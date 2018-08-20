Africa Live: Afrobeats MP torture is fake news - Museveni

AFP Jacob Zuma's time as president will be under the spotlight

A public inquiry has opened in Johannesburg into alleged corruption and misuse of state funds by former South African President Jacob Zuma. You can watch it live here .

In a scandal known as "state capture", Mr Zuma is accused of granting the Guptas, a wealthy business family, influence over government appointments, contracts and state-owned businesses.

Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan estimates that nearly $7bn (£5.5bn) of public funds were looted through corrupt practices.

The inquiry panel does not have powers to arrest or prosecute but the evidence it collects can be used in any future prosecution.

The hearings are expected to take up to two years.