Hats in Nigeria

Africa highlights: Zimbabwe protest pastor freed on bail, DR Congo mayor warns against hate speech

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 28 June 2017

Summary

  1. Senior anti-corruption investigator 'shot in Nigeria'
  2. Zimbabwe protest pastor freed on bail
  3. Sicilian mafia 'run prostitution rings with Nigerian gangs'
  4. Call for Kenyans to be sober when they vote
  5. Kenyans are 'first in Africa to get generic of latest Aids drug'
  6. Egypt coalition considering new sanctions against Qatar
  7. Today's proverb: "No matter how long and lonely the road is, it always leads home."

Live Reporting

By Dickens Olewe and Clare Spencer

All times stated are UK

We'll be back tomorrow

Keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or check the BBC News website.

A reminder of today's wise words:

No matter how long and lonely the road is, it always leads home.

A Tiv proverb sent by Lizzie Kwaghbo Bauchi, Nigeria

Click here to send us your African proverbs.

And we leave you with this picture of a co-ordinated pair in one of Accra's shopping malls, Ghana.

Senior anti-corruption investigator 'shot in Nigeria'

A top anti-corruption investigator has been shot in southern Nigeria, the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told AFP news agency.

Austin Okwor, an operative in the property fraud section of the EFCC, was leaving his Port Harcourt office late on Saturday when gunmen shot him, said spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told AFP.

Mr Okwor "escaped death by the whiskers" with bullet wounds Mr Uwujaren said, adding that he had received "threat messages" in recent months.

Mr Okwor was reportedly working on corruption cases connected to judicial officials.

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to stamp out corruption. One of a slew of raids by the EFCC revealed $43m (£34m) in a flat in Lagos:

Inside the Nigerian flat full of cash in Lagos

DR Congo mayor warns against hate speech

Patrick Kihara

BBC Monitoring, Nairobi

The mayor of the restive northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) city of Butembo has cautioned residents against using social media platforms to transmit incendiary messages.

In an official statement issued on 27 June, and shared by Twitter users, Sikuly'uvasaka Makala said:

Users of mobile messaging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, IMO and all other social networks, are informed that enemies of the republic, and peace, are transmitting poisonous messages through this avenue".

The mayor has further warned that "all group administrators on these social networks and those who transmit these incendiary messages risk judicial prosecution".

Three cities, which are in North Kivu province, have recently witnessed increased heavy fighting between DR Congo armed forces and militia groups operating in the region.

Nemley Junior: chimp rescued from Ivory Coast traffickers dies

An orphaned baby chimpanzee whose plight moved people around the world has died.

Nemley junior had been seized by poachers in West Africa and offered for sale but was then rescued following a BBC News investigation.

Despite dedicated care in the past few weeks, he succumbed to a series of illnesses including malaria.

A leading vet who helped care for him said that, without his mother, Nemley suffered from a "failure to thrive".

In the wild, baby chimps usually live with their mothers for at least four to five years.

Baby chimpanzee
BBC
Nemley Junior had received dedicated care but succumbed to illness

Tanzanian president insists on dam on game reserve

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian President John Magufuli says he knows there will be objections to a controversial energy project but vows to go on with the plan.

He was speaking after meeting energy experts from Ethiopia about a plan to construct a hydro power dam on the Selous game reserve.

He said he was determined to fulfill the dream of the first president Julius Nyerere.

"The project will occupy 1,350 square Kilometers, which is only 3% of the Selous Game Reserve" Mr Magufuli said.

The energy project is set to be constructed at the Stiegler's Gorge, within the world heritage site which is famous for its diverse wildlife.

Activists have long protested the establishment of the project at this reserve saying it could potentially affect wildlife and their habitats.

Italy may stop migrant rescue boats using its ports

James Reynolds

BBC News, Rome

Migrants wait in a small wooden boat
Getty Images
Migrants are picked up by a combination of official Italian or EU rescue boats

Italian media reports that their government may decide to stop foreign-flagged rescue boats from using its ports.

