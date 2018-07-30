Africa Live: Zimbabwe's historic elections
Summary
- First vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted as leader in November
- President Emmerson Mnangagwa hopes to legitimise his rule
- His main rival is Nelson Chamisa, nearly half his age
- More than 40% of registered voters are under 35
- Revitalising the economy has dominated campaigning
- For the first time in 16 years EU and US observers are allowed
- Polls open between 05:00 GMT and 17:00 GMT