Despite world leaders traveling from around the globe to New York, it’s rare for the event to make top headlines.
However, some moments have broken through in recent years.
In 2019, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was 16-years-old at the time, told world leaders at the UN General Assembly’s Climate Action Summit:" You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you?"
In 2017, former US President Donald Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself."
In 2009, Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi spoke for more than an hour and a half, at one point complaining about delegates leaving the conference hall. He also accused major powers of betraying the principles of the UN Charter, before later throwing a copy of it on to the ground.
It's the main policy-making organ of the United Nations.
There are 193 member states and it makes key decisions for the UN regarding the organisation’s budget, election of non-permanent members of the Security Council, and the appointment of the Secretary-General.
The General Assembly is not to be confused with the Security Council, which is made up of five permanent members - the US, Russia, China, France and the UK - and ten more countries that change over time.
What to expect today
Tradition dictates that the first leader to speak is always from Brazil, followed by the host country, the US
Brazil kicks things off because in the early days when no country volunteered to go first, the nation often put itself forward as the first speaker. This has since become tradition.
When the US and Brazil have had their say, every other country's leader or representative, will have their chance. They can use any of the UN's six official languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian or Spanish.
Speakers are asked to keep their statements to under 15 minutes, although this is regularly ignored. Cuba's Fidel Castro holds the record for the longest speech at four-and-a-half hours, in 1960. Hopefully we won't be dealing with anything like that today.
As a rough guide, we're expecting Biden at about 9.45ET /14.45BST and Zelensky at about 12.45ET / 17.45BST.
But we should warn you, these timings slip. They really do.
Hello and welcome
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s UN general assembly meeting in New York.
It’s an opportunity for the leaders of nearly 200 countries to have their say on current events, and this year the focus is on Ukraine, climate change and sustainable development.
US President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky are among the leaders we'll be hearing from shortly.
We have reporters at the UN in New York, and together with our team here in Washington DC and London will be bringing you the latest updates.
You’ll also be able to watch the proceedings by clicking on the play button above in an hour’s time.
In 2006, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez called then-US President George W Bushfalse"the devil". He said that the podium, from which Bush had spoken the previous day,"still smells of sulphur".
Find out more about how it works here.
