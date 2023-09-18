Qatari jet ready in Iran to fly out US citizens - source
Lyse Doucet
Chief International Correspondent
A Qatari jet is on standby in Iran to bring the five US citizens and two relatives to Doha, according to a source briefed on details of the matter.
Iranian and US officials have been notified by Qatar that all US$6bn has been transferred to bank accounts in Qatar, a source has also said.
US citizens to be transferred to airport 'soon' - report
We're hearing that five US citizens detained by Iran will be transferred to a Tehran airport "soon" to leave for Qatar - that's according to two Iranian officials "briefed about the process" cited by Reuters.
"They are in good health," one of the officials told the news agency.
Reports: Iranian funds transferred to Doha banks
Qatar has confirmed to Washington and Tehran that $6bn of Iranian funds have been moved from South Korea to banks in Doha, according to a source speaking to Reuters.
The transfer of the money is a precondition of the prisoner swap deal.
Who are the American prisoners?
It’s being reported that five US prisoners are being released. Three of them are reported to include:
Siamak Namazi, 51, worked as head of strategic planning at Crescent Petroleum. He was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards in October 2015. He and his father Baquer were both sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Revolutionary Court for "co-operating with a foreign enemy state".
Emad Shargi, 58, is a businessman who was initially detained by the Revolutionary Guards in April 2018. He was initially released when officials told him that a court had cleared him of spying charges that he had denied. However, authorities refused to return his passport.
Morad Tahbaz, 67, is a wildlife conservationist, who also holds American and British citizenship. He was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018. Authorities accused Tahbaz and other conservationists of collecting classified information about Iran's strategic areas.
Iran expected to free five Americans in prisoner exchange
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good morning. You join us as we wait to hear news of five Americans who are expected to fly home after being jailed for years.
It's part of a deal under which five Iranians imprisoned in US jails are also set to be freed.
The complex prisoner swap, mediated by Qatar, took a year to agree and includes the release of $6bn (£4.8bn) of money Iran has earned from selling oil to South Korea.
Reuters is reporting that a source has confirmed the funds have now been transferred to bank accounts in Qatar’s capital Doha.
Our International Correspondent Lyse Doucet is following the story from Doha, while our live reporters are with me in the London newsroom - stay with us for updates, reaction and analysis.