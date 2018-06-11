Africa Live: Museveni to attend funeral of assassinated MP
Summary
- Gunmen on motorbikes killed MP
- Italy shuts ports to migrant rescue ship
By Farouk Chothia
Ethiopia's PM assures Egypt of water supplies
BBC World Service
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has promised that water supplies to Egypt will not be disrupted by the massive dam under construction on the River Nile.
On a visit to Cairo, he told President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi the Grand Renaissance Dam would not restrict the flow that Egypt relies on for drinking water, agriculture and industry.
Mr Sisi said the two men were now close to resolving the difference that have delayed the project. Construction began in 2011.
Correspondents say Egypt has worked to undermine the project, but Sunday's visit is a sign that the largest hydro-electric scheme in Africa could soon be completed.
Italy shuts ports to migrant rescue ship
A rescue vessel carrying 629 migrants is stranded in the Mediterranean after Italy's new interior minister refused permission for it to dock.
Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League, said Malta should accept the Aquarius but he was rejected.
Malta says the German charity SOS Méditerranée picked up the migrants in Libyan waters, which means they fall under Italy's jurisdiction.
Italy is the main entry for migrants crossing from North Africa to Europe.
Assassinated Ugandan MP to be buried
BBC World Service
Security has been stepped up in northern Uganda ahead of the funeral of an MP whose assassination on Friday triggered unrest.
Ibrahim Abiriga - a staunch ally of President Yoweri Museveni - was shot dead along with his bodyguard by gunmen on motorbikes on Friday.
Hundreds of the late MP's supporters gathered at the airport in the town of Arua, when his body was flown home on Sunday.
Angered by the killing, some tried to attack Arua's main police station.
They were dispersed by officers firing tear gas and live ammunition.
President Museveni is due to attend Mr Abiriga's funeral later on Monday.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.