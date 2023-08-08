Flowers and tributes have been left outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, County Wicklow
Live

Fans to line streets for Sinéad O'Connor funeral

preview
91
viewing this page

With Ali Gordon reporting from Bray, County Wicklow

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ciaran McCauley & Aoife Walsh

All times stated are UK

  1. What do we know about the funeral?

    Tribute to Sinead O'Connor
    Copyright: PA Media

    At this stage we know a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning.

    A funeral cortege will then pass through Bray, County Wicklow, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.

    The seaside town is about 15 miles south of Dublin, where Sinéad O'Connor was born.

    The cortege will start at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where O'Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront. It is expected to begin its public procession between 11:30 and 12:30, with the police saying it will stop briefly along the way.

    People travelling to Bray have been encouraged to use public transport, with a big crowd expected.

  2. Fans gather to say goodbye to Sinéad O'Connor

    Mourners outside Sinéad O'Connor's house in Bray, County Wicklow
    Copyright: PA

    Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage as the world prepares to say farewell to singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor.

    The singer’s funeral cortege will travel through the Irish town of Bray, County Wicklow, before a private burial later.

    Irish police have advised people to gather from 10:30 local time, although fans have already begun to arrive on the streets near where the singer lived for 15 years.

    Her funeral cortege is due to pass by her house between 11:30 and 12:30 after a private funeral service and before the singer is buried.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest and remember the life of one of Ireland’s most famous singers.

Back to top