At this stage we know a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning.
A funeral cortege will then pass through Bray, County Wicklow, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.
The seaside town is about 15 miles south of Dublin, where Sinéad O'Connor was born.
The cortege will start at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where O'Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront. It is expected to begin its public procession between 11:30 and 12:30, with the police saying it will stop briefly along the way.
People travelling to Bray have been encouraged to use public transport, with a big crowd expected.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Sinéad O'Connor
PACopyright: PA
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage as the world prepares to say farewell to singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor.
The singer’s funeral cortege will travel through the Irish town of Bray, County Wicklow, before a private burial later.
Irish police have advised people to gather from 10:30 local time, although fans have already begun to arrive on the streets near where the singer lived for 15 years.
Her funeral cortege is due to pass by her house between 11:30 and 12:30 after a private funeral service and before the singer is buried.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest and remember the life of one of Ireland’s most famous singers.
Live Reporting
Ciaran McCauley & Aoife Walsh
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PACopyright: PA
What do we know about the funeral?
At this stage we know a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning.
A funeral cortege will then pass through Bray, County Wicklow, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.
The seaside town is about 15 miles south of Dublin, where Sinéad O'Connor was born.
The cortege will start at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where O'Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront. It is expected to begin its public procession between 11:30 and 12:30, with the police saying it will stop briefly along the way.
People travelling to Bray have been encouraged to use public transport, with a big crowd expected.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Sinéad O'Connor
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage as the world prepares to say farewell to singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor.
The singer’s funeral cortege will travel through the Irish town of Bray, County Wicklow, before a private burial later.
Irish police have advised people to gather from 10:30 local time, although fans have already begun to arrive on the streets near where the singer lived for 15 years.
Her funeral cortege is due to pass by her house between 11:30 and 12:30 after a private funeral service and before the singer is buried.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest and remember the life of one of Ireland’s most famous singers.