Reports say the country's government has told the European Commission that Italy has reached its limit.

The warm summer weather has encouraged more migrants from Africa to attempt the sea journey towards Europe.

These migrants are picked up by a combination of official Italian or EU rescue boats and also ships operated by humanitarian organisations.

Since 2014, more than 550,000 migrants have made it to Italy.

The numbers have left many Italians feeling fed up. On Sunday, right-wing political parties - who've campaigned campaigning against migration - made gains in local elections.

This week's Kenya Election podcast is out

Dickens Olewe

BBC Africa

The two main political coalitions in Kenya have just launched their manifestos and they are full of promises to improve access to healthcare, education and fight against corruption.

On this week's podcast I speak to writer and political analyst Nanjala Nyabola about the distinguishing policies from the two camps and whether they can be achieved.

The show also looks at the claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has borrowed more than the previous governments since independence.

The audience question this week deals with election rigging and what should be done to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

Kenya Election Watch 5

Juba university at risk of closure

James Copnall

Africa editor, BBC World Service

The vice chancellor of South Sudan's most prestigious higher education institution, the University of Juba, says it may have to close before the end of the academic year because of a financial crisis.

South Sudan's economy has collapsed because of a civil war and the fall in world oil prices, and extremely high inflation means the university doesn't have enough money to pay its costs.

The vice chancellor John Akec told the BBC that he was considering asking students to contribute money to print their exam papers.

He also hopes the government will find more funding.

Mali's first 'prince of the church' meets the Pope

Archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo
Getty Images

Archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo met the Pope eariler today during a ceremony making him a cardinal at the Vatican.

AFP news agency says he is the first Catholic cardinal ever from Mali.

The Catholic News Agency says he has already been called the “cardinal of peace.”

He was one of five new so-called princes of the church today.

The new cardinals from El Salvador, Laos, Mali and Sweden were also the first from their countries. The fifth is from Spain.

Archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo
Getty Images

Top Kenyan author boycotts Swedish book fair

Ngugi wa Thiong'o
University of California Irvine

Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o has pulled out of an annual book fair in Sweden to protest against the invitation of Nya Tider, a right-wing newspaper, the AFP news agency reports.

In April, more than 200 Swedish authors signed an article in a daily newspaper saying they would boycott Gothenburg Book Fair in September if the right-wing newspaper is represented.

It is Scandinavia's largest book fair and draws around 100,000 visitors each year.

The fair's head of communications Jacobsson Ekblom told AFP that the best way to confront bigotry is through conversation.

Egypt screening passengers from Sudan for cholera

Passengers arriving in Egypt's Cairo airport from Sudan are being screened for cholera following a reported outbreak, the Reuters news agency reports.

The same measures have been in place for people arriving from Yemen, reuters adds.

Medhat Qandil, Head of Airport Quarantine, told Reuters that authorities had deployed several health workers to the airport.

Sudan's government has not officially declared a cholera outbreak, reporting instead on cases of acute watery diarrhoea, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters.

SA gets a point at women's cricket world cup

Nick Cavell

BBC Africa Sport

South Africa has been awarded a point in their second match at the women's Cricket World Cup without a ball being bowled because of heavy rain here in the UK.

Their opponents New Zealand also got a point.

South Africa are due to play the West Indies on Sunday.

Water clogged pitch
Getty Images
Heavy rain has prevented play from taking place

South Sudan deports three US citizens who served in military

South Sudan has deported three US citizens, two of whom served in the military and a third who deserted, US and South Sudanese officials told Reuters news agency.

Craig Austin Lang, William Wright-Martinovich and Alex Zwiefelhofer were detained on 21 June trying to cross to South Sudan from Kenya, US Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino told Reuters.

South Sudanese foreign affairs ministry spokesman Mawien Makol said the three had been deported because they did not have visas but said they may have claimed to be journalists.

