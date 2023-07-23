EPA Copyright: EPA A firefighting aircraft was spotted dropping water in the village of Kiotari on Saturday Image caption: A firefighting aircraft was spotted dropping water in the village of Kiotari on Saturday

It's another hot day in Rhodes, with temperatures inland reaching the upper 30Cs, possibly as high as 41C.

Unfortunately, the winds are expected to be strong at times from a north-westerly direction, which will not help at all in fighting the fires.

Smoke will continue to be blown towards the resorts on the east side of the island. The winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow, although it does look like they will ease a little mid-week.

More broadly, Greece as a whole remains under heatwave conditions, with some areas reaching as high as 44 to 45C.