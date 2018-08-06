Africa Live: Non-Somalis 'in hiding' in Ethiopian city
Summary
- Ethnic violence leaves several dead in eastern Ethiopia
- Eight churches burnt in the Somali region
- Situation calmer in main city of Jigjiga
South Sudan 'breakthrough' peace deal
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has signed a power-sharing agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar and other opposition groups in a bid to end five years of civil war.
Large crowds cheered outside the venue in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, as the deal was signed.
Since the war broke out in 2013, about four million people have been displaced.
Analysts say there's still great concern about whether this new agreement will succeed.
Dr James Okuk has been speaking to the BBC's Newsday programme about the deal.
'Non-Somalis in hiding' in Ethiopian city
Non-Somalis living the eastern Ethiopian city of Jigjiga are "in hiding", a resident of the city has told the BBC Amharic service.
Jigjiga is the main city in the country's Somali region.
At the weekend angry crowds took to the streets after the Ethiopian military deployed in the city to try to end a power struggle between the Somali region's local administration and the central government.
There has been a wave of ethnic violence in the Somali region in recent days leading to eight churches being set on fire and several priests being attacked.
Fighting between ethnic Somalis and Amharas continued in Jigjiga into Sunday.
On Monday, the situation in the city was calmer, the resident told the BBC..
