader said. "We've told them numerous times 'don't knock the ground from under our feet'.”
Read more here.
