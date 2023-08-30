Blue supermoon: Spectacular images as rare event lights up skies

Here she is again, lighting up the Temple of Apollo in Greece.
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Wow. Just, wow.
Here she is again, lighting up the Temple of Apollo in Greece.
If you've managed to spot the supermoon and would like to share your experience with us you can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
One of the world's seven wonders...
We expect to see a lot of wonderful pictures tonight - and here's a lovely start.
Here's the Moon rising behind the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
Good evening skywatchers!
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Thanks for joining us as we admire beautiful pictures of the night sky lit up by a blue supermoon.
You may have twigged by now that the Moon won’t actually be blue. Blue is the name given to this particular full Moon.
But it will be super. It’ll look bigger and brighter - go on, take a peek outside!
Gabriella and I are holed up in the basement of Broadcasting House in London, but that won’t stop us bringing you the best images from around the world.
We have our regular weather watchers poised to send snaps, and we’d love to see your pictures too - I’ll let you know how to send them in just a minute.