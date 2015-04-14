And we leave you with this photo of pupils in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown. They were back in class for the first time since Ebola forced schools to close nine months ago:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Garissa memorial concert
@bonifacemwangi
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has tweeted these photos from a memorial concert being held in Nairobi for the 148 victims of the Garissa massacre.
Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa
He says that Kenyans have shown up to prove that "unity is stronger than division".
Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa
People have been encouraged by the organisers to bring flowers, candles, and to carry a Kenyan flag.
Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa
'Crying for daughters'
A Nigerian reverend has told the BBC that he and his wife have been battling to cope since their two daughters were abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok town a year ago. Enoch Mark said his wife has taken the abductions particularly badly - sometimes she just cries and cannot eat or sleep.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Pregnant pause
Schools reopened across Sierra Leone nine months after they were closed because of the Ebola outbreak.
For schoolgirls there is one topic of conversation: the girls who couldn't return to class because they got pregnant during the break.
Virginia said she was "so sad that they were not able to continue their education". And Amanda spoke about her neighbour who will not sit her exams, and added: "I thank God it is not me."
Photos from the clashes between locals and foreigners in South Africa's coastal city of Durban are coming through. Here a foreigner is seen with a knife as he threatens to retaliate after locals looted and torched shops:
AFPCopyright: AFP
Some of the main streets in the city were shut, as barricades burnt:
AFPCopyright: AFP
Kenya offers amnesty
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenya's government says it will consider giving amnesty to youth who travelled to Somalia to receive training from militant Islamist group al-Shabab, provided they surrender in the next 10 days.
"We are aware that some of the youth were recruited by cunning individuals, some of whom are terrorists masquerading as religious leaders," Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said in a statement.
Guinea 'ungovernable' warning
Alhassan Sillah
BBC News, Conakry
During a radio talk show, Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said that demonstrations in the capital, Conkary, will continue if the electoral calendar is not changed.
The electoral commission published a calendar last month which scheduled presidential polls before local polls.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Mr Diallo said the country would become ungovernable if the elections are not switched around. On the same talk show, government spokesman Damantang Camara called for calm and invited the opposition to talks.
In chains
On Lagos mainland bridge in Nigeria, activist Damilola performed a silent protest today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
He put himself in chains in an attempt to relate to what the Chibok girls and their families are going through.
Protests hit Guinea
Alhassan Sillah
BBC News, Conakry
Opposition supporters have barricaded roads, burned tyres and stoned police on the second day of anti-government demonstrations in the Guinean capital Conakry. Police have responded with teargas and gunfire.
Shops, schools and offices remain closed in parts of the capital.
They are protesting following an alleged assassination attempt on their spokesman Aboubacar Sylla.
At least one demonstrator died from bullet wounds last night.
AU Sudan election report leaked
Conditions were not in place for free and fair elections in Sudan, according to an internal African Union report seen by the BBC.
The report, obtained by the the BBC's James Copnall in the capital Khartoum, advised the AU not to send observers, and even to call for the elections to be postponed.
Incumbent President Omar al-Bashir and his party are almost certain to win the elections which began on Monday with most of the major opposition parties boycotting the polls.
Ogbomo Freeman says: "These people are fooling themselves. Chibok girls were part of a strategy to destabilize the Jonathan administration."
Hansen Okenne has a similar view: "I'm beginning to believe that this is a sham done for political reasons. I won't be surprised if after May 29th someone pops up and says: 'Hey we've seen the girls, kudos to the General'."
A father talks on Focus
Bola Mosuro
BBC Africa
"They shall never be forgotten" is the cry heard today in Nigeria, one year after the abduction of the Chibok girls.
And on BBC Focus on Africa radio we will be talking to a reverend who had two of his daughters taken captive by Boko Haram.
I'll be presenting the show. Listen on BBC World Service here at 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 GMT. You can also click on the "Africa Live" title at the top of this page.
Life for US teacher's murder
AFP news agency is reporting that a Kenyan security guard has been sentenced to life in prison in Qatar for the murder of American teacher Jennifer Brown in 2012.
It says Alvine Moseti Anyona is likely to serve up to 20 years in jail and will then be deported.
The court had offered Ms Brown's family the option to choose the death penalty as a punishment. However, the family declined, saying they were not "cruel", AFP reports.
Girls 'precious' to Boko Haram
Mansur Liman
BBC Hausa editor
A journalist who is known to have close links with the leadership of Nigeria's militant Islamist group Boko Haram says the Chibok girls are alive and well. Ahmed Salkida told the BBC Hausa service that the girls are precious to the group. He claims that they have embraced Boko Haram's ideology and are closely protected by its leadership.
Tear gas in Durban
Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to prevent clashes between foreigners and locals in South Africa's coastal city of Durban.
Local media reports that some foreigners armed with knives and baseball bats had barricaded a road in the city.
The foreigners had threatened to retaliate against locals who have been targeting them and their businesses.
Singing children
The BBC's Mohammed Kabir Mohammed in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, took this photo of school children calling for more to be done to find the Chibok girls, missing for exactly one year.
BBCCopyright: BBC
They sang these lyrics to John Lennon's famous song Give Peace a Chance: "All we are saying is bring back our girls. Now and alive!"
Mogadishu deaths rise
Mohamed Moalimu
BBC Somali service
Somali government spokesman Ridwan Abdiweli has told me that the number of people killed in al-Shabab's attack in Mogadishu has risen to 17. The dead include eight civilians, seven of the attackers and two soldiers - one from the Somali military and the other from the African Union force deployed in Mogadishu to curb the insurgency.
Mogadishu photos
Photos from the scene of the Somalia attack are coming through. Here's one of a woman being rushed for medical treatment:
AFPCopyright: AFP
Some people were lucky and managed to flee when a vehicle exploded at Mogadishu's higher education ministry:
AFPCopyright: AFP
Militant group al-Shabab said it was behind the attack, which police say was carried out by a suicide bomber:
AFPCopyright: AFP
Sierra Leone schools reopen
Schools have reopened across Sierra Leone nine months after they were closed because of the Ebola outbreak. The BBC's Umaru Fofana reports from the capital Freetown that the pupils are "really excited" to be going back despite concerns about Ebola.
Big Brother expulsions
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
Two contestants have been expelled from the Big Brother house in Johannesburg. A statement by the show's producers says that male contestant Adams has been removed for "misconduct" while his female housemate Bexx has been removed "for her own wellbeing". Big Brother is one of the most popular reality shows in Africa.
Ebola money 'misspent'
Jonathan Paye-Layleh
BBC Africa, Monrovia
Liberia's audit commission says that about $800,00 (£546,000) allocated to fight Ebola has been misspent. Its findings are dominating news headlines in Monrovia. You can read the full report here.
Mogadishu attack over
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Al-Shabab's attack is now over. At least nine people were killed and many others injured when the militants targeted the higher education ministry building.
Police say a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into the gates of the complex before gunmen entered the building. The militants are reported to have escaped over the walls of the building, but this has not been confirmed.
Kenya's Kipsang complains
Nick Cavell
BBC Sport
London Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang, who is also the chairman of Professional Athletes Association of Kenya, is not happy with the decision by the governing body of the sport in Kenya to suspend two athlete agencies.
Athletics Kenya yesterday suspended Rosi Associati and Volare Sports from handling Kenyan athletes for six months while a wide-ranging doping investigation continues.
Kipsang, who is represented by Gerard van de Veen's Volare Sports, says he doesn't want his race schedule and finances to be looked after by Athletics Kenya during the suspension.
Building 'secured'
@MoIS_Somalia
Somalia's Minister for Internal Security, Abdirizak Omar, tweets: "UPDATE: Ministry of Education secured by Special Forces #Mogadishu #Somalia"
Al-Shabab confirms attack
Somalia's militant Islamist group al-Shabab says it was behind the attack on a government building in Mogadishu, Reuters news agency reports.
"We are inside and fighting goes on," al-Shabab's military operations spokesman, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, is quoted as saying.
'Most rescued'
@MohamedMascud
Mohamed Mascud, a communications advisor to Somalia's ministry of internal security, tweets: "UPDATE:- #Somali forces rescues majority of the people inside the Ministry of Education building. #Somalia #Mogadishu. More to follow."
Mogadishu shooting 'subsides'
Mohamed Moalimu
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
I've just spoken somebody in the building of Somalia's ministry of higher education, who tells me that the shooting seems to be subsiding. The attack is believed to have been carried out by al-Shabab, but the group has not yet commented. African Union forces were recently deployed to the building.
'Envy caused SA violence'
The BBC's Milton Nkosi has sent these photos from the South African port city of Durban, where police have promised to step up patrols to protect foreign-owned shops targeted in a wave of xenophobic attacks:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ethiopian shop owner Omar returned to find this scene. He says there is nothing left to salvage:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Omar says the reason for the attacks was "envy, pure jealousy":
BBCCopyright: BBC
He says he sold goods at a "very cheap" price and he had "many customers". Now, his livelihood is ruined.
'Guards fight back'
@HarunMaruf
Voice of America journalist Harun Maruf tweets: "BREAKING: Armed guards at the Ministry are fighting back to retake the building from militants, witnesses."
Somali police confirm blast
AFP news agency reports that police in Mogadishu have confirmed that a huge explosion has rocked the offices of the ministry of higher education, and there is gunfire inside the building.
'Gunfire in Mogadishu'
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Witnesses told me a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into a wall at the offices of the ministry. Gunfire can still be heard from inside the building, although it is unclear who is involved in the shooting.
BreakingBreaking News
At least seven people have been killed in a suspected suicide attack on the higher education ministry building in a busy area of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, witnesses say.
Parents' pain
A Nigerian doctor who is a cousin of 20 of the abducted Chibok girls has been speaking to the BBC's Newsday programme about "the pain on their parents' faces" every time he goes back to the town. From Abuja, Manasseh Allen told the BBC that whenever he visits, parents rush to him for news of the girls because the government is failing to give them any information about efforts to find them.
Immigrants 'not protected'
@nkosi_milton
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Durban
tweets: "Ethiopian shop owner Omar Abubakar tells me SAfrican government not doing enough to protect fellow African migrants."
'No magic wand'
Nkem Ifejika
BBC News, Abuja
Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari cannot wave a magic wand to rescue the Chibok girls. He is, therefore, trying to lower expectations by saying they may never be found.
But he seems to have the political will, saying his government will do everything in its power to return them to their families.
That will require strengthening Nigeria's intelligence capabilities so that the exact location of where the girls are being are held by Boko Haram militants can be identified, before any rescue operation is launched.
Foreigners targeted in South Africa
Foreign-owned shops have been looted and torched in the latest xenophobic violence to hit townships in South Africa's coastal city of Durban, local media reports.
Anti-riot police battled to control local gangs which went on the rampage on Monday night in Umlazi and kwaMashu, the two biggest townships in the city.
Fear is growing that the anti-foreigner violence could escalate to levels seen in 2008, when more than 60 people were killed.
Buhari warns girls may not be rescued
Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the more than 219 girls kidnapped by militant Islamist group Boko Haram a year ago in the north-eastern town of Chibok may never be rescued.
"As much as I wish to, I cannot promise that we can find them," he said in a statement.
"But I say to every parent, family member and friend of the children that my government will do everything in its power to bring them home," Gen Buhari added.
APCopyright: AP
Ceremonies are due to be held in cities across the world to remember the girls abducted during a night-time raid on their boarding school.
The Empire State Building in New York is due to be lit in red and purple later, red for the #BringBackOurGirls campaign colours and purple to signify the ending of violence against women.
In Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday, protesters strapped their mouths to show that the girls are voiceless.
Post update
Today's African proverb is: The lizard that will bite behaves like a snake. Sent by Manzi Bertin in Kigali, Rwanda
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page. We are following news stories across the continent and will bring you updates throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Hugo Williams, Farouk Chothia and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa Chris MukasaCopyright: Chris Mukasa BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP APFCopyright: APF BBCCopyright: BBC AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC APCopyright: AP
Goodnight - we'll be back tomorrow
That concludes our Africa Live coverage for today. Download the Africa Today podcast and visit BBCAfrica.com for the latest news on the continent.
And we leave you with this photo of pupils in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown. They were back in class for the first time since Ebola forced schools to close nine months ago:
Garissa memorial concert
@bonifacemwangi
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has tweeted these photos from a memorial concert being held in Nairobi for the 148 victims of the Garissa massacre.
He says that Kenyans have shown up to prove that "unity is stronger than division".
People have been encouraged by the organisers to bring flowers, candles, and to carry a Kenyan flag.
