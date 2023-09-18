Reuters / Free the Namazis / @NedaSharghi / X Copyright: Reuters / Free the Namazis / @NedaSharghi / X Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi are to be freed from prison under the deal Image caption: Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi are to be freed from prison under the deal

It’s being reported that five US prisoners are being released. Three of them are reported to include:

Siamak Namazi, 51, worked as head of strategic planning at Crescent Petroleum. He was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards in October 2015. He and his father Baquer were both sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Revolutionary Court for "co-operating with a foreign enemy state".

Emad Shargi, 58, is a businessman who was initially detained by the Revolutionary Guards in April 2018. He was initially released when officials told him that a court had cleared him of spying charges that he had denied. However, authorities refused to return his passport.

Morad Tahbaz, 67, is a wildlife conservationist, who also holds American and British citizenship. He was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018. Authorities accused Tahbaz and other conservationists of collecting classified information about Iran's strategic areas.

