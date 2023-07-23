It's another hot\nday in Rhodes, with temperatures inland reaching the upper 30Cs, possibly as high as\n41C. Unfortunately, the winds are expected to be strong at times from a\nnorth-westerly direction, which will not help at all in fighting the fires. Smoke\nwill continue to be blown towards the resorts on the east side of the island.\nThe winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow, although it does look like they\nwill ease a little mid-week. More broadly, Greece as a whole remains under heatwave conditions, with some areas reaching as high as 44 to 45C.
Winds threaten firefighting effort
Where are the fires?
Jet2 and Tui cancel flights to Rhodes
Package holiday companies Jet2 and Tui are cancelling flights to Rhodes as the island continues to battle wildfires.
Jet2 has cancelled all five of its flights today, while Tui cancelled all flights to the island until Wednesday.
In a statement, Jet2 says: "We ask any customers in affected areas to follow the advice of the local authorities, or their hoteliers who will be acting under the advice of the authorities."
Those due to travel will receive a full refund and an opportunity to rebook, the company says.
"We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight."
Tourists in limbo as wildfires spread on Greek island
Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes have forced thousands of people to flee hotels, leaving many tourists in limbo.
Flights have been cancelled to the island after holidaymakers, including many Britons, had to bed down in temporary accommodation overnight, including camping out on sun loungers.
