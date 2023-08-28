Spanish FA to hold emergency meeting over Rubiales kiss row
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining us. The Spanish football association (RFEF) will hold an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST) after its chief was suspended for three months by the sport's global governing body, Fifa.
Luis Rubiales sparked a row when he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup earlier this month.
He insists it was consensual; Hermoso denies that.
Spain’s sports tribunal (Tad) is also meeting at 13:00 local time, to look at the government’s request for it to take disciplinary action against Rubiales.
Krystyna Gajda, Ali Abbas Ahmadi and I are following the latest news.
Rubiales' mother on hunger strike in support of her son
The mother of Luis Rubiales has gone on a hunger strike because of the "inhuman and bloody hunt" against her son, which she says is "something he does not deserve".
Ángeles Béjar has reportedly locked herself in a church in Motril.
She told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue "indefinite, day and night".
Media have gathered outside the Divina Pastora church in the town in which Rubiales was raised, on the southern Spanish coast.
Read more here
The story so far - in 100 words
Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the World Cup final medal ceremony on 20 August.
He said it was consensual, but Hermoso denies this.
On Friday, Rubiales refused to resign despite fierce criticism by other footballers, the media and Spain’s prime minister.
All 23 players from the World Cup-winning team said they wouldn’t play again under Rubiales, and the entire coaching staff quit - except manager Jorge Vilda.
On Saturday, the RFEF backed Rubiales, threatening legal action against Hermoso.
World governing body Fifa then suspended Rubiales for 90 days.
