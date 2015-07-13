Read the article and send us your views #BBCAfricaLive
Security scare in Bamako
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Bamako, Mali
Employees of large organisations in Bamako have been told to be on high alert amid fears of a terror attack in Mali's capital.
For the fourth day in row, employees of French-owned phone company Orange Mali, have been advised to report for work but cancel outside appointments.
Staff considered "non essential" to the running of the UN mission in Mali (Minusma) have also been instructed to work from home.
The scare began on Friday after the arrest by Malian special forces of six people suspected of belonging to an Ansar Dine commando planning an attack in Bamako.
It is not unusual for expatriate UN staff to be instructed to work from home. However, it is believed to be the first time a company employing mainly Malians issued a security directive limiting the movements of its staff.
Donkey welfare: "Do a story on a group improving the lives of the 1.8m donkeys in Kenya."
Glacial ice on Mt Kenya: "See how global warming has dramatically shrunk the glacial ice on the equator. 'Tropical ice is no more
Missionary history: "What do Kenyans think of the Christian missionaries that once roamed the country, mostly between 1930-1990? Are missionaries still in Kenya?"
Mourners have been gathering at the Zimbabwe home of celebrated author Chenjerai Hove, who died in exile in Norway on Sunday.
There fellow authors Memory Chirere, Chirikure Chirikure and David Mungoshi have been reminiscing with the BBC's Brian Hungwe about their friend and colleague - remembering how he loved the odd drink, playing pool and the music of Thomas Mapfumo.
Mr Mungoshi said he had been recently in touch with Mr Hove who said he was planning to write a work based on his recent trip to North Korea.
There has been a positive development - she is back in college in Freetown, but her optimism has been curbed by new cases that continue to be reported there and in neighbouring Liberia.
SA's Cosatu begins 'unity conference'
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Johannesburg
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is holding a two-day special national conference in Johannesburg. It was called to discuss unity and cohesion.
Cosatu goes into its much-anticipated congress divided after expelling its once-popular secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi. It has also expelled 300,000 member strong National Union of Metalworkers.
Delegates, with divided loyalties have been singing pro- and anti-Vavi songs. The leaders have decided to keep the media out of debates - an unprecedented move for the traditionally transparent trade union movement.
Cosatu, which was founded at the height of the anti-apartheid movement in the mid 1980s, says it has more than two million paid up members.
Charges dropped against Zambian singer
Zambian prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the southern African country's top musicians.
Chama Fumba, known as Pilato, was arrested over a song that mocked President Edgar Lungu which police said could cause public disorder.
The lyrics said a man called Lungu, who becomes president, had no ideas but carried a suitcase full of bottles of whisky.
The magistrate cautioned the singer over his future choice of material, the AFP news agency reports.
But Pilato remained defiant saying: "I am excited, just like I was excited when the song came out.
"Hopefully I will continue doing such good songs."
Gabon footballer Frederic Bulot signs for Reims
Gabon midfielder Frederic Bulot has signed a two-year deal with French Ligue 1 side Reims.
The 24-year-old joins from Belgian club Standard Leige, after spending last season on loan at English Championship team Charlton Athletic.
All over the world there are some leaders who are reluctant to give up power.
The most striking current example is Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza who, amidst violent opposition, is campaigning for a third term in office despite the constitution saying he can only have two.
The Nigerian president's decision to sack the heads of the army, air force and navy has not come as a great surprise.
President Muhammadu Buhari pledged to step up the fight against Boko Haram when he was sworn in at the end of May and it was clear he was not satisfied with the status quo.
Some analysts are surprised the changes were not made sooner. Over the past three weeks the Islamist militants have launched almost daily bomb attacks in cities in the north and have attacked Chad and Niger.
More than 250 people have been killed.
Just hours before this news broke the man who headed the army, Lt Gen Kenneth Minima, said the upsurge in violence was the result of military success against the jihadists.
He suggested Boko Haram no longer had the capacity to fight the army and so had resorted to attacking soft targets with bomb blasts.
