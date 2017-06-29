Africa highlights: Zimbabwe protest pastor freed on bail, DR Congo mayor warns against hate speech
Senior anti-corruption investigator 'shot in Nigeria'
A top anti-corruption investigator has been shot in southern Nigeria, the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told AFP news agency.
Austin Okwor, an operative in the property fraud section of the EFCC, was leaving his Port Harcourt office late on Saturday when gunmen shot him, said spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told AFP.
Mr Okwor "escaped death by the whiskers" with bullet wounds Mr Uwujaren said, adding that he had received "threat messages" in recent months.
Mr Okwor was reportedly working on corruption cases connected to judicial officials.
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to stamp out corruption. One of a slew of raids by the EFCC revealed $43m (£34m) in a flat in Lagos:
DR Congo mayor warns against hate speech
Patrick Kihara
BBC Monitoring, Nairobi
The mayor of the restive northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) city of Butembo has cautioned residents against using social media platforms to transmit incendiary messages.
In an official statement issued on 27 June, and shared by Twitter users, Sikuly'uvasaka Makala said:
The mayor has further warned that "all group administrators on these social networks and those who transmit these incendiary messages risk judicial prosecution".
Three cities, which are in North Kivu province, have recently witnessed increased heavy fighting between DR Congo armed forces and militia groups operating in the region.
Nemley Junior: chimp rescued from Ivory Coast traffickers dies
An orphaned baby chimpanzee whose plight moved people around the world has died.
Nemley junior had been seized by poachers in West Africa and offered for sale but was then rescued following a BBC News investigation.
Despite dedicated care in the past few weeks, he succumbed to a series of illnesses including malaria.
A leading vet who helped care for him said that, without his mother, Nemley suffered from a "failure to thrive".
In the wild, baby chimps usually live with their mothers for at least four to five years.
Tanzanian president insists on dam on game reserve
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzanian President John Magufuli says he knows there will be objections to a controversial energy project but vows to go on with the plan.
He was speaking after meeting energy experts from Ethiopia about a plan to construct a hydro power dam on the Selous game reserve.
He said he was determined to fulfill the dream of the first president Julius Nyerere.
"The project will occupy 1,350 square Kilometers, which is only 3% of the Selous Game Reserve" Mr Magufuli said.
The energy project is set to be constructed at the Stiegler's Gorge, within the world heritage site which is famous for its diverse wildlife.
Activists have long protested the establishment of the project at this reserve saying it could potentially affect wildlife and their habitats.
Italy may stop migrant rescue boats using its ports
James Reynolds
BBC News, Rome
Italian media reports that their government may decide to stop foreign-flagged rescue boats from using its ports.
Reports say the country's government has told the European Commission that Italy has reached its limit.
The warm summer weather has encouraged more migrants from Africa to attempt the sea journey towards Europe.
These migrants are picked up by a combination of official Italian or EU rescue boats and also ships operated by humanitarian organisations.
Since 2014, more than 550,000 migrants have made it to Italy.
The numbers have left many Italians feeling fed up. On Sunday, right-wing political parties - who've campaigned campaigning against migration - made gains in local elections.
This week's Kenya Election podcast is out
Dickens Olewe
BBC Africa
The two main political coalitions in Kenya have just launched their manifestos and they are full of promises to improve access to healthcare, education and fight against corruption.
On this week's podcast I speak to writer and political analyst Nanjala Nyabola about the distinguishing policies from the two camps and whether they can be achieved.
The show also looks at the claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has borrowed more than the previous governments since independence.
The audience question this week deals with election rigging and what should be done to ensure a free, fair and credible election.
Juba university at risk of closure
James Copnall
Africa editor, BBC World Service
The vice chancellor of South Sudan's most prestigious higher education institution, the University of Juba, says it may have to close before the end of the academic year because of a financial crisis.
South Sudan's economy has collapsed because of a civil war and the fall in world oil prices, and extremely high inflation means the university doesn't have enough money to pay its costs.
