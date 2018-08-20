Africa Live: Afrobeats MP torture is fake news - Museveni
- Uganda's president denies Bobi Wine is in poor health
- Jacob Zuma corruption inquiry begins
Zuma 'corruption' inquiry to start
BBC World Service
A public inquiry has opened in Johannesburg into alleged corruption and misuse of state funds by former South African President Jacob Zuma. You can watch it live here.
In a scandal known as "state capture", Mr Zuma is accused of granting the Guptas, a wealthy business family, influence over government appointments, contracts and state-owned businesses.
Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan estimates that nearly $7bn (£5.5bn) of public funds were looted through corrupt practices.
The inquiry panel does not have powers to arrest or prosecute but the evidence it collects can be used in any future prosecution.
The hearings are expected to take up to two years.
Museveni calls Bobi Wine torture 'fake news'
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed concerns over the health of opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as musician Bobi Wine, calling them "fake news".
There have been reports that Mr Kyagulanyi was gravely injured when he was arrested last week after being accused of treason.
In a statement, Mr Museveni says that he has checked with army doctors and they told him that he has "no head or chest injuries or bone fractures".
Last Thursday, lawyers for