Despite world leaders traveling from around the globe to New York, it’s rare for the event to make top headlines.

However, some moments have broken through in recent years.

In 2019, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was 16-years-old at the time, told world leaders at the UN General Assembly’s Climate Action Summit:" You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you?"

In 2017, former US President Donald Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself."

In 2009, Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi spoke for more than an hour and a half, at one point complaining about delegates leaving the conference hall. He also accused major powers of betraying the principles of the UN Charter, before later throwing a copy of it on to the ground.

In 2006, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez called then-US President George W Bushfalse"the devil". He said that the podium, from which Bush had spoken the previous day,"still smells of sulphur".