The vice chancellor John Akec told the BBC that he was considering asking students to contribute money to print their exam papers.
He also hopes the government will find more funding.
Mali's first 'prince of the church' meets the Pope
Archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo met the Pope eariler today during a ceremony making him a cardinal at the Vatican.
AFP news agency says he is the first Catholic cardinal ever from Mali.
The Catholic News Agency says he has already been called the “cardinal of peace.”
He was one of five new so-called princes of the church today.
The new cardinals from El Salvador, Laos, Mali and Sweden were also the first from their countries. The fifth is from Spain.
Top Kenyan author boycotts Swedish book fair
Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o has pulled out of an annual book fair in Sweden to protest against the invitation of Nya Tider, a right-wing newspaper, the AFP news agency reports.
In April, more than 200 Swedish authors signed an article in a daily newspaper saying they would boycott Gothenburg Book Fair in September if the right-wing newspaper is represented.
It is Scandinavia's largest book fair and draws around 100,000 visitors each year.
The fair's head of communications Jacobsson Ekblom told AFP that the best way to confront bigotry is through conversation.
Egypt screening passengers from Sudan for cholera
Passengers arriving in Egypt's Cairo airport from Sudan are being screened for cholera following a reported outbreak, the Reuters news agency reports.
The same measures have been in place for people arriving from Yemen, reuters adds.
Medhat Qandil, Head of Airport Quarantine, told Reuters that authorities had deployed several health workers to the airport.
Sudan's government has not officially declared a cholera outbreak, reporting instead on cases of acute watery diarrhoea, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters.
SA gets a point at women's cricket world cup
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
South Africa has been awarded a point in their second match at the women's Cricket World Cup without a ball being bowled because of heavy rain here in the UK.
Their opponents New Zealand also got a point.
South Africa are due to play the West Indies on Sunday.
South Sudan deports three US citizens who served in military
South Sudan has deported three US citizens, two of whom served in the military and a third who deserted, US and South Sudanese officials told Reuters news agency.
Craig Austin Lang, William Wright-Martinovich and Alex Zwiefelhofer were detained on 21 June trying to cross to South Sudan from Kenya, US Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino told Reuters.
South Sudanese foreign affairs ministry spokesman Mawien Makol said the three had been deported because they did not have visas but said they may have claimed to be journalists.
Reuters adds that a Facebook page and Instagram account in Zwiefelhofer's name show him in military uniform and photographs of flags, weapons and buildings that appear to have been taken in Ukraine, where foreign volunteers are helping to fight pro-Russian separatists.
What does Kenyan bridge collapse mean for Chinese construction firms?
Business news site Quartz suggests the collapse of a Chinese-built bridge in Kenya on Monday doesn't bode well for the reputation of Chinese construction firms.
Lily Kuo writes:
She points to two examples of bodged jobs: Portions of a Chinese built road in Zambia that washed away by rains in 2009, and a hospital in Angola was evacuated when local officials feared it would collapse in 2010.
Chinese Overseas Construction and Engineering Company Project Manager Jerome Xzue Hua told the Daily Nation his company is "baffled" by the collapse and wasn't ruling out sabotage.
Gabon and Niger lead Africa medal quest
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
African teams are guaranteed their first two medals in the men's over 87 kg category in the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea.
Gabon's Anthony Obame will meet Olympic silver medallist Abdoul Razak Issoufou of Niger in the semi-final tomorrow.
The winner will fight for gold or silver in the final and the loser will get a bronze medal.
SA hairdresser gives free haircuts to the homeless
Eye Witness News has caught up with Cape Town hairdresser Mark Hughes who has decided to give free haircuts to homeless men.
Mr Hughes said that he was looking at ways of giving back to the community.
Gabonese politician 'arrested for threatening Ali Bongo'
Authorities in Gabon have placed an opposition politician in custody after he threatened President Ali Bongo, the AFP news agency reports.
Roland Desire Aba'a Minko was placed in custody after "he threatened state security, inciting rebellion and circulating fake news to undermine public order," state prosecutor Steeve Ndong Essame Ndong told AFP.
Earlier this month Mr Aba'a Minko threatened to blow up government property if Mr Bongo refused to step down within three days.
He said that Jean Ping, declared the loser in last year’s disputed presidential vote, was the country’s leader.
Mr Aba’a Minko stood as an independent candidate in the election before withdrawing in support of Mr Ping.
The man behind SA school religion campaign
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News
It’s been a long road for South Africa’s Hans Pietersen, who began his legal bid against public schools advocating religion nine years ago.
Today a high court ruled infavour of his application.
Mr Pieterson, who founded Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy (known by its Afrikaans acronym OGOD), has in the past said he is not against religion, and had been a religious scholar at university.
However he felt that public-funded schools were not the place to shape people’s religious beliefs or even uphold them.
Mr Pieterson said the role played by schools when it came to religion was an abuse of a pupil's right to associate with scientific and cultural knowledge and engaging “religious coercion”.
Some of the practices he objected to in his court application was supressing the teaching of evolution and teaching creationism.
OGOD - the most appropriate acronym?
We reported earlier that a group in South Africa has won it's landmark ruling arguing public schools should not favour one particular religion.
A tweeter has noticed the apt nature of the acronym for the organisation: it's OGOD:
The group is called The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy. If you are wondering how that could end up as OGOD it is because the group's name is in Afrikaans: Organisasie vir Godsdienste-Onderrig en Demokrasie.
Bristol City sign Senegal's Diedhiou for £5.3m
Bristol City have signed Senegal international striker Famara Diedhiou for a club-record fee of £5.3m (£6.8m) from French top-flight club Angers.
The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate.
Diedhiou's 22 goals in 37 games in 2015-16 for French second-tier side Clermont led to a £1.36m move to Angers, for whom he scored nine times in 36 appearances last season.
South African court bans schools from religious favourtism
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News
The South Gauteng High Court in South Africa has declared that public schools should not favour any one religion over others.
The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy brought the case against six schools with a Christian ethos.
In it’s application, the organisation argued that the schools' decision to stop scientific teaching of the theory of evolution is an abuse of pupils' rights.
While handing down the landmark ruling, Judge Willem van Der Linde said the court is concerned by single faith branding in schools.
The ruling means public schools have an obligation to review policies around religion.
Kenyan proposal suggests jail for disrespectful tweets
Kenyans risk a fine of $10,000 (£8,000) or jail term of five years for using "impolite, disrespectful or inciting language on social media ", according to a new proposal to regulate online content during the election season, Nairobi News reports.
The proposal is part of rules being co-authored by two government bodies: The Communications Authority and the National and Cohesion and Integration Commission.
It says in part:
Content posted on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp will be monitored and those found to be "untruthful or inflammatory" will be flagged and their authors fined, Nairobi News reports.
Political bloggers would be forced to reveal their political affinity under the new regulations.
Kenya's general election will be held on 8 August.
#ThisFlag pastor granted bail
Shingai Nyoka
BBC Africa, Harare
We reported earlier that Evan Mawarire, the protest leader of the #ThisFlag campaign in Zimbabwe, appeared in court to face charges of inciting public violence after he addressed university students who were protesting about fee increases.
After a 15-minute session, the court ruled; without opposition from the state prosecutor, to grant him bail of $200 (£160).
He will return to court on 19 July.
Ethiopia 'calls for Saudi visa amnesty extension'
Ethiopia has requested an extension of a 90-day amnesty for undocumented migrants living in Saudi Arabia to return to their home countries, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reports.
The amnesty issued by the Saudi authorities is due to expire today.
Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Meles Alem is reported to have told the government-linked Radio Fana that 45,000 citizens working illegally in Saudi Arabia had so far returned home. He said that a further 110,000 had obtained travel documents.
However an estimated 400,000 Ethiopians are believed to be living in Saudi Arabia as low- paid workers, Xinhua reports.
Botswana remembers former president
People in Botswana are watching the live YouTube streaming of the memorial for former President Sir Ketumile Masire:
Former President Festus Mogae said at the memorial that Sir Ketumile was a workaholic whose obsession was farming and food production.
Mr Mogae said he worked directly under Sir Ketumile for 20 years.
"The only time I did not report to him was when I was president myself when he became a consultant free of charge," he said, to a great round of applause.
The audience have also been paying tribute in the YouTube comments section:
Sir Ketumile, who led the country from 1980 to 1998, is credited with being the architect of the country's famed stability, reports the AFP news agency.
He died last week aged 91.
Proposal to close bars a week before Kenya election
The body that campaigns against drug abuse in Kenya has proposed that all bars should be closed one week ahead of the August election.
Victor Okioma, the CEO of National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, is quoted by local TV station Citizen TV saying that the move would ensure people don't vote under the influence of alcohol.
People have been reacting to the comments on social media:
One tweeter has pointed the announcement comes just after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced local beer company EABL will be making a huge investment in the western city of Kisumu:
#ThisFlag campaigner arrives at Zimbabwe court
Shingai Nyoka
BBC Africa, Harare
Zimbabwean human rights campaigner and #ThisFlag protest leader Evan Mawarire has arrived at the magistrates court with a Bible in hand.
He is being charged with inciting public violence after allegedly inciting students to protest.
Mr Mawarire was arrested earlier this week after addressing a group of medical students protesting fee increases at the University of Zimbabwe.
The demonstration turned violent but Pastor Mawarire says he was simply praying with the students.
At court today he had the Zimbabwe flag emblazoned on his jacket and said justice will be served.
Read more - Who is Zimbabwe's pastor 'hero'?
Video shows snake wrangler removing deadly black mamba
Mashsable news site has picked up on a video of a snake wrangler in South Africa removing a deadly black mamba from a Durban resident's home:
Mashable describes the snake wrangler as a "total pro" who managed to remove the eight-foot black mamba.
It was first reported by National Geographic which says the snake was probably interested in the numerous pets the homeowner was keeping.
It adds that the snake, which can kill a human with a small amount of venom, was later tagged and released in a reserve.
Kenyans are 'first in Africa to get generic of latest Aids drug'
Kenya is the first African country to start using a new generic Aids drug that can improve and prolong the lives of people who suffer severe side effects and resistance to other treatments, the Reuters news agency reports.
Dolutegravir (DTG), which was first approved in the US in 2013, is being given to 20,000 patients in Kenya before being rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda later this year with the backing of global health initiative Unitaid.
Kenyan patient Doughtiest Ogutu, who started taking the drug earlier this year because of resistance to other treatments, says her appetite is back:
MsOgutu, who has been living with HIV for 15 years, said her viral load - the amount of HIV in her blood - has fallen tenfold from 450,000 to 40,000 since she started on DTG.
Unitaid is working to bring the drug to market quickly and to reduce manufacturing costs by allowing generic companies to access patents for a small royalty and produce them cheaply for the developing world.
About 1.5 million Kenyans are HIV positive, with more than two-thirds on treatment according to the National AIDS and STI Control Program.
Sicilian mafia 'run prostitution rings with Nigerian gangs'
The Sicilian mafia in Italy has joined forces with criminal gangs from Nigeria to run drug and prostitution rackets, according to the Italian police.
Most of the victims moved to Italy to look for domestic work but turned into prostitution.
The BBC's Newsday Programme to spoke to Charlotte Baarda from Oxford University Extra-Legal Governance Institute which specialises in studying the activities of the criminal underworld:
Egypt coalition considering new sanctions against Qatar
BBC World Service
The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Russia says Arab states opposed to Qatar, which includes Egypt, are considering new sanctions against it.
Omar Ghobash told The Guardian newspaper that the new measures could include asking their trading partners to choose between them or Qatar.
Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, has accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and has issued a list of thirteen demands which include curbing ties with Iran and closing the broadcaster, Al Jazeera.
Qatar has denied that it supports terrorism and has described the demands as unreasonable.