'Crying for daughters'
A Nigerian reverend has told the BBC that he and his wife have been battling to cope since their two daughters were abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok town a year ago. Enoch Mark said his wife has taken the abductions particularly badly - sometimes she just cries and cannot eat or sleep.
Pregnant pause
Schools reopened across Sierra Leone nine months after they were closed because of the Ebola outbreak.
For schoolgirls there is one topic of conversation: the girls who couldn't return to class because they got pregnant during the break.
Virginia said she was "so sad that they were not able to continue their education". And Amanda spoke about her neighbour who will not sit her exams, and added: "I thank God it is not me."
The girls were talking to BBC World Have Your Say.
Chinese in Kenyan schools
@NationFMKe
Kenya's Nation FM radio station tweets: "KENYA SET to introduce Chinese as part of languages taught in schools, Kenya School of Curriculum Development revealed today. #Kenyanese"
Chibok girls: What do we know?
It has now been a year since Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from a boarding school in north-eastern Nigeria, and 219 are still missing. BBC News reports on what we know a year on.
South Africa violence photos
Photos from the clashes between locals and foreigners in South Africa's coastal city of Durban are coming through. Here a foreigner is seen with a knife as he threatens to retaliate after locals looted and torched shops:
Some of the main streets in the city were shut, as barricades burnt:
Kenya offers amnesty
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenya's government says it will consider giving amnesty to youth who travelled to Somalia to receive training from militant Islamist group al-Shabab, provided they surrender in the next 10 days.
"We are aware that some of the youth were recruited by cunning individuals, some of whom are terrorists masquerading as religious leaders," Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said in a statement.
Guinea 'ungovernable' warning
Alhassan Sillah
BBC News, Conakry
During a radio talk show, Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said that demonstrations in the capital, Conkary, will continue if the electoral calendar is not changed.
The electoral commission published a calendar last month which scheduled presidential polls before local polls.
Mr Diallo said the country would become ungovernable if the elections are not switched around. On the same talk show, government spokesman Damantang Camara called for calm and invited the opposition to talks.
In chains
On Lagos mainland bridge in Nigeria, activist Damilola performed a silent protest today.
He put himself in chains in an attempt to relate to what the Chibok girls and their families are going through.
Protests hit Guinea
Alhassan Sillah
BBC News, Conakry
Opposition supporters have barricaded roads, burned tyres and stoned police on the second day of anti-government demonstrations in the Guinean capital Conakry. Police have responded with teargas and gunfire.
Shops, schools and offices remain closed in parts of the capital.
They are protesting following an alleged assassination attempt on their spokesman Aboubacar Sylla.
At least one demonstrator died from bullet wounds last night.
AU Sudan election report leaked
Conditions were not in place for free and fair elections in Sudan, according to an internal African Union report seen by the BBC.
The report, obtained by the the BBC's James Copnall in the capital Khartoum, advised the AU not to send observers, and even to call for the elections to be postponed.
Incumbent President Omar al-Bashir and his party are almost certain to win the elections which began on Monday with most of the major opposition parties boycotting the polls.
Poor attendance
@UmaruFofana
The BBC's Umaru Fofana tweets:
"Driven across Freetown & spoken to people across the country, turnout VERY LOW in schools reopened across #SierraLeone today."
Still missing
Your messages
After Malala Yousafzai sent a message to the missing Chibok girls urging them to "stay strong, and never lose hope", people have been posting their own messages.
Eman Matthews says on the BBC World Have Your Say Facebook page: "I am sorry the rest of the world doesn't care about you."
Ayoade Bayo Kessy says: "Be strong, we have a new government in our nation."
Use WhatsApp to send us your audio or video message on +447730751925 and World Have Your Say will share it on BBC World Service from 1500 GMT.
Photos from Sudan
Sudan is in day two of voting in parliamentary and presidential elections boycotted by the main opposition.
In this photo, an election official waits for voters in a classroom used as a polling booth in a suburb of the capital, Khartoum:
Outside, women look for their names on a list of voters:
While three people, including a police officer, cast their votes:
And here a polling station officer keeps a toddler as his mother votes.
Your reactions
There's some scepticism amongst commenters on the BBC Africa Facebook page to the news that the Chibok girls were seen in Boko Haram captivity three weeks ago in the north-eastern town of Gwoza.
Ogbomo Freeman says: "These people are fooling themselves. Chibok girls were part of a strategy to destabilize the Jonathan administration."
