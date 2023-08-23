Before Tuesday night’s drone attack on Moscow, another suspected attack on 18 August caused damage to an exhibition hall at Moscow's Expo Centre, next to the city's main skyscraper district.

And on 30 and 31 July, two separate drones crashed into a skyscraper in the Moskva-Citi district - broadly equivalent to London's Canary Wharf area.

However, aerial drone attacks have been concentrated in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, as well as Russian-annexed Crimea.

According to Russian media reports monitored by BBC Verify, there have been over 150 suspected aerial drone attacks this year in Russia and in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.