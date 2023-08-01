It is the second time in as many days that authorities in Moscow say the city has been attacked by Ukrainian drones.
Even the same skyscraper was reportedly struck with unverified footage of shattered windows on a high-rise floor.
The Kremlin also claims two naval ships were targeted off the coast of occupied Crimea. It is always hard to say definitively who is behind strikes like these deep into Russian or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
There’ve been more than 100 so far this year. What is without doubt is the psychological pressure they put on both the Russian population and the Kremlin itself.
For Ukrainian cities close to the border with Russia or the front line, attacks from the sky are a daily occurrence.
Overnight drone attacks hit Black Sea ships - Russia
Russia’s defence ministry has said that a Ukrainian drone attack targeted its boats in the Black Sea overnight.
In a statement, it said: "During the night, Ukrainian armed forces tried without success to attack with three drones the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov patrol boats of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.
"The three naval enemy drones were destroyed," it added.
They said the boats were attacked 340km (210 miles) south-west of Sevastopol at the base of Russia's Black Sea fleet on the annexed Crimea peninsula.
Analysis ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Attacks add to psychological pressure on Russia
James Waterhouse
Reporting from Kyiv
Welcome
The mayor of Russia’s capital, Moscow, says a skyscraper in the city has been hit for the second time in two days. The country’s defence ministry has blamed Ukraine.
Kyiv has not responded to these claims, nor to the allegation that three Ukrainian unmanned boats trying to attack Russian naval ships in the Black Sea had been destroyed.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine are continuing. A dormitory was damaged in an overnight in Kharkiv, according to the city’s mayor.
That’s after six people, including a 10-year-old girl - were killed and dozens injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday.
Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates.