Africa Live: Ex-warlord Bemba plots DR Congo return
- Bemba to run for DR Congo president
- Zimbabwe's president and opposition leader upbeat after poll
By Dickens Olewe
Mnangagwa and Chamisa both confident
The leading presidential candidates in the Zimbabwe's election have tweeted their optimism about their chances in winning the race.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over after the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year, said he was receiving "extremely positive" information on the vote.
Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has said his party is winning elections resoundingly and he's ready to form the next government.
He said his claim was based on results from most of the 10,000 polling stations and he was now waiting for the official announcements.
Early results from urban areas are expected to favour the opposition with rural areas traditionally supportive of the governing Zanu-PF.
Bemba to run for DR Congo presidency
The former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jean-Pierre Bemba, has said he intends to stand for the presidency in elections due this December.
Mr Bemba told the BBC that as long as the election was transparent, he would abide by the result, rather than taking up arms as he did before.
He plans to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo this week from Belgium after spending a decade in jail. He was freed after his war crimes conviction was quashed on appeal at the International Criminal Court.
President Joseph Kabila's government argues that Mr Bemba is not eligible to run for president because of a former corruption conviction but the ex-warlord is challenging this in court.
Mr Bemba told the BBC that he is ready to hold talks with the president.
The long-delayed election is meant to choose a successor to Mr Kabila, whose second and final term in office ended two years ago.
Profile: Who is Jean-Pierre Bemba
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news and views from around the continent including results of Zimbabwe's general election.