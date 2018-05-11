Africa Live this week: Kenyan director ‘saddened’ by lesbian love film ban
- Banned Kenyan lesbian love story premiers at Cannes
- Burst dam kills dozens in Kenya
- Somali militants kill woman 'for marrying 11 times'
- Nigeria shuts down codeine cough syrup firms
- Bride marries days after crocodile bites her arm off
- Zambian library apologises for 'half naked' rule
- Ebola reported in DR Congo
- Grace Mugabe's assault immunity challenged
- SA mosque attackers slit victims' throats
And we leave you with this shot of a traditional military parade in Libya. It's one of our favourite pictures of the week.
Kenyan director ‘saddened’ by film ban
The director of the first Kenyan film to debut at Cannes has said she is "incredibly sad" her film cannot legally be seen in Kenya because it has been banned for promoting homosexuality.
Wanuri Kahiu has noted the irony of the ban.
But said she was "disappointed" by the decision, despite it drawing international attention to her film.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Attacked Ethiopian referee unconvinced of safety
The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) and the country's Match Officials and Commissioners Association agreed on Thursday to resume league matches.
However Iyassu Fente, the referee who was assaulted prompting the suspension, is not convinced things will change.
Fente was attacked by players and coaches after awarding a disputed goal during a league game last month.
"The league is to kick off and we are yet to see the culprits being punished," he told BBC Sport.
"The officials' association demanded some measures to be taken and the federation has promised to sort out things - but these are just words.
"I have not seen any measures until now.
"Psychologically I am hurt to the level that could prompt me to quit my job as a referee. I need to contemplate on things before I start handling games."
Read more on the BBC Sport website.
Nigeria arrests 92 beggars
Bara'atu Ibrahim
BBC Newsday
Authorities in Nigeria's north-west Kano state have arrested 92 beggars for disobeying a law on street begging in the state.
Most of these beggars are children between the ages of nine and 16, and mostly come from neighbouring states.
The Hisbah - religious leaders who control the of observance of Islamic principles in the state - have said the beggars will be returned to their parents.
Nigeria security forces kill 20 in shootout
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
At least 20 suspected bandits were killed by Nigerian security forces over the past 24 hours in what the military has described as clearance operations in the troubled Adamawa and Taraba states.
A combined team of the army and police killed 10 suspected bandits in Taraba while the Nigerian army killed another 10 armed suspects in Adamawa, in the north-central region.
Troops recovered motorcycles, guns, rounds of ammunition and one cutlass.
Nigerian police displayed some of the corpses at Jalingo police station.
Recently, nearly 60 villagers were massacred by bandits in the northern part of Kaduna state.
Critics verdicts on banned Kenyan lesbian love story
The US film critics' verdicts are out for the banned Kenyan love story that received a rousing applause at Cannes film festival yesterday.
Kenyan authorities banned the film Rafiki for promoting homosexuality.
And that ban, the critics seem to agree, led to much hype around the film.
But beyond backing the homosexual storyline, the film critics weren't entirely complimentary of the film itself.
Variety's Guy Lodge says the scripting is clunky, the acting is great but the thing that is really noteworthy above anything else is the ban:
Screen Daily's Allan Hunter also mentions the hype - which he says "generated a considerable weight of expectations". But he adds he was not disappointed - taking time to applaud the acting:
And it's faint praise from Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson:
'It's not just a shoe, it's a piece of royalty'
Banker-turned-shoemaker Fred Deegbe says his custom-made shoe brand, Heel the World, is about more than just selling shoes.
The BBC's Africa Business Report went to Accra, Ghana, to find out more.
Kenya satellite successfully launched
A Kenyan satellite has been launched into space for the first time.
The satellite which was developed and assembled by the University of Nairobi with assistance from Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency was launched from the International Space Station.
The nano-satellite which is not much larger than a coffee cup is expected to help with mapping, monitoring of the coastline and the fight against illegal logging in Kenya.
People gathered in an auditorium at the University of Nairobi to watch the launch:
WHO records Lassa fever retreat in Nigeria
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said Nigeria is no longer at the "critical phase" in dealing with the Lassa fever outbreak.
The organisation said in a statement that only a handful of cases had been recorded in the past six weeks.
A total of 423 confirmed cases including 106 deaths have been recorded so far this year.
