Africa Live: Museveni to attend funeral of assassinated MP

AFP Ethiopia's leader tried to allay the fears of his Egyptian counterpart

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has promised that water supplies to Egypt will not be disrupted by the massive dam under construction on the River Nile.

On a visit to Cairo, he told President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi the Grand Renaissance Dam would not restrict the flow that Egypt relies on for drinking water, agriculture and industry.

Mr Sisi said the two men were now close to resolving the difference that have delayed the project. Construction began in 2011.

Correspondents say Egypt has worked to undermine the project, but Sunday's visit is a sign that the largest hydro-electric scheme in Africa could soon be completed.