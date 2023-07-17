wildfire in La Palma, 16 July
Live

Extreme heat grips Europe and south-west US

preview
6,237
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Las Vegas strip becomes a quiet inferno

    Samantha Granville

    Reporting from Las Vegas, Nevada

    The usually crowded streets of Las Vegas were considerably emptier than normal on Sunday, with security guards guarding the fountains of upscale casinos and hotels to prevent people from jumping in.

    Las Vegas' famous strip was a quiet inferno. Some people walked outside, but mostly just to cross the street to the next casino.

    At a taco shop on the strip, the tables were all full of patrons dripping with sweat and looking utterly wiped out from the heat. Workers too were draped in the booths, not speaking to each other, but fanning themselves down.

    Inside the casinos though, business continued and as the air conditioning was blasting so high people were wearing jumpers to stay warm.

    The heat is set to continue for the foreseeable future, and authorities are warning that vulnerable people - including children, pregnant women and the elderly - are at serious risk of heat-related illness.

    Mobile clinics report treating homeless people suffering from third-degree burns. Public buildings in some parts of California and Nevada have been turned into "cooling centres" where people can take refuge from the heat.

  2. WATCH: BBC Weather's Matt Taylor on Europe's heatwave

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: How hot will it get in southern Europe heatwave?

    The heatwave in southern Europe is expected to intensify further, with 46C forecast in inland Spain today, and night time temperatures also expected to remain high.

    The peak temperatures then move east on Tuesday, with parts of Sardinia likely to reach 46C and high temperatures expected across Italy for about a week.

  3. What is a heatwave?

    A man cools off in a fountain in Milan
    Copyright: Reuters

    A heatwave is a period of hot weather where temperatures are higher than is expected for the time of year.

    Experts say periods of exceptionally hot weather are becoming more frequent and climate change means it is now normal to experience record-breaking temperatures.

    The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather forecasts said that globally, this June was the hottest on record.

    The heatwave hitting sourthern Europe this week has been named Charon, after the ferryman who delivered souls into the underworld.

  4. What temperatures are forecast?

    Death Valley extreme heat warning sign
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, has reached at least as high as 128F (53.9C)

    A period of intense heat is sweeping the continent. BBC Weather says the heatwave in southern Europe will intensify over the next couple of days, with temperatures peaking on Wednesday.

    • South Sardinia could see temperatures of 46C (114.8F), though most temperatures on the island will not reach those heights
    • Mainland Italy is forecast highs of 43C (109.4F) in the south
    • The south of Spain could also see highs of 46C (114.8F), while southern France will peak at 37C (98.6F), according to the latest forecast

    There are also extreme heat warnings for the south-west of the US, with temperature records possibly being broken in 38 cities.

    • Temperatures reached 116F(46.6C) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service(NWS) and could reach upwards of 113F (45C) later this week
    • In Phoenix, Arizona, the NWS said there were highs of 115F (46.1C) on Sunday with potential record highs of 117F (47.2C) this week

  5. Post update

    Heather Sharp

    Live reporter

    Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest as many places around the world swelter under extreme temperatures and a changing climate.

    In southern Europe and the south-west US, heatwaves are forecast to intensify in the coming days. The Italian health ministry has issued a red alert for 16 cities, the Acropolis in Athens has been closed for parts of the day after temperatures there soared to 40C and firefighters are battling a wildfire on the Spanish island of La Palma (pictured above).

    In the US, a heat dome over the south-west has left millions of people under extreme heat warnings, while a temperature of 53.9C recorded in Death Valley in California yesterday.

    I’m here in London where we have rain showers and a cool breeze forecast. But our reporters on the ground in southern Europe and the US, as well as our Science journalists and Weather team, are poised to bring you the latest on what’s happening, the impact and the factors driving the soaring temperatures.

Back to top