Residents in Tanzania's capital, Dodoma, have been checking out the newspapers trying to find out more about John Magufuli, the man who may well be the next president of the East Africa nation.
The 55-year-old, the current minister of works, was picked this weekend as the ruling CCM party's presidential candidate for elections in October - a big surprise as he was not the top contender.
He has been nicknamed "the Bulldozer" by outgoing President Jakaya Kikwete because of his no-nonsense attitude in getting work done.
Moroccan women acquitted in short skirt trial
A court in Morocco has acquitted two women who had been charged with gross indecency for wearing short skirts in public.
"This is a victory not only for these two women but for all members of civil society who mobilised," the AFP news agency quotes defence lawyer Houcine Bekkar Sbai as saying.
The women, who are hairdressers, were arrested last month as they walked through an open-air market in the Inezgane suburb of Agadir, on their way to work.
The country's penal code says acts of gross indecency can be punished with jail terms of up to two years.
Ethiopia's tasty cactus fruit
The cactus fruit is the snack of choice at the moment in northern Ethiopia, says BBC cameraman Ken Mungai, who took these shots whilst travelling in the Tigray region.
He says the prickly fruit tastes like papaya (paw-paw).
Vendors take a sharp knife and holding the fruit from the bottom, they cut the skin into quarters, then use the knife's tip to strip away the skin allowing you to pick the inside of the fruit and eat it.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the heads of the army, navy and air force, his spokesman has told the BBC.
Military chiefs have been meeting today in the capital, Abuja, to discuss their operation against the Islamist Boko Haram militant group.
Somali sea border dispute submitted
Farhan Jimale
BBC Somali
The government of Somalia has now officially submitted its maritime dispute case against Kenya at the International Court of Justice.
The process took about 40 minutes. Kenya will have four months to respond, after which hearings will begin formally.
Kenya is ready to fight it out with Somalia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve a maritime dispute case, Attorney General Githu Muigai has told the BBC.
"Somalia has no right to claim what is Kenya's territorial water," he said.
The case centres on the legal ownership of resources around the two nations' shared border territory in the Indian Ocean.
Somalia is today expected to submit the case to ICJ after it said the two countries were unable to resolve the issue out of court. (see earlier post at 9.11)
Chenjerai Hove on the importance of dignity
The late award-winning Zimbabwean writer Chenjerai Hove went into exile in 2001 because of works such Masimba Avanhu (Is This the People's Power?), the International Writers Project at Brown University, where he was a writing fellow, said.
His political criticism led to his family being threatened and he was put under constant police surveillance.
Speaking to the BBC's Focus on Africa radio programme last year, Mr Hove said it was his responsibility as "a citizen, as an African, as a Zimbabwean... to look at our lives and at whether our leaders are enhancing our dignity or taking it away.
"For me freedom means to be left alone so that I can do what I think gives me and the community I live in simple dignity and respect."
Suicide attacks kill 16 people in Cameroon
At least 16 people including two Chadian soldiers were killed in two suicide attacks by suspected Boko Haram militants in the Cameroon border town of Fotokol, a senior Cameroonian military officer has told the BBC.
"The attacks targeted a Cameroon special forces camp in the town. The first explosion took place at a bar close to the camp and a second followed some minutes later behind the camp," the officer said, requesting anonymity.
The area has been attacked several times by Boko Haram in the past.
Making money from Obama
As Kenya gears up for the visit of the US president next week, vendors on the streets of the capital, Nairobi, are making a lot of money selling books and DVDs about Barack Obama, says BBC photographer Peter Njoroge, who took these snaps:
And many other shops like photographers and barbers are also using portraits of Mr Obama to advertise their businesses, he says.
Boko Haram severely 'degraded'
The BBC Nigeria correspondent has been tweeting about the Nigerian army conference in the capital, Abuja where military chiefs are meeting to review their ongoing military operations against the Islamist militant group Boko Haram in north-east of the country.