Director of emergencies in Africa, Ibrahima Socé Fall, congratulated Nigeria but added, "we cannot let our foot off the pedal. We must use the lessons learnt to better prepare at risk countries in our region to conduct rapid detection and response.”
Lassa fever is a viral infection, primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine, faeces, or blood.
Zimbabwe president called 'face of old order'
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has complained that the country's president has not brought change to the country since taking over from Robert Mugabe's long stay in power.
Nelson Chamisa was speaking to BBC HardTalk when he made the accusation about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
"He has refused to be the face of the new order. In fact, he has chosen to be the new face of the old order," Mr Chamisa said.
Watch:
Support plan for Patel dam victims
The Kenyan government has made an appeal to its citizens to take part in a fundraising campaign to help those left homeless by Wednesday's deadly floods, local media reports.
At least 2,000 people have been left homeless after a dam burst in Solai town, north-west of the capital, Nairobi.
Authorities say at least 45 people were killed and dozens others are missing.
Reports say 70 million litres of water rushed downstream towards the homes below.
Zambian wins prestigious literary award
The International Dylan Thomas Prize has been won by a Zambian-born British poet described as having an "original and distinctive voice".
Kayo Chingonyi, 31, scooped the £30,000 ($40,000) prize from a six-person shortlist.
The Swansea University-backed award is the world's biggest literary prize for writers under 39.
Mr Chingonyi's entry was his poetry collection Kumukanda which explored black masculinity and rites of passage for young black men in Britain.
The prize is on offer for the best literary work published in English, including poetry, novels, short stories and drama.
"I'm staggered," said Mr Chingonyi.
Read the full story on the BBC website
Morocco will still build stadia if it loses World Cup bid
Morocco will complete many of the plans in its 2026 World Cup bid even if it does not host the finals.
The Moroccan bid is up against a joint one from USA, Mexico and Canada.
Hicham el Amrani, Morocco's bid chief, insisted its plans will carry on even if they lose the vote.
"We'll carry on the projects because it is for the good of our country and continent, not only to host the World Cup," he told BBC Sport.
New motorways and new high speed trains are planned.
They also plan to build nine new stadia.
Fifa's members are choosing the 2026 host in a vote on 13 June.
Read more on the BBC Sport website.
Two Britons 'kidnapped in DR Congo'
The UK Foreign Office is investigating reports that two Britons have been kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Local media say a female wildlife ranger - who was with the two Britons - was killed.
The attack happened just north of the city of Goma in the Virunga National Park.
The area is known for its mountain gorillas but there have been many killings and kidnappings in recent years.
Somali investigation of military raid deaths
BBC World Service
The Somali government says it is investigating reports that five civilians were shot dead in a military raid involving American troops.
Elders near the town of Afgoye, close to the capital Mogadishu, said those killed during a military operation on Wednesday night were farmers.
An official from the Lower Shabelle region said the military operation was meant to target al-Shabab militants who had been based at a farm for a long time.
A spokesman for Somalia's security ministry said it was not clear whether US soldiers were involved in the raid.
Freed Somaliland poet posts celebratory selfie
Somaliland poet Nacima Qorane, who was released on Monday after a presidential pardon, has posted a selfie on Twitter celebrating her release.
Ms Qorane was a couple of weeks into her three-year jail sentence, for performing a poem calling for re-unification of the self-declared republic of Somaliland and Somalia.
Pressure groups in Somaliland said Ms Qorane's basic human rights had been violated.
Somaliland self-declared independence in 1991, but is not recognised internationally.
The territory is home to about 3.5 million people.
Patel dam 'was not illegal'
The manager of Patel dam has blamed bad weather and loose boulders for cracking the water reservoir.
The dam burst on Wednesday sending water downstream in Solai town in Kenya, killing at least 41 people. Dozens are still missing.
Vinod Jayakumar told Citizen TV that the dam has been in operation for more than 20 years and others dams in the farm have been operating for much longer.
Mr Jayakumar sent condolences to the family adding that the company has been giving out food and clothes to survivors.
He added that locals should pray, "that there won't be more rain".
Watch his full interview:
Ghana's speaker 'to resign if MPs introduce gay bill'
Akwasi Sarpong
BBC Africa
Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye says he will resign if lawmakers introduce a bill to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.
