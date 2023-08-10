Maui has faced the brunt of the wildfires in Hawaii, where the flames have all but razed Lahaina - a popular tourist town that was Hawaii's former capital. At least 36 people have died and thousands have been forced from their homes.
Where is Hawaii?
Hawaii generally refers to the Hawaiian archipelago of eight volcanic islands and smaller islets in the northern Pacific Ocean.
The largest islands are Big Island (also called the island of Hawaii) and Maui, both of which are tourist destinations and often referenced in popular culture. The famous volcano Mauna Loa is located on Hawaii island.
The US state of Hawaii comprises nearly the entire archipelago.
The capital, Honolulu, has a population of about 350,000 and is located on the island of Oahu.
Hawaii is located more than 2,000 miles (3,200km) from the US mainland and a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu takes around 5.5 hours.
How did we get here?
Fires broke out on Tuesday on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Big Island (also called Hawaii island), with the historic town of Lahaina - on Maui - thought to be one of the worst-hit areas.
Here's what we know:
It's not yet clear what caused the fires but Maj Gen Kenneth S Hara, who is leading the emergency response, said the high winds from Hurricane Dora and dry brush on the ground created perfect conditions for the blazes to spread
The fires on Maui are particularly bad, with at least 36 people already known to have died and thousands of acres of land scorched
More than 270 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Lahaina, officials said yesterday, but figures are yet to be released for other affected regions
On Big Island, a mandatory evacuation order was lifted last night and two evacuation shelters closed, suggesting the situation is less severe there
Hello, we're restarting our coverage of the wildfires in the US state of Hawaii - where the situation, particularly on the island of Maui, has grown increasingly worse.
Officials say at least 36 people have died, with the flames still being fanned by strong winds from a distant hurricane.
You join us hours after thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes and a state of emergency was declared. Some residents were reported to have escaped one of the blazes by jumping into the sea near the town of Lahaina, on Maui.
The local time in Hawaii is coming up to 01:00, but until Hawaiians wake up and their news cycle begins, our teams in London and DC will bring you the latest as well as getting in to what we know has happened.