Only doctor left in Cameroon town 'killed in Boko Haram attack'
Muhammad Babalala
BBC Africa, Yaounde
About 13 bodies have been discovered in a primary school building in the Cameroonian town of Fotokol which borders Nigeria.
Residents say they were killed by rockets fired by suspected Boko Haram militants from Gamborou town on the Nigerian side of the border.
The dead are said to include the only medical doctor who remained in the town to look after refugees who fled from the conflict in north-east Nigeria.
Cameroon along with Chad and Niger is helping Nigeria in the fight against the Islamist insurgents.
Arms stolen in deadly Tanzania police station raid
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Four police officers and three civilians were killed overnight when a gang of armed men attacked a police station in Ukonga (OR Stakishari), a few kilometres from Tanzania's main city of Dar es Salaam.
Witnesses say that they heard a commotion and gunfire around 23:00 local time that went on for about 30 minutes.
Police chief Ernest Mangu said the gunmen escaped with an unknown number of firearms and ammunition taken from officers and the station's armoury.
There have been a series of recent raids on police stations across Tanzania.
It is not known if a specific group is behind the attacks, but it is a sign of growing insecurity and the incidents of armed robberies are on the increase in Dar es Salaam.
Caf Champions League update
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa sport
Here's a round-up of the Caf Champions League action - in Group A, DR Congo's TP Mazembe were held to a goalless draw by hosts Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan in the African Champions League on Sunday.
Sudan's Al Hilal moved to the top of the group with a 2-0 win over visiting Smouha of Egypt, who are now second in the table.
Moghreb Tetouan are bottom of the group with a single point while four-time champions Mazembe have two points from two draws.
In Group B, holders Entente Setif secured a late 1-0 victory away to fellow Algerians El Eulma.
The result gave Setif their first points while Eulma are still looking for their first points.
USM Alger made it two wins out of two with a 1-0 victory over Sudanese club Al Merreikh on Friday.
Tributes to Kenyan comedian Benson Wanjau
Kenya's prominent actor and comedian Benson Wanjau alias Mzee Ojwang has died after a long illness.
He passed away on Sunday evening at the Kenyatta National Hospital in the capital, Nairobi, after suffering from pneumonia.
"Without a doubt, family television will not be the same without the promise of Mzee Ojwang regaling the nation with his antics," Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to him in a Facebook post.
Kenyans have also been paying their condolences on Twitter with #MzeeOjwang trending in the country.
"We are grateful to Britain and the international community for their help, but I think we'll [become self-sufficient] in five or 10 years," one doctor said.
It is a sense of confidence one hears often in a country whose economy has been growing at close to 10% a year for a decade, our reporter says.
Tribute to Zimbabwean writer Chenjerai Hove
Filmmaker and columnist Farai Sevenzo has been paying tribute to Zimbabwean Chenjerai Hove, who died aged 59 on Sunday:
"Chenjerai was one of the most incredible writing talents I've ever met. He was very much in the tradition of Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o," he told the BBC Africa Live page.
"He had a brilliant command of the English language, only bettered by his brilliant mastery of his own language, Shona. His tiny novel Bones is full of incredible allegories and imagery that could only come from the Shona oral tradition.
"After independence in 1980 - when it was possible to bump into writers like Charles Mungoshi, Dambudzo Marechera and Chenjerai Hove all in the same space - he was one of the leading figures of African literature who mentored new talent.
"I will miss him enormously.
"It is such a shame his exile makes us question the direction that Zimbabwe has taken in relation to its great artists."
Hopes to bury exiled Zimbabwean writer at home
Chenjerai Hove's wife, Tekla, has told the BBC her husband died of liver problems on Sunday in exile in Norway.
She said there was no immediate funeral plans for the writer and novelist, but were hoping to bury him in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwean writer's death confirmed
A colleague and friend of Zimbabwean writer Chenjerai Hove has confirmed his death in Norway.
Helge Lunde told the BBC the novelist and poet passed away on Sunday afternoon. He said Mr Hove had fallen ill several weeks ago, but was lucid and clear till the end surrounded by family and friends.
