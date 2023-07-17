The usually crowded streets of Las Vegas were considerably emptier than normal on Sunday, with security guards guarding the fountains of upscale casinos and hotels to prevent people from jumping in.

Las Vegas' famous strip was a quiet inferno. Some people walked outside, but mostly just to cross the street to the next casino.

At a taco shop on the strip, the tables were all full of patrons dripping with sweat and looking utterly wiped out from the heat. Workers too were draped in the booths, not speaking to each other, but fanning themselves down.

Inside the casinos though, business continued and as the air conditioning was blasting so high people were wearing jumpers to stay warm.

The heat is set to continue for the foreseeable future, and authorities are warning that vulnerable people - including children, pregnant women and the elderly - are at serious risk of heat-related illness.

Mobile clinics report treating homeless people suffering from third-degree burns. Public buildings in some parts of California and Nevada have been turned into "cooling centres" where people can take refuge from the heat.