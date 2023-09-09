Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The G20 - or Group of Twenty(G20) - refers to a club of countries which meets annually to discuss plans for the world economy. It includes 19 of the world's largest economies plus a representative from the European Union. Together, they represent more than 85% of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of the global population. Every year, special invitations are also extended to some non-member countries.

The summit takes place over two days and the agenda has broadened in recent years to include topics such as climate change and sustainable energy. India currently holds the G20 presidency - which rotates annually between members - and will hand it over to Brazil. You can read more about the G20 here.