Reuters adds that a Facebook page and Instagram account in Zwiefelhofer's name show him in military uniform and photographs of flags, weapons and buildings that appear to have been taken in Ukraine, where foreign volunteers are helping to fight pro-Russian separatists.

Woman with bucket
Getty Images
The three were stopped trying to cross the South Sudan border

What does Kenyan bridge collapse mean for Chinese construction firms?

bridge
_

Business news site Quartz suggests the collapse of a Chinese-built bridge in Kenya on Monday doesn't bode well for the reputation of Chinese construction firms.

Lily Kuo writes:

Over the past decade, as Chinese companies have won more contracts to build roads and other infrastructure projects across the continent, Chinese officials and companies have worked to overcome a reputation for poor quality and lax safety standards.

She points to two examples of bodged jobs: Portions of a Chinese built road in Zambia that washed away by rains in 2009, and a hospital in Angola was evacuated when local officials feared it would collapse in 2010.

Chinese Overseas Construction and Engineering Company Project Manager Jerome Xzue Hua told the Daily Nation his company is "baffled" by the collapse and wasn't ruling out sabotage.

Gabon and Niger lead Africa medal quest

Nick Cavell

BBC Africa Sport

African teams are guaranteed their first two medals in the men's over 87 kg category in the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea.

Gabon's Anthony Obame will meet Olympic silver medallist Abdoul Razak Issoufou of Niger in the semi-final tomorrow.

The winner will fight for gold or silver in the final and the loser will get a bronze medal.

Taekwondo athletes
Getty Images
Abdoul Razak Issoufou in action during the Olympics in Rio

SA hairdresser gives free haircuts to the homeless

Eye Witness News has caught up with Cape Town hairdresser Mark Hughes who has decided to give free haircuts to homeless men.

Mr Hughes said that he was looking at ways of giving back to the community.

Gabonese politician 'arrested for threatening Ali Bongo'

Authorities in Gabon have placed an opposition politician in custody after he threatened President Ali Bongo, the AFP news agency reports.

Roland Desire Aba'a Minko was placed in custody after "he threatened state security, inciting rebellion and circulating fake news to undermine public order," state prosecutor Steeve Ndong Essame Ndong told AFP.

Earlier this month Mr Aba'a Minko threatened to blow up government property if Mr Bongo refused to step down within three days.

He said that Jean Ping, declared the loser in last year’s disputed presidential vote, was the country’s leader.

Mr Aba’a Minko stood as an independent candidate in the election before withdrawing in support of Mr Ping.

Ali Bongo
AFP
Mr Bongo beat opposition candidate Jean Ping in last year's election

The man behind SA school religion campaign

Pumza Fihlani

BBC News

It’s been a long road for South Africa’s Hans Pietersen, who began his legal bid against public schools advocating religion nine years ago.

Today a high court ruled infavour of his application.

Mr Pieterson, who founded Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy (known by its Afrikaans acronym OGOD), has in the past said he is not against religion, and had been a religious scholar at university.

However he felt that public-funded schools were not the place to shape people’s religious beliefs or even uphold them.

Mr Pieterson said the role played by schools when it came to religion was an abuse of a pupil's right to associate with scientific and cultural knowledge and engaging “religious coercion”.

Some of the practices he objected to in his court application was supressing the teaching of evolution and teaching creationism.

Classroom
Getty Images

OGOD - the most appropriate acronym?

We reported earlier that a group in South Africa has won it's landmark ruling arguing public schools should not favour one particular religion.

A tweeter has noticed the apt nature of the acronym for the organisation: it's OGOD:

@DestinyConnect Is the Surname created solely for this purpose? OGOD, as in "Oh God"?😬 Just a thought..Ties in nice… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Gomo'

WaterBearer_G

@DestinyConnect Is the Surname created solely for this purpose? OGOD, as in "Oh God"?😬 Just a thought..Ties in nice… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

The group is called The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy. If you are wondering how that could end up as OGOD it is because the group's name is in Afrikaans: Organisasie vir Godsdienste-Onderrig en Demokrasie.

