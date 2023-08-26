RFEF handout Copyright: RFEF handout

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales insisted he would not step down during a meeting of the country’s football association yesterday.

He was expected to resign from after he was criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony last weekend.

"I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," said a defiant Rubiales.

He claimed that it “was a spontaneous kiss, mutual and euphoric, and, above all, consensual" - adding that he had asked Hermoso before kissing her.

The midfielder later rejected his claims.