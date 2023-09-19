India-Canada row ramps up as Delhi denies killing Sikh leader

It lost steam after Indian armed forces ran special operations against the movement - but supporters in the diaspora community continued their calls for a separate state, which have intensified in recent years.
India has strongly opposed the Khalistan movement. All mainstream political parties, including in Punjab, have denounced violence and separatism.
Britain in touch with Canada about 'serious allegations'
A UK government spokesperson says that Britain is in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" related the murder of Nijjar.
It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities."
India puts pressure on countries with sizeable Sikh populations
Aleem Maqbool
Religion editor
The backdrop to the tension between Delhi and Ottawa
is the increasing pressure the Indian administration has put on governments of
the three countries with sizeable Sikh populations; Canada, Australia and the
UK.
It has openly said that a failure to tackle what it calls “Sikh extremism”
would be an obstacle to good relations.
Australian officials said they would look into
vandalism of Hindu temples by pro-Khalistan activists but would not stop
Australian Sikhs expressing their views on an independent homeland.
Canada is the country towards which there has long been the most open criticism
in Delhi for a failure to oppose the pro-Khalistan movement there. While
Justin Trudeau resolved to stop violence he also pushed back against “foreign
interference”.
Diplomatic expulsions on both sides
There have been lots of developments in the past 24 hours.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his accusation that there appeared to be a "credible" link between Canadian Sikh
leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death and the Indian state.
Canadia's foreign minister then said a top Indian diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, had been expeled over the case.
In a tit-for-tat move, India on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian
diplomat as the row between the two countries escalated.
What happened to escalate tensions?
On Monday, Canada PM Justin Trudeau informed parliament that the country's intelligence agencies were investigating whether India had killed a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on 18 June in British Columbia.
Quote Message: Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen. Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.” from Justin Trudeau
Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen. Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”
Trudeau said he had raised the issue of Mr Najjar's killing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit in Delhi.
On Tuesday, India denied the accusation, calling it "absurd" and politically motivated.
"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
India-Canada row over slain Sikh leader
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Tensions between India and Canada have risen several notches after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Indian state may have been involved in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year.
Ottawa and New Delhi have not seen eye-to-eye for years, as India accuses Canada of harbouring Sikh separatists calling for their own country in India.
I am joined by Ali Abbas Ahmadi, Ece Goksedef, Meryl Sebastian and Cherylann Mollan. Stay with us as we bring you all the latest developments.
