Is population growth fuelling climate change? Your questions answered

The July heatwaves across Europe and the US would have been"virtually impossible" without human-induced climate change, according to a scientific study published this week.

Climate change meant the heatwave in southern Europe was 2.5C hotter, and almost all societies are unprepared, experts warn.

"Heat is among the deadliest types of disaster," says Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, and also one of the report authors.

Countries must build heat-resistant homes, create"cool centres" for people to find shelter, and find ways to cool cities including planting more trees, she says.