Hansen Okenne has a similar view: "I'm beginning to believe that this is a sham done for political reasons. I won't be surprised if after May 29th someone pops up and says: 'Hey we've seen the girls, kudos to the General'."
A father talks on Focus
Bola Mosuro
BBC Africa
"They shall never be forgotten" is the cry heard today in Nigeria, one year after the abduction of the Chibok girls.
And on BBC Focus on Africa radio we will be talking to a reverend who had two of his daughters taken captive by Boko Haram.
I'll be presenting the show. Listen on BBC World Service here at 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 GMT. You can also click on the "Africa Live" title at the top of this page.
Life for US teacher's murder
AFP news agency is reporting that a Kenyan security guard has been sentenced to life in prison in Qatar for the murder of American teacher Jennifer Brown in 2012.
It says Alvine Moseti Anyona is likely to serve up to 20 years in jail and will then be deported.
The court had offered Ms Brown's family the option to choose the death penalty as a punishment. However, the family declined, saying they were not "cruel", AFP reports.
Girls 'precious' to Boko Haram
Mansur Liman
BBC Hausa editor
A journalist who is known to have close links with the leadership of Nigeria's militant Islamist group Boko Haram says the Chibok girls are alive and well. Ahmed Salkida told the BBC Hausa service that the girls are precious to the group. He claims that they have embraced Boko Haram's ideology and are closely protected by its leadership.
Tear gas in Durban
Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to prevent clashes between foreigners and locals in South Africa's coastal city of Durban.
Local media reports that some foreigners armed with knives and baseball bats had barricaded a road in the city.
The foreigners had threatened to retaliate against locals who have been targeting them and their businesses.
Singing children
The BBC's Mohammed Kabir Mohammed in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, took this photo of school children calling for more to be done to find the Chibok girls, missing for exactly one year.
They sang these lyrics to John Lennon's famous song Give Peace a Chance: "All we are saying is bring back our girls. Now and alive!"
Mogadishu deaths rise
Mohamed Moalimu
BBC Somali service
Somali government spokesman Ridwan Abdiweli has told me that the number of people killed in al-Shabab's attack in Mogadishu has risen to 17. The dead include eight civilians, seven of the attackers and two soldiers - one from the Somali military and the other from the African Union force deployed in Mogadishu to curb the insurgency.
Mogadishu photos
Photos from the scene of the Somalia attack are coming through. Here's one of a woman being rushed for medical treatment:
Some people were lucky and managed to flee when a vehicle exploded at Mogadishu's higher education ministry:
Militant group al-Shabab said it was behind the attack, which police say was carried out by a suicide bomber:
Sierra Leone schools reopen
Schools have reopened across Sierra Leone nine months after they were closed because of the Ebola outbreak. The BBC's Umaru Fofana reports from the capital Freetown that the pupils are "really excited" to be going back despite concerns about Ebola.
Big Brother expulsions
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
Two contestants have been expelled from the Big Brother house in Johannesburg. A statement by the show's producers says that male contestant Adams has been removed for "misconduct" while his female housemate Bexx has been removed "for her own wellbeing". Big Brother is one of the most popular reality shows in Africa.
Ebola money 'misspent'
Jonathan Paye-Layleh
BBC Africa, Monrovia
Liberia's audit commission says that about $800,00 (£546,000) allocated to fight Ebola has been misspent. Its findings are dominating news headlines in Monrovia. You can read the full report here.
Mogadishu attack over
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Al-Shabab's attack is now over. At least nine people were killed and many others injured when the militants targeted the higher education ministry building.
Police say a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into the gates of the complex before gunmen entered the building. The militants are reported to have escaped over the walls of the building, but this has not been confirmed.
Kenya's Kipsang complains
Nick Cavell
BBC Sport
London Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang, who is also the chairman of Professional Athletes Association of Kenya, is not happy with the decision by the governing body of the sport in Kenya to suspend two athlete agencies.
Athletics Kenya yesterday suspended Rosi Associati and Volare Sports from handling Kenyan athletes for six months while a wide-ranging doping investigation continues.
Kipsang, who is represented by Gerard van de Veen's Volare Sports, says he doesn't want his race schedule and finances to be looked after by Athletics Kenya during the suspension.
