WATCH: BBC Weather's Matt Taylor on Europe's heatwave
The heatwave in southern Europe is expected to intensify further, with 46C forecast in inland Spain today, and night time temperatures also expected to remain high.
The peak temperatures then move east on Tuesday, with parts of Sardinia likely to reach 46C and high temperatures expected across Italy for about a week.
What is a heatwave?
A heatwave is a period of hot weather where temperatures are higher than is expected for the time of year.
Experts say periods of exceptionally hot weather are becoming more frequent and climate change means it is now normal to experience record-breaking temperatures.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather forecasts said that globally, this June was the hottest on record.
The heatwave hitting sourthern Europe this week has been named Charon, after the ferryman who delivered souls into the underworld.
What temperatures are forecast?
A period of intense heat is sweeping the continent. BBC Weather says the heatwave in southern Europe will intensify over the next couple of days, with temperatures peaking on Wednesday.
South Sardinia could see temperatures of 46C (114.8F), though most temperatures on the island will not reach those heights
Mainland Italy is forecast highs of 43C (109.4F) in the south
The south of Spain could also see highs of 46C (114.8F), while southern France will peak at 37C (98.6F), according to the latest forecast
There are also extreme heat warnings for the south-west of the US, with temperature records possibly being broken in 38 cities.
Temperatures reached 116F(46.6C) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service(NWS) and could reach upwards of 113F (45C) later this week
In Phoenix, Arizona, the NWS said there were highs of 115F (46.1C) on Sunday with potential record highs of 117F (47.2C) this week
Las Vegas strip becomes a quiet inferno
Samantha Granville
Reporting from Las Vegas, Nevada
The usually crowded streets of Las Vegas were considerably emptier than normal on Sunday, with security guards guarding the fountains of upscale casinos and hotels to prevent people from jumping in.
Las Vegas' famous strip was a quiet inferno. Some people walked outside, but mostly just to cross the street to the next casino.
At a taco shop on the strip, the tables were all full of patrons dripping with sweat and looking utterly wiped out from the heat. Workers too were draped in the booths, not speaking to each other, but fanning themselves down.
Inside the casinos though, business continued and as the air conditioning was blasting so high people were wearing jumpers to stay warm.
The heat is set to continue for the foreseeable future, and authorities are warning that vulnerable people - including children, pregnant women and the elderly - are at serious risk of heat-related illness.
Mobile clinics report treating homeless people suffering from third-degree burns. Public buildings in some parts of California and Nevada have been turned into "cooling centres" where people can take refuge from the heat.
WATCH: BBC Weather's Matt Taylor on Europe's heatwave
The heatwave in southern Europe is expected to intensify further, with 46C forecast in inland Spain today, and night time temperatures also expected to remain high.
The peak temperatures then move east on Tuesday, with parts of Sardinia likely to reach 46C and high temperatures expected across Italy for about a week.
What is a heatwave?
A heatwave is a period of hot weather where temperatures are higher than is expected for the time of year.
Experts say periods of exceptionally hot weather are becoming more frequent and climate change means it is now normal to experience record-breaking temperatures.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather forecasts said that globally, this June was the hottest on record.
The heatwave hitting sourthern Europe this week has been named Charon, after the ferryman who delivered souls into the underworld.
What temperatures are forecast?
A period of intense heat is sweeping the continent. BBC Weather says the heatwave in southern Europe will intensify over the next couple of days, with temperatures peaking on Wednesday.
There are also extreme heat warnings for the south-west of the US, with temperature records possibly being broken in 38 cities.
