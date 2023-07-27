Is population growth fuelling climate change? Your questions answered

In some cases a selection of your comments and questions will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published.
Four climate records broken so far this year
Here's a little recap of just some of thing that scientists have noted this year. You can read more about why some scientists think Earth is now in uncharted territory here.
1. Hottest day on record. The world experienced its hottest day ever recorded in July, breaking the previous record set in 2016.
2. Hottest June on record globally. The average global temperature in June this year was 1.47C above the typical June in the pre-industrial period.
3. Extreme marine heatwaves. The average global ocean temperature has smashed records for May, June and July. For example, temperatures off the west coast of Ireland were between 4C and 5C above average in June.
4. Record-low Antarctic sea-ice. The area covered by sea-ice in the Antarctic is at record lows for July. There is an area around 10 times the size of the UK missing, compared with the 1981-2010 average.
We're answering your questions about climate change
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good afternoon. With extreme heat in southern Europe, the US and China, as well as wildfires in Greece and Canada, and the world's hottest day ever recorded in July, climate change has rarely been out of the headlines recently.
One scientist warned the BBC last week that the Earth is in “uncharted territory" now due to global warming from burning fossil fuels, as well as heat from the warming natural weather system El Niño.
And as we’re reporting today, the UK’s Met Office says the record-breaking UK heat experienced in 2022 will be regarded as a cool year by the end of this century.
We’ve been hearing from you, our readers - with questions about things like how such predictions can be made, what can be done to tackle rising emissions and about why this summer in the UK feels a bit wet and chilly.
I’m here in London with our climate reporter Esme Stallard - we’ll be looking at what’s been going on, and she’ll be answering your questions.
Stay with us, and let us know what you'd like to know.
Europe and US heatwaves near 'impossible' without climate change
The July heatwaves across Europe and the US would have been"virtually impossible" without human-induced climate change, according to a scientific study published this week.
Climate change meant the heatwave in southern Europe was 2.5C hotter, and almost all societies are unprepared, experts warn.
"Heat is among the deadliest types of disaster," says Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, and also one of the report authors.
Countries must build heat-resistant homes, create"cool centres" for people to find shelter, and find ways to cool cities including planting more trees, she says.
You can read more here