Building 'secured'
@MoIS_Somalia
Somalia's Minister for Internal Security, Abdirizak Omar, tweets: "UPDATE: Ministry of Education secured by Special Forces #Mogadishu #Somalia"
Al-Shabab confirms attack
Somalia's militant Islamist group al-Shabab says it was behind the attack on a government building in Mogadishu, Reuters news agency reports.
"We are inside and fighting goes on," al-Shabab's military operations spokesman, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, is quoted as saying.
'Most rescued'
@MohamedMascud
Mohamed Mascud, a communications advisor to Somalia's ministry of internal security, tweets: "UPDATE:- #Somali forces rescues majority of the people inside the Ministry of Education building. #Somalia #Mogadishu. More to follow."
Mogadishu shooting 'subsides'
Mohamed Moalimu
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
I've just spoken somebody in the building of Somalia's ministry of higher education, who tells me that the shooting seems to be subsiding. The attack is believed to have been carried out by al-Shabab, but the group has not yet commented. African Union forces were recently deployed to the building.
'Envy caused SA violence'
The BBC's Milton Nkosi has sent these photos from the South African port city of Durban, where police have promised to step up patrols to protect foreign-owned shops targeted in a wave of xenophobic attacks:
Ethiopian shop owner Omar returned to find this scene. He says there is nothing left to salvage:
Omar says the reason for the attacks was "envy, pure jealousy":
He says he sold goods at a "very cheap" price and he had "many customers". Now, his livelihood is ruined.
'Guards fight back'
@HarunMaruf
Voice of America journalist Harun Maruf tweets: "BREAKING: Armed guards at the Ministry are fighting back to retake the building from militants, witnesses."
Somali police confirm blast
AFP news agency reports that police in Mogadishu have confirmed that a huge explosion has rocked the offices of the ministry of higher education, and there is gunfire inside the building.
'Gunfire in Mogadishu'
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Witnesses told me a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into a wall at the offices of the ministry. Gunfire can still be heard from inside the building, although it is unclear who is involved in the shooting.
BreakingBreaking News
At least seven people have been killed in a suspected suicide attack on the higher education ministry building in a busy area of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, witnesses say.
Parents' pain
A Nigerian doctor who is a cousin of 20 of the abducted Chibok girls has been speaking to the BBC's Newsday programme about "the pain on their parents' faces" every time he goes back to the town. From Abuja, Manasseh Allen told the BBC that whenever he visits, parents rush to him for news of the girls because the government is failing to give them any information about efforts to find them.
Immigrants 'not protected'
@nkosi_milton
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Durban
tweets: "Ethiopian shop owner Omar Abubakar tells me SAfrican government not doing enough to protect fellow African migrants."
'No magic wand'
Nkem Ifejika
BBC News, Abuja
Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari cannot wave a magic wand to rescue the Chibok girls. He is, therefore, trying to lower expectations by saying they may never be found.
But he seems to have the political will, saying his government will do everything in its power to return them to their families.
That will require strengthening Nigeria's intelligence capabilities so that the exact location of where the girls are being are held by Boko Haram militants can be identified, before any rescue operation is launched.
Foreigners targeted in South Africa
Foreign-owned shops have been looted and torched in the latest xenophobic violence to hit townships in South Africa's coastal city of Durban, local media reports.
Anti-riot police battled to control local gangs which went on the rampage on Monday night in Umlazi and kwaMashu, the two biggest townships in the city.
Fear is growing that the anti-foreigner violence could escalate to levels seen in 2008, when more than 60 people were killed.
Buhari warns girls may not be rescued
Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the more than 219 girls kidnapped by militant Islamist group Boko Haram a year ago in the north-eastern town of Chibok may never be rescued.
"As much as I wish to, I cannot promise that we can find them," he said in a statement.
"But I say to every parent, family member and friend of the children that my government will do everything in its power to bring them home," Gen Buhari added.
Ceremonies are due to be held in cities across the world to remember the girls abducted during a night-time raid on their boarding school.
The Empire State Building in New York is due to be lit in red and purple later, red for the #BringBackOurGirls campaign colours and purple to signify the ending of violence against women.
In Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday, protesters strapped their mouths to show that the girls are voiceless.
Post update
Today's African proverb is: The lizard that will bite behaves like a snake. Sent by Manzi Bertin in Kigali, Rwanda
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page. We are following news stories across the continent and will bring you updates throughout the day.