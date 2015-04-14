Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the more than 219 girls kidnapped by militant Islamist group Boko Haram a year ago in the north-eastern town of Chibok may never be rescued.

"As much as I wish to, I cannot promise that we can find them," he said in a statement.

"But I say to every parent, family member and friend of the children that my government will do everything in its power to bring them home," Gen Buhari added.

Ceremonies are due to be held in cities across the world to remember the girls abducted during a night-time raid on their boarding school.

The Empire State Building in New York is due to be lit in red and purple later, red for the #BringBackOurGirls campaign colours and purple to signify the ending of violence against women.

In Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday, protesters strapped their mouths to show that the girls are voiceless.