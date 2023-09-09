Edited by Geeta Pandey, Sharanya Hrishikesh & Vikas Pandey
What is the G20?
The G20 - or Group of Twenty(G20) - refers to a club of countries which meets annually to discuss plans for the world economy. It includes 19 of the world's largest economies plus a representative from the European Union. Together, they represent more than 85% of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of the global population. Every year, special invitations are also extended to some non-member countries.
The summit takes place over two days and the agenda has broadened in recent years to include topics such as climate change and sustainable energy. India currently holds the G20 presidency - which rotates annually between members - and will hand it over to Brazil. You can read more about the G20 here.
Leaders head to G20
The Indian capital, especially the New Delhi district where the summit venue Pragati Maidan is located, is all decked up to receive the high-profile guests. The main meetings will take place in Bharat Mandapam, a conch shell-shaped sprawling building constructed at a cost of 27bn rupees($324m; £260m). A towering statue of Nataraja - the Hindu god Shiva in a dancing pose - adorns the building’s front.
In less than an hour from now, leaders from the G20 countries will start arriving at the venue. Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen a number of dignitaries arrive in the city to a red carpet welcome.
President Biden flew in early for a bilateral with PM Modi on Friday. The Saudi Crown Prince will stay on for a state visit which begins on Monday.
Welcome to our live coverage of the G20 summit in Delhi
Sharanya Hrishikesh
Reporting from Delhi
Hello and welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the G20 summit happening this weekend in India’s capital, Delhi.
World leaders, including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, are in town to discuss issues ranging from climate change to sustainable development and the Ukraine war.
What’s also made news is the big names that are staying away: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
It’s the most high-profile event to be held in India in years, and excitement is high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has used the G20 presidency as a platform to advocate for countries from the Global South, will be hoping that the summit ends on a high - with a joint communique that all the leaders agree on.
But differing positions on the Ukraine war - India has not condemned Russia’s invasion - could make that hard.
Stay with us as we bring you all the updates from the event.
