Dr Yuri Felshtinsky, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Foreign Office, says that if Yevgeney Prigozhin is dead, it is likely the Kremlin will try and blame Ukraine for killing him.

But he thinks few people would believe this story, as Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin has more of a motive.

Felshtinsky told the BBC he believes few people would mourn Prigozhin’s death but also "wouldn’t be surprised" if the Wagner leader had somehow managed to escape death.