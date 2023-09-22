US President Joe Biden shakes hands with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting at the White House on 21 September 2023 in Washington, DC
Ukraine gets more US aid as Zelensky urges allies to keep up support

Live Reporting

Edited by Alexandra Fouché and Rob Corp

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Alexandra Fouché

    Live reporter

    We resume our coverage of Ukraine-related events as President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Canada on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country.

    On Thursday, he was in the US where President Joe Biden told him he had approved some $325m (£265m) in extra war funds to help strengthen the country's air defences against Russia, as the two met at the White House in Washington.

    The extra aid doesn't include the long-range missiles Zelensky has been requesting.

    Separately, diplomatic tensions elsewhere are on the rise, after Zelensky criticised Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, for banning imports of Ukrainian grain.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and analysis from our correspondents.

