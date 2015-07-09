UK Foreign Office has told all UK nationals to leave Tunisia, warning "further terrorist attack is highly likely".
Lion increase in Mozambique
Conservationists in Mozambique say the lion population has increased, partly because the heavy poaching of elephants has provided them with extra food.
Poachers leave behind elephant carcasses after removing their tusks. They also leave live baby elephants, which are easy prey for lions.
A conservationist in Mozambique's largest game park, the Niassa Reserve, said the lion population had increased significantly, while up to 700,000 elephants have been killed in the past four years.
Uganda arrests: Government reaction
Uganda's minister in charge of the presidency has told the BBC that the arrests of two presidential hopefuls were due to fears over public order violations.
Frank Tumwebaze told Focus on Africa that some politicians in Uganda spend a long time trying "to create things with the police so as to remain in the media. They actually love it."
He said that former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi had no intention of cooperating with police over his plan to meet his supporters to discuss his presidential bid.
Leading opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who had been planning to attend a campaign rally, was arrested in order to "ensure his security", the minister said.
Parallels between Greece and Africa?
Are there any lessons that African countries can draw from what is happening in Greece? The Africa is a Country blog has consulted a number of academics and writers.
Writer Steven Friedman says that the Greece situation shows that people can be mobilised to "fight against economic bullying".
Grieve Chelwa, a PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town says that the austerity imposed on Greece has parallels with the structural adjustment programmes imposed in Africa from the late 1970s.
"Only the heavens know the magnitude of the wreckage that this left in its wake," he says.
A first for Africa and Eritrea in the Tour de France
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot will be wearing the red and white polka dot jersey tomorrow in the Tour de France - this is worn by the man who is the best at climbing up hills and mountains during the race.
It's the first time an African has ever achieved the feat.
At this early part of the race the hills are fairly gentle but later on competitors ride on some of the highest mountain roads in France. Points are awarded for the first riders over each summit - the number of points depends on how steep the climb is.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Last month, Teklehaimanot said: "One day with this [polka dot] jersey at the Tour would be enough for me. It won't be easy but I'm prepared to work hard."
SA police destroy guns
South Africa's police has been tweeting about the destruction in a metal smelter of more than 14,000 firearms that it had collected.
Many of the guns had been illegally acquired before the police confiscated them.
South Sudan's celebrations
APCopyright: AP
South Sudanese in the capital Juba came out to celebrate the country's fourth independence anniversary despite the civil war.
There was a military parade:
APCopyright: AP
And President Salva Kiir spoke to the crowd blaming the rebels for the "senseless war".
APCopyright: AP
The US took the opportunity of the independence anniversary to blame Mr Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar for what has happened.
Rebecca Garang: 'We have failed people of South Sudan'
Speaking on the fourth anniversary of South Sudan's independence, Rebecca Garang, widow of founding father John Garang, has told the BBC that the country's politicians, including herself, have failed the people.
Celebrations are being held today in the capital Juba, despite an ongoing civil war which has devastated the world's youngest country.
Listen to the full interview with the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga below:
The US has said that South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar are "personally responsible" for the civil war in the world's newest state. and the country's "self- inflicted disaster".
In a You Tube message on South Sudan's fourth independence anniversary, National Security Advisor Susan Rice said the civil war was a "self-inflicted disaster" and "a horrifying reminder of all that has been lost".
The BBC's Patience Atuhaire in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, has sent this photo of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi's wife at the police station where he is being held following his arrest this morning.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Police gave Jackline Mbabazi (pictured on the right) permission to go inside and see her husband, which may explain her jolly expression in the photo.
Her daughter (pictured on the left) was not allowed in to see her father at the police station where he is still being held.
Joshua's church rejects coroner's report
The church of the popular Nigerian evangelist, TB Joshua, has rejected a coroner's call for it to be prosecuted over the collapse of a building last year.
The ruling was "unreasonable, one-sided and biased", it said in a statement.
A multi-storey church hostel collapsed in September in the commercial capital, Lagos, killing 116 people - most of them from South Africa.
Explosion in south-east Nigeria
The BBC's Nigeria reporter has been tweeting about a bomb going off in the home of Nigeria's oil industry:
Muted celebration for freed Ethiopian journalist
Ethiopian journalist Reeyot Alemu has been released from prison in addition to the five journalists and bloggers connected to the Zone 9 bloggers group who have also been set free.
The former head of the UN's humanitarian office has been reflecting on four years of independence for South Sudan which is being marked today:
Gambian journalist 'missing'
Thomas Fessy
BBC News, Dakar
Media campaign group Reporters Without Borders says it is "very concerned" for the fate of Gambian journalist Alagie Sisay, who has not been seen in a week.
Mr Sisay, the manager at Radio Teranga FM, was allegedly abducted by two suspected members of the National Intelligence Agency outside the radio station shortly after he finished a meal ending the daily Ramadan fast on 2 July.
His family and colleagues reported his disappearance to police and intelligence officials, who said they knew nothing of his whereabouts.
The Gambia was ranked 151st out of 180 countries in this year's Reporters Without Borders press freedom index and President Jammeh remains on its list of "Predators of Press Freedom."
Footage 'shows Mbabazi arrest'
Uganda's privately-owned NTV has posted footage which it says shows the arrest of Mr Mbabazi as he travelled to eastern Uganda to hold public consultations
over his possible presidential bid
.
The footage shows a police pickup truck full of officers blocking the former prime minister's convoy. He is then seen waving to a crowd of cheering supporters before being driven away in a police vehicle.
The office of Ugandan presidential hopeful and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi has reacted to his arrest.
"His team of lawyers is working hard to secure his freedom. So far, no charges have been brought against him, but he is collaborating with the Uganda Police to quickly resolve the current impasse," it said in a statement, confirming that Mr Mbabazi is still being held at a police station in the capital Kampala.
The statement also says that his daughter Rachel Mbabazi being held at a separate police station outside the capital.
Mbabazi update
Mbabazi update
Uganda's state-owned New Vision newspaper reports that presidential hopeful Amama Mbabazi has been granted bail, but is still being held at a police station in Kampala.
Uganda's former prime minister and presidential hopeful Amama Mbabazi has not yet been released from the police station where he is being held in Kampala, despite some media reports.
I am here at the Kiira Road Police station where Mr Mbabazi's wife Jackline Mbabazi has just been allowed in to see her husband.
He told her that he was well, and was waiting to be charged.
Struggling with rising prices
Hundreds of workers are demonstrating over the coast of living in Ghana's port city of Tema, the BBC's Sammy Darko is reporting.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union has organised the protest as fuel and electricity prices rise and the falling value of the currency, the cedi, is affecting the price of imports.
Secretary General Solomon Kotei said "we see fuel prices [rising] from nowhere and we're not too sure if tomorrow they will go up again".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Struggle to find Malawi coach
Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyamilandu says it could be a struggle to find a new coach for the national team, after a directive that a local man should be employed.
The Malawi government has announced it cannot afford to hire an expatriate coach to replace Young Chimodzi.
"We have tried and tested most of the coaches and the remaining ones won't be good enough for us to find the right candidate," Mr Nyamilandu told BBC Sport.
"The job is very demanding and the expertise is very rare locally."
South Sudan leaders have 'failed'
South Sudan's 'Mother of the Nation', Rebecca Garang, has said that the country's leaders, including herself, have failed the people.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga has been speaking to Mrs Garang as her country marks four years of independence.
Several attempts to reach a peace deal to end the country's ongoing civil war have failed.
She added that independence was worth it despite the current fighting because freedom was achieved for future generations.
Ethiopian government 'magnanimous'
The release of five imprisoned journalists and bloggers in Ethiopia was an act of government "magnanimity", according to Communications Minister Redwan Hussien as quoted by the Bloomberg news agency.
They were part of group of nine journalists and bloggers - under the Zone 9 group - jailed last year in connection with terrorism.
Mr Redwan added that the others that are sill detained are "the main actors... the case of the remaining ones is not that easy to forgo".
Bloomberg also reports that the imprisoned journalist Reeyot Alemu is due to be released on Thursday.
Barack Obama is due to make the first ever visit of a sitting US president to Ethiopia later this month.
Mbabazi no longer 'detained'
Uganda's state-owned New Vision newspaper has just confirmed the release of the presidential hopeful and former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, detained after trying to attend a public meeting over his possible presidential bid.
World Bank economist Jacques Morisset has said today that Tanzania needs to expand its tax base.
But what can you do about businesses like these?
BBCCopyright: BBC
The World Bank says that 90% of businesses in the country are in the informal sector, and they are reluctant to pay taxes because many they do not feel the benefit from the money they hand over to the government.
Doubts over Mbabazi release
There has still not been any confirmation of the release of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, despite reports from the NTV news channel. Investigative journalist Qatahar Raymond tweets a denial below:
Uganda's former prime minister and presidential hopeful Amama Mbabazi has been released on bail, following his arrest on Thursday, Uganda's NTV is reporting. (see earlier post at 09:27)
South Sudan behaviour is 'evil'
South Sudan's Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro has been giving a hard-hitting message at the independence celebrations in the capital, Juba, as a local radio station tweets:
SA reaction to Nigeria church collapse report
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
While some families are now calling for the popular evangelist TB Joshua to face criminal charges over a building collapse in Nigeria which killed 81 South Africans, others have described the incident and a report by coroner Oyetade Komolafe as "the devil's work".
The building, a guest house of a church connected to Mr Joshua, fell down in September last year.
Mr Komolafe's report recommended that the church should be prosecuted for "criminal negligence".
Officials say the multi-storey building was poorly constructed and had more floors than its foundations could hold.
Mr Joshua has always blamed the collapse on a helicopter filmed flying over the church at the time.
'Bring peace' to South Sudan
The head of the African Union urges peace on the fourth anniversary of South Sudan's independence:
Update on Uganda politicians' arrests
Ugandan police have taken former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi to a police station in the capital, Kampala, following his "preventive arrest" on the day he planned to travel to the east of the country for a public meeting over his possible presidential bid, state-owned New Vision newspaper reports. (see earlier post at 09:27).
Leading opposition figure Kizza Besigye is being held at a police station in the Mukono region of central Uganda, the paper reports.
Ghana workers march
Workers at Ghana's Tema port are marching today over the rise in the cost of living and what they call the government's economic mismanagement.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The BBC's Sammy Darko, who took these pictures, says the workers are carrying a model of a goat.
It refers to recent comments made by the president in which he said he had developed "dead goat syndrome" when it came to workers' protests, implying that their complaints were now falling on deaf ears.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Tanzania waits for ruling party shortlist
BBCCopyright: BBC
Vendors selling merchandise sellers for Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) are out in force today in the capital, Dodoma.
The BBC's Sammy Awami has snapped these pictures as the party's central committee meets to decide on its shortlist for potential presidential candidates.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thirty-eight have thrown their hats in the ring and the committee will choose five names.
The person who then wins the primaries has a good chance of becoming president in October's election as CCM has dominated Tanzanian politics since independence.
Two presidential hopefuls arrested in Uganda
Two men hoping to challenge Uganda's long-standing President Yoweri Museveni for the top job have been arrested.
Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, a member of the ruling NRM party, was detained by police after travelling outside the capital, Kampala, to hold public consultations over his possible presidential bid.
Mr Mbabazi had been warned by police not to hold the meeting.
Leading opposition figure Kizza Besigye has also been arrested at his home in Kasangati, central Uganda, the state-owned New Vision newspaper reports. Mr Besigye was planning to attend a rally to confirm his candidacy to run for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.
Muted South Sudan celebrations
A Juba radio station is tweeting from the ceremony to mark four years of independence for South Sudan.
The anniversary comes as the country is in the middle of a civil war.
Ethiopia Oromo students released
Following on from Wednesday's release of some of the detained bloggers and journalists, the authorities in Ethiopia have released six students who were arrested after protests last year, according to tweets from the Addis Standard newspaper:
Ex-Guinea leader indicted
Guinea's ex-military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara has been indicted over a 2009 massacre in Conakry, his lawyer has told AFP news agency.
More than 150 people were killed when security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters at the capital's main stadium.
Women there were raped and dozens of people were never seen again.
An inquiry was launched in 2010, after Capt Camara was ousted and fled to Burkina Faso, where he still lives.
Wise Words
Today's African proverb: "An ox hide must be folded to a shape one wants while it is still fresh." An Ndebele proverb from Zimbabwe sent by Thoman Sikowelo, Johannesburg, South Africa.
