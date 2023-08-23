Over 150 suspected drone attacks in Russia and Russian-controlled territory this year
Before Tuesday night’s drone attack on Moscow, another suspected
attack on 18 August caused damage to an exhibition hall at Moscow's Expo
Centre, next to the city's main skyscraper district.
And on 30 and 31 July, two separate drones crashed into a skyscraper in the Moskva-Citi district - broadly equivalent to London's Canary Wharf area.
However, aerial drone attacks have been concentrated in the
Bryansk and Belgorod regions in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, as well
as Russian-annexed Crimea.
According to Russian media reports monitored by BBC Verify, there have been over 150 suspected
aerial drone attacks this year in Russia and in Russian-controlled territory in
Ukraine.
How many drone attacks have there been in Russia?
Drone strikes in Ukraine and in Russia have intensified in recent
months.
Some locations have come under attack multiple times, and the
AFP news agency is reporting that Tuesday night’s attacks on Moscow were the sixth
consecutive night of aerial strikes on the region.
Russian officials blamed Kyiv for these latest attacks, but
it isn’t clear who is responsible.
Since the start of the year, BBC Verify has tracked drone
attacks in Russia and in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine based on local
media reports.
Ukraine says Odesa ports damaged in Russian attack
In Ukraine, ports in the Danube, southern Odesa, have been the
target of drone attacks.
Kyiv says Russia was the culprit and one grain storage facility
was set alight, according local authorities.
The fire was“ quickly contained”, the Ukrainian military says,
adding that firefighters are continuing to work at the scene.
Odesa regional head Oleh Kiper says the attack lasted three
hours and Ukrainian air forces say they managed to destroy 11 out of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight.
The Danube ports of Izmail and Reni have become hubs for
Ukraine’s grain exports since July when Russia pulled out of a deal that
allowed shipments to international markets via the Black Sea.
Building hit in Moscow drone attack, but two other strikes foiled
The Russian Defence Ministry says it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow overnight.
It said two drones had been brought down by air defences; but the city's mayor said a third struck a building which was under construction.
Flights at Moscow's three main airports - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo - were briefly halted, for the second night running. Kyiv has not commented on the latest claims.
Three dead in Belgorod drone strikes - governor
The governor of Russia's Belgorod
region said on Wednesday three civilians had been killed in a drone strike in a village
close to the Ukrainian border.
Posting on Telegram Vyacheslav
Gladkov said: "Ukrainian armed forces launched an explosive device
via a drone when people were on the street."
Lavy is approximately 21.51 km
(13.37 mi) north of Ukraine’s border with Russia.
Ukraine has not yet commented on
the latest claims.
Good morning.
Russia says three people have been killed by a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region - which is close to the border between the two countries.
Kyiv has not commented but the alleged attack comes after regular drone attacks in Russia over the last few weeks.
Another of those attacks came overnight, with Moscow’s mayor saying that a building in central Moscow was hit by a drone, and that Russian air defences shot down two more in the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts.
All this comes as President Vladimir Putin is due to address the Brics summit in South Africa via video-link today.
Members of the five-country bloc are meeting for day two of the three-day summit - Putin cannot travel to Johannesburg as he is subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant after being accused of war crimes.
We’ll keep you updated on the drone attacks and the Brics summit throughout the day, so stay with us.