Somali militants 'target army base'
At least 12 soldiers have been killed after Islamist al-Shabab militant attacked a government base in Rage Celle district of Somalia's Lower Shabelle region this morning, residents have told the BBC.
They say the al-Qaeda-linked militants also attacked with mortars an African Union troop base in the area, which is 180km (111 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu, to stop reinforcements being sent to help the government soldiers.
The 24-year-old Tunisia international signed from CS Sfaxien in January on a three-and-a-half year deal.
The striker played just six games for Metz, who were relegated at the end of last season, after missing three months with a thigh injury.
Chad returns Nigeria refugees
National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (Nema) tweets about some of the country's refugees returning home from Chad after fleeing Boko Haram conflict.
Zimbabwe's Chenjerai Hove 'dies in exile'
One of Zimbabwe's most famous writers Chenjerai Hove has died in Norway, Zimbabwean media has reported quoting his friend fellow writer Chirikure Chirikure.
The 59-year-old novelist and poet had been living in self-imposed exile since 2001 and was a critic of President Robert Mugabe's government.
He was also a founder and board member of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, and from 1984 to 1992 was president of the Zimbabwe Writers Union, says Browns University in the US where he was once a writing fellow.
World leaders discuss how to raise money to end poverty
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Addis Ababa
World leaders are gathering in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to discuss how to raise money to tackle global poverty.
At least 5,000 delegates will be meeting in the UN-backed conference which will lay the ground rules for a fairer world of inclusive, low-carbon growth.
Development leaders will try to reach an agreement on financing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be adopted by UN member states later this year in September.
These new targets will expand on the eight Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) which come to an end this year.
Sierra Leone's Ebola cases
BBC reporter in Freetown tweets
Somalia to sue Kenya over maritime
Rage Hassan
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Somalia's government is to submit a maritime dispute against Kenya at the International Court of Justice, an official tells the BBC.
Attorney General Ahmed Ali said his government would present a 150-page document arguing its case at the court in The Hague today.
The case centres on the legal ownership of resources around the two nations' shared border territory in the Indian Ocean.
The disputed area stretches for more than 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) and is believed to contain huge mineral deposits and potential gas reserves.
Wise words
Today's African proverb: Where a horse is absent, a donkey appears. An Oromo proverb sent by Chala Dejenu in Finfine, Oromia, Ethiopia.
- A clever bird builds its nest with other birds' feathers
- The son of a chief is just an ordinary person in a foreign land.
- Glacial ice on Mt Kenya: "See how global warming has dramatically shrunk the glacial ice on the equator. 'Tropical ice is no more
- Missionary history: "What do Kenyans think of the Christian missionaries that once roamed the country, mostly between 1930-1990? Are missionaries still in Kenya?"
- ICJ cannot prosecute individuals and mainly deals with legal disputes between nation states
- The ICC tries individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
- The ICJ is part of the United Nations and so has jurisdiction over all UN members
- The ICC is an independent court that countries choose to join. Currently 123 have done so
- The ICJ is much older - meeting for the first time in 1946. The ICC was set up in 2002
- But they're both based in The Hague in the Netherlands, so often get confused
- Maj Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin - chief of defence Staff
- Maj Gen TY Buratai - chief of army staff
- Rear Adm Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas - chief of naval staff
- AVM Sadique Abubakar - chief of air staff
- AVM Monday Riku morgan - chief of defence intelligence
- Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (retired) - national security adviser
Chenjerai Hove's wise words:
Late Zimbabwean author Chenjerai Hove wrote four novels, several volumes of poetry and contributed a play and proverbs to the BBC.
Here are a few of his recent Shona proverbs:
And in 2005 he wrote a piece for us lamenting Africa's declining reading habits.
Get involved: Is Buhari a changed man?
In our series of letters from African journalists, novelist and writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani considers whether Nigerians want President Muhammadu Buhari to return to his autocratic ways.
