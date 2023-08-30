Blue super moon
Blue supermoon: Spectacular images as rare event lights up skies

Live Reporting

Edited by Emma Owen

All times stated are UK

  1. Wow. Just, wow.

    Here she is again, lighting up the Temple of Apollo in Greece.

    The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, on August 30, 2023.
  3. One of the world's seven wonders...

    A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, August 30
    We expect to see a lot of wonderful pictures tonight - and here's a lovely start.

    Here's the Moon rising behind the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

  4. Good evening skywatchers!

    Emma Owen

    Live reporter

    Thanks for joining us as we admire beautiful pictures of the night sky lit up by a blue supermoon.

    You may have twigged by now that the Moon won’t actually be blue. Blue is the name given to this particular full Moon.

    But it will be super. It’ll look bigger and brighter - go on, take a peek outside!

    Gabriella and I are holed up in the basement of Broadcasting House in London, but that won’t stop us bringing you the best images from around the world.

    We have our regular weather watchers poised to send snaps, and we’d love to see your pictures too - I’ll let you know how to send them in just a minute.

