Africa Live: Ex-warlord Bemba plots DR Congo return

The leading presidential candidates in the Zimbabwe's election have tweeted their optimism about their chances in winning the race.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over after the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year, said he was receiving "extremely positive" information on the vote.

Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has said his party is winning elections resoundingly and he's ready to form the next government.

He said his claim was based on results from most of the 10,000 polling stations and he was now waiting for the official announcements.

Early results from urban areas are expected to favour the opposition with rural areas traditionally supportive of the governing Zanu-PF.