“If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion,” Mr Oquaye told Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana current affairs programme on Thursday.
There are currently no plans to introduce such a bill but gay activists having been asking MPs to consider it.
UK's Prime Minister, Theresa May, recently urged Commonwealth nations including Ghana to overhaul “outdated" anti-gay laws and said the UK "deeply regrets" its role in the legacy of violence and discrimination.
Watch Mr Oquaye's full interview:
All set for Kenya's satellite 'lift off'
People have gathered at an auditorium in Kenya's University of Nairobi to watch the live launch of a locally-assembled satellite to space.
The 10cm cube satellite described as a nano-satellite was built by funds from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency(JAXA).
Japan provided the $1m (£720,000) funding and the platform for construction but it was Kenyan hands that did the building.
The satellite will be used observe farming trends and to monitor the country’s coastline.
It will be deployed from the International Space Station at 11:00 GMT.
The BBC's Ferdinand Omondi has snapped this picture of the gathering at the auditorium.
Royal wedding viewing party for $10,000
Kenyans are gearing up for the British royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 June.
But what really got people talking is the price of tickets for a wedding viewing party - going for an eye watering $10,000 (£7,000) for a couple.
The six-hour event will be held at one of the country's top hotel, guests are required to wear themed wedding attire, and will be served English cuisine prepared by an English chef.
But many people would take more than 10 years to earn the ticket price - the GDP per head is $1,701 in Kenya.
Tanzanian government dismisses Maasai evictions report
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
The Tanzanian government has dismissed allegations that it is involved in human rights violations against the indigenous Maasai people in favour of wealthy players in the tourism industry.
A report by an independent American policy think tank, the Oakland Institute, released on Thursday, alleged that the government has been using conservation laws to violently evict Maasai people from their ancestral pastures to make way for wealthy foreigners to look at wildlife.
A statement by the ministry of natural resources says the allegations are misleading, baseless and only aiming to tarnish the government’s image.
It points out that the contested piece of land is strategic because it is where the annual wildebeest migration takes place and contains key water sources for other wildlife.
It is for that reason, the statement says, the government enacted the conservation laws to conserve and protect the ecosystems.
The report by the Oakland Institute carries testimonies from the indigenous Maasai people accusing foreign companies of denying them access to their ancestral land and key water sources and co-opting local police in beating and arresting them.
For decades now, the wildlife-rich savannah of northern Tanzania has been the stage for competing interests of the government, the Maasai, conservationists, and investors.
WHO plans for Ebola 'worst case scenario'
The World Health Organization is planning to send Ebola vaccines to the town of Bikoro in north-western Democratic Republic of Congo, which is grappling with an outbreak of the deadly virus, news agency Reuters reports, quoting a top official.
WHO Deputy Director-General of Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama said the organisation was "preparing for the worst-case scenario".
This outbreak started back in December, about 20 miles from Bikoro, in Equateur province.
At least two people have tested positive for the virus since and at least five others, including two nurses, have possibly been infected and are being monitored.
Mr Salama said he hoped DR Congo authorities would approve the deployment of an experimental vaccine, but warned that the drug was not a magic bullet.
The WHO says neighbouring countries have been alerted about the outbreak but that the risk of the disease spreading was "moderate".
Kenya's lesbian love film applauded
The cast of a Kenyan film about a love story between two young women received a rousing applause when their film featured yesterday at the Cannes Film Festival.
A news site has shared the video of the moment:
The film called Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, has been banned in Kenya because the film classification body (KFCB) said it "seeks to legitimise lesbian romance".
KFCB warned that anyone found in possession of the film would be in breach of the law in Kenya, where gay sex is punishable by 14 years.
The film's director Wanuri Kahiu had told the BBC: "I really had hoped that the classification board would classify it as an 18. Because we feel the Kenyan audience is a mature, discerning enough audience."
Sierra Leone introduces free education
The new president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has said he will introduce free primary and secondary education for all children from September.
He told the opening session of parliament in Freetown that the education budget would be almost doubled.
President Bio said the money would come in part from spending cuts in other areas - and he would also seek funding from international donors.
Sierra Leone is one of the world's poorest countries, and more than half the population cannot read or write.
US police confront 'napping' Nigerian student
Nigerian student Lolade Siyonbola has shared with the BBC her disturbing story about being confronted by police in the US for napping at a common room at Yale University.
The postgraduate student said that, on 8 May, a white student living in the Ivy League university's hall of graduate studies saw her napping on a sofa in the shared room and called the police.
"I had a paper I was working on in the common room," Lolade told the BBC. "I was working on it for much of the day, and I was exhausted so I thought I'd have a nap.
"This is normal, you know? People sleep there all the time.
"At 01:45 [local time], I hear someone come into the room. Then the lights come on. I hear someone say 'you're not supposed to be here'.
"The force with which she was saying it was very loud. She was yelling.
"She said she could see me clearly from the doorway. I'm just waking up, thinking 'what is happening'?
"She said 'I'm a resident here, you're not supposed to be sleeping here, you're not supposed to be here, I'm calling the police'."
"White people think they have licence to use the police as a weapon against people of colour," Ms Siyonbola added.
Read the full story on the BBC website
Authorities order investigation into burst dam
The office of the chief prosecutor in Kenya has directed the police boss - Joseph Boinett - to launch investigations into the dam that burst on Wednesday killing more than 40 people and leaving at least 2,000 others homeless.
Noordin Haji said in a statement - shared by a local journalist on Twitter - that the police should file a report in 14 days:
Dozens still missing after dam burst
Some 40 people are still missing after a dam burst in Kenya on Wednesday night.
At least 41 people have died after heavy rains caused the dam to burst in Solai, 190km (120 miles) north-west of the capital, Nairobi, sweeping away homes across vast famland.
The farm where the dam is located stretches over several thousand acres.
Witnesses said victims were trapped in the mud.
The BBC's Anne Soy reports that there are fears that the death toll could rise as the search and rescue effort continues.
Hundreds 'close to dying of hunger' in Congo
BBC World Service
The UN has appealed for emergency funds to save 400,000 children from starvation in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The children's agency Unicef says they are suffering from severe malnutrition.
The Kasai region has been ravaged by armed conflict - with crops left unplanted.
Unicef has appealed for $88m (£64m) to scale up feeding centres, train medical staff, and support children who were forcibly recruited by armed groups.
It says four million people need help.
In April President Joseph Kabila's government boycotted a UN donor conference in Geneva seeking to raise $1.7bn (£1.2bn) for the country.
Read: DR Congo's Kasai conflict: 'Millions face starvation without aid'.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.
And we leave you with a picture of a delivery driver making his way through the streets of Dakar, Senegal, taken by photographer Ricci Shryock:
Sudan gives death sentence to teenager who killed husband after he raped her
Richard Hamilton
BBC News
A court in Sudan has sentenced a 19-year-old woman to death for killing her husband after he raped her.
The judge at the court in Omdurman confirmed the death penalty after the husband's family refused the possibility of financial compensation.
When she was 16, Nourra Hussein was forced into a marriage by her family.
She was so unhappy that she ran away and took refuge at her aunt's house.
But three years later, she says she was tricked into returning home by her own family - who then handed her over again to her husband.
After six days she says he recruited some of his cousins who held her down as he raped her. When he attempted to do the same the following day she lashed out at him with a knife and stabbed him to death.
She then ran back to her parents who surrendered her to the police.
At her trial the judge offered the husband's family the option of forgiving Nourra but they chose execution.
Her case has attracted widespread attention on social media where a campaign called #JusticeforNoura has been trending on Twitter.
Her lawyers are applying for a lesser sentence of second degree murder.
Meanwhile, the rights group Equality Now says it will also be writing to the Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir to ask him for clemency.
Ghana judges sacked after taking bribes
Thomas Naadi
BBC Africa, Accra
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended four high court judges after a special committee found them guilty of corruption.
They were caught on tape taking bribes in exchange for influencing the outcome of court cases.
The corruption was exposed by an undercover journalist in 2015.
Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas said he had nearly 500 hours of video evidence on tape, showing judges alleging asking for bribes and demanding sex. One even accepted a goat as a bribe.
The documentary shocked the nation at the time, and was shown to packed houses at cinemas in the capital, Accra.
More than 20 judges and 170 judicial officers were implicated in the country's biggest corruption scandal.
Twenty judges and magistrates have already been found guilty of bribery and dismissed from their jobs.
On the scene: Rain still falling at site of Kenya dam disaster
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Torrential rains continue to fall in Solai village, interrupting rescue efforts. Shocked villagers shelter under the canopies of the remaining structures.
The foundation slabs of buildings that were swept away by floodwaters lie exposed nearby, along a wide path - at least 100 metres - created by the raging water.
There's a deep gully running down the hill from where the dam burst.
Household items, boulders and mangled iron sheets are strewn across the flood path.
It has been described as the biggest tragedy since heavier-than-usual rains started in East Africa nearly two months ago.
Kenya Red Cross volunteers and police and military officers are at the scene.
Mozambique former rebel leader buried
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Afonso Dhlakama, leader of Mozambique's main opposition party, the ex-rebel Renamo movement, was buried earlier today at his birthplace.
The burial ground was in Mangunde, a place named after his father, a traditional chief in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.
Thousands of people attended his memorial service yesterday in the coastal city Beira.
Speaking at the burial, Mr Dhlakama’s niece, Teresa Marceta, said she was proud of her uncle:
He died on 3 May of a suspected heart attack at his hideout in the Gorongosa mountains.
She added that his work will live on beyond his death:
More potential Ebola cases in DR Congo
Louise Dewast
DR Congo
New potential cases of Ebola have been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the country battles its ninth outbreak.
This outbreak started back in December, about 20 miles from the town of Bikoro, in the province of Equateur, north-west DR Congo.
At least two people have tested positive for the virus since and now we are learning there are at least five others, including two nurses, who could be infected and are being monitored.
Teams from the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and Medicins sans Frontieres have been deployed to the area.
They are conducting tests, establishing a chronology of events, and working on identifying the reasons which could have led to this outbreak.
One killed after attacker slit throats at SA Mosque
One person has died after an attack on a mosque on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA, has told the BBC.
The man died on the way to hospital in the Durban area, Mr Balram said, adding the two others remained in a critical condition.
The private emergency service was the first on the scene at the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam.
Police have also confirmed the attack, confirming three unknown men entered the mosque at about 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) - just after the midday prayer.
The suspects then attacked three people before setting some of the mosque's rooms alight.
Police say the motive of the attack on the three men is currently unknown.
Witnesses at the scene claimed the men were Egyptian, and drove away in a Hyundai car.
Nigerian women march on parliament
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Hundreds of women from across Nigeria took to the streets of the capital Abuja to demand equal political opportunities ahead of the 2019 elections.
The Women for Women's march converged on Nigeria's parliamentary complex, brandishing placards explaining their demands - including better security.
Those behind the drive for equal political opportunities say it is necessary because no woman has ever occupied the country's highest offices - from the governorship's to the presidency.
What's more, statistics show women make up nearly half the population, but that balance is not seen in parliament - to their detriment.
In 2016, a bill to grant women equal inheritance rights and banning child marriage was voted down in a parliament dominated by men.
As a result, women have started mobilising as the country prepares for general elections in 2019.
Somali soldiers killed by landmine
Darod Farah
BBC Monitoring
Ten Somali soldiers have been killed in a landmine explosion in the southern Wanlaweyn district, the website of the privately-owned, Mogadishu-based Radio Kulmiye reports.
"Military officials based in the Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia, told Radio Kulmiye that 13 soldiers, including their commander, were in the car and that 10 of them, including the commander, died," the website said.
"The explosion resulted from a landmine buried in the road. The car left Wanlaweyn district and was heading to Mogadishu according to the Lower Shabelle regional officials," the report added.
Yesterday, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a market in Wanlaweyn, killing at least 14 people.
There have been no claims of responsibility for the two attacks. The Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group has staged similar attacks targeting government soldiers in the past.
Barcelona to play Mamelodi Sundowns in SA
Barcelona have confirmed they will travel to play a friendly against newly crowned South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 16 May.
Sundowns had announced the match last week but the final details took time to organise causing speculation over whether it would actually take place.
The news has delighted fans keen to see some of the world's best players take on their team:
However, others are questioning how much it cost Mamelodi Sundowns to bring the European giants to Pretoria - especially in light of that fact the club's billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe was alleged to have paid close to $1m to bring Barcelona out for a one-off friendly.
You can read the full story on the BBC Sport website here.