Bristol City sign Senegal's Diedhiou for £5.3m

Famara Diedhiou (left)
Getty Images
Famara Diedhiou (left) has scored once in six senior international games for Senegal

Bristol City have signed Senegal international striker Famara Diedhiou for a club-record fee of £5.3m (£6.8m) from French top-flight club Angers.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou's 22 goals in 37 games in 2015-16 for French second-tier side Clermont led to a £1.36m move to Angers, for whom he scored nine times in 36 appearances last season.

South African court bans schools from religious favourtism

Pumza Fihlani

BBC News

School
BBC
Public schools have been accused of promoting Christianity over other faiths

The South Gauteng High Court in South Africa has declared that public schools should not favour any one religion over others.

The Organisation for Religious Education and Democracy brought the case against six schools with a Christian ethos.

In it’s application, the organisation argued that the schools' decision to stop scientific teaching of the theory of evolution is an abuse of pupils' rights.

While handing down the landmark ruling, Judge Willem van Der Linde said the court is concerned by single faith branding in schools.

The ruling means public schools have an obligation to review policies around religion.

Kenyan proposal suggests jail for disrespectful tweets

Kenyans risk a fine of $10,000 (£8,000) or jail term of five years for using "impolite, disrespectful or inciting language on social media ", according to a new proposal to regulate online content during the election season, Nairobi News reports.

The proposal is part of rules being co-authored by two government bodies: The Communications Authority and the National and Cohesion and Integration Commission.

It says in part:

All social media content shall be written using civilised language that avoids tone and words that constitute hate speech, ethnic contempt and incitement to violence. "

Content posted on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp will be monitored and those found to be "untruthful or inflammatory" will be flagged and their authors fined, Nairobi News reports.

Political bloggers would be forced to reveal their political affinity under the new regulations.

Kenya's general election will be held on 8 August.

#ThisFlag pastor granted bail

Shingai Nyoka

BBC Africa, Harare

We reported earlier that Evan Mawarire, the protest leader of the #ThisFlag campaign in Zimbabwe, appeared in court to face charges of inciting public violence after he addressed university students who were protesting about fee increases.

After a 15-minute session, the court ruled; without opposition from the state prosecutor, to grant him bail of $200 (£160).

He will return to court on 19 July.

Ethiopia 'calls for Saudi visa amnesty extension'

Ethiopia has requested an extension of a 90-day amnesty for undocumented migrants living in Saudi Arabia to return to their home countries, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reports.

The amnesty issued by the Saudi authorities is due to expire today.

Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Meles Alem is reported to have told the government-linked Radio Fana that 45,000 citizens working illegally in Saudi Arabia had so far returned home. He said that a further 110,000 had obtained travel documents.

However an estimated 400,000 Ethiopians are believed to be living in Saudi Arabia as low- paid workers, Xinhua reports.

Foreign workers wait with their belongings before boarding police buses transferring them to an assembly centre prior to their deportation on November 12, 2013 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Getty Images
It is unknown exactly how many Ethiopians are living in Saudi Arabia

Botswana remembers former president

People in Botswana are watching the live YouTube streaming of the memorial for former President Sir Ketumile Masire:

Former President Festus Mogae said at the memorial that Sir Ketumile was a workaholic whose obsession was farming and food production.

He would ring at three am and say 'by the way did we agree we would do this next week?'"

Mr Mogae said he worked directly under Sir Ketumile for 20 years.

"The only time I did not report to him was when I was president myself when he became a consultant free of charge," he said, to a great round of applause.

The audience have also been paying tribute in the YouTube comments section:

The great man who valued CONSULTATION!! RIP the Father of the Nation,﻿ we have lost such a great man, you will forever be missed."

Baboloki Makale

A historic figure, a nation builder,﻿ a legend who led the shaping of the Republic of Botswana to what it is now."

Silas Sehularo

Sir Ketumile, who led the country from 1980 to 1998, is credited with being the architect of the country's famed stability, reports the AFP news agency.

