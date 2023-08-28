The mother of Luis Rubiales has gone on a hunger strike because of the "inhuman and bloody hunt" against her son, which she says is "something he does not deserve".

Ángeles Béjar has reportedly locked herself in a church in Motril.

She told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue "indefinite, day and night".

Media have gathered outside the Divina Pastora church in the town in which Rubiales was raised, on the southern Spanish coast.

