India-Canada row ramps up as Delhi denies killing Sikh leader

The Khalistan movement can be traced back to the time India achieved independence from British rule in 1947.

Some Sikh groups began demanding a separate homeland for followers of the faith. Sikhs are a religious minority that make up about 2% of India's population.

The movement was at its peak in the 1980s in the northern Indian state of Punjab, which witnessed several violent attacks and deaths.

It lost steam after Indian armed forces ran special operations against the movement - but supporters in the diaspora community continued their calls for a separate state, which have intensified in recent years.

India has strongly opposed the Khalistan movement. All mainstream political parties, including in Punjab, have denounced violence and separatism.