A burnt hotel is seen during a wildfire on the island of Rhodes
Flights cancelled and tourists in limbo after Greek island fires

Edited by Dulcie Lee

  1. Winds threaten firefighting effort

    Paul Goddard

    BBC Weather

    A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a wildfire in Kiotari village, on Rhodes island
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: A firefighting aircraft was spotted dropping water in the village of Kiotari on Saturday

    It's another hot day in Rhodes, with temperatures inland reaching the upper 30Cs, possibly as high as 41C.

    Unfortunately, the winds are expected to be strong at times from a north-westerly direction, which will not help at all in fighting the fires.

    Smoke will continue to be blown towards the resorts on the east side of the island. The winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow, although it does look like they will ease a little mid-week.

    More broadly, Greece as a whole remains under heatwave conditions, with some areas reaching as high as 44 to 45C.

  2. Where are the fires?

    Map of wildfires in Rhodes, showing them in the centre of the island to the west of Kalathos, Pefki and Lindos
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Jet2 and Tui cancel flights to Rhodes

    Package holiday companies Jet2 and Tui are cancelling flights to Rhodes as the island continues to battle wildfires.

    Jet2 has cancelled all five of its flights today, while Tui cancelled all flights to the island until Wednesday.

    In a statement, Jet2 says: "We ask any customers in affected areas to follow the advice of the local authorities, or their hoteliers who will be acting under the advice of the authorities."

    Those due to travel will receive a full refund and an opportunity to rebook, the company says.

    "We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight."

  4. Tourists in limbo as wildfires spread on Greek island

    Dulcie Lee

    Live reporter

    Bus and lots of people on roads
    Copyright: John Miller

    Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes have forced thousands of people to flee hotels, leaving many tourists in limbo.

    Flights have been cancelled to the island after holidaymakers, including many Britons, had to bed down in temporary accommodation overnight, including camping out on sun loungers.

    Anna Boyd and I will be bringing you the latest lines - stick with us.

