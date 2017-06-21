Africa highlights: School shuts 'after pupils beat teachers', Somalia arrests foreign fishermen

The African Union is sending a fact-finding mission to Eritrea and Djibouti as tension mounts over their disputed border at one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

The UN and the regional body Igad have called for calm. But what's it all about?

The tension has been driven by Qatar's move to withdraw its peacekeeping forces from the border.

The peacekeepers had been in place since 2010 as part of efforts to resolve a dispute over the status of Dumeira Mountain and Dumeira Island, claimed by both Djibouti and Eritrea.

The two countries' armed forces clashed on the border in 2008. Both states later accepted Qatar's offer of mediation and the deployment of peacekeepers, though bilateral relations have remained strained.

Now Djibouti has accused Eritrea of moving troops to the disputed border. Eritrea has not commented directly on this accusation, but without the Qatari troops there are fears that trouble could flare up again.