He died last week aged 91.

Proposal to close bars a week before Kenya election

The body that campaigns against drug abuse in Kenya has proposed that all bars should be closed one week ahead of the August election.

Victor Okioma, the CEO of National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, is quoted by local TV station Citizen TV saying that the move would ensure people don't vote under the influence of alcohol.

People have been reacting to the comments on social media:

View more on twitter
View more on facebook

One tweeter has pointed the announcement comes just after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced local beer company EABL will be making a huge investment in the western city of Kisumu:

View more on twitter

#ThisFlag campaigner arrives at Zimbabwe court

Shingai Nyoka

BBC Africa, Harare

Zimbabwean human rights campaigner and #ThisFlag protest leader Evan Mawarire has arrived at the magistrates court with a Bible in hand.

He is being charged with inciting public violence after allegedly inciting students to protest.

Mr Mawarire was arrested earlier this week after addressing a group of medical students protesting fee increases at the University of Zimbabwe.

The demonstration turned violent but Pastor Mawarire says he was simply praying with the students.

At court today he had the Zimbabwe flag emblazoned on his jacket and said justice will be served.

Evan Mawarire
Getty Images
Mr Mawarire led several anti-government protests in 2016 against corruption

Video shows snake wrangler removing deadly black mamba

Mashsable news site has picked up on a video of a snake wrangler in South Africa removing a deadly black mamba from a Durban resident's home:

View more on youtube

Mashable describes the snake wrangler as a "total pro" who managed to remove the eight-foot black mamba.

It was first reported by National Geographic which says the snake was probably interested in the numerous pets the homeowner was keeping.

It adds that the snake, which can kill a human with a small amount of venom, was later tagged and released in a reserve.

Kenyans are 'first in Africa to get generic of latest Aids drug'

Aids patient taking drugs
AFP

Kenya is the first African country to start using a new generic Aids drug that can improve and prolong the lives of people who suffer severe side effects and resistance to other treatments, the Reuters news agency reports.

Dolutegravir (DTG), which was first approved in the US in 2013, is being given to 20,000 patients in Kenya before being rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda later this year with the backing of global health initiative Unitaid.

Kenyan patient Doughtiest Ogutu, who started taking the drug earlier this year because of resistance to other treatments, says her appetite is back:

I had constant nightmares and no appetite. My appetite has come back... My body is working well with it."

MsOgutu, who has been living with HIV for 15 years, said her viral load - the amount of HIV in her blood - has fallen tenfold from 450,000 to 40,000 since she started on DTG.

Unitaid is working to bring the drug to market quickly and to reduce manufacturing costs by allowing generic companies to access patents for a small royalty and produce them cheaply for the developing world.

About 1.5 million Kenyans are HIV positive, with more than two-thirds on treatment according to the National AIDS and STI Control Program.

Sicilian mafia 'run prostitution rings with Nigerian gangs'

The Sicilian mafia in Italy has joined forces with criminal gangs from Nigeria to run drug and prostitution rackets, according to the Italian police.

Most of the victims moved to Italy to look for domestic work but turned into prostitution.

The BBC's Newsday Programme to spoke to Charlotte Baarda from Oxford University Extra-Legal Governance Institute which specialises in studying the activities of the criminal underworld:

Nigerian gangs and Sicilian mafia running drug and prostitution rackets.

Egypt coalition considering new sanctions against Qatar

BBC World Service

Map
BBC

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Russia says Arab states opposed to Qatar, which includes Egypt, are considering new sanctions against it.

Omar Ghobash told The Guardian newspaper that the new measures could include asking their trading partners to choose between them or Qatar.

Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, has accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and has issued a list of thirteen demands which include curbing ties with Iran and closing the broadcaster, Al Jazeera.

Qatar has denied that it supports terrorism and has described the demands as unreasonable.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

No matter how long and lonely the road is, it always leads home.

A Tiv proverb sent by Lizzie Kwaghbo Bauchi, Nigeria

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

