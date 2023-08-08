PA Media Copyright: PA Media

At this stage we know a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday morning.

A funeral cortege will then pass through Bray, County Wicklow, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects.

The seaside town is about 15 miles south of Dublin, where Sinéad O'Connor was born.

The cortege will start at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where O'Connor lived for 15 years, and head along the seafront. It is expected to begin its public procession between 11:30 and 12:30, with the police saying it will stop briefly along the way.

People travelling to Bray have been encouraged to use public transport, with a big crowd expected.