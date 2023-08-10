Hawaii generally refers to the Hawaiian archipelago of eight volcanic islands and smaller islets in the northern Pacific Ocean.

The largest islands are Big Island (also called the island of Hawaii) and Maui, both of which are tourist destinations and often referenced in popular culture. The famous volcano Mauna Loa is located on Hawaii island.

The US state of Hawaii comprises nearly the entire archipelago.

The capital, Honolulu, has a population of about 350,000 and is located on the island of Oahu.

Hawaii is located more than 2,000 miles (3,200km) from the US mainland and a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu takes around 5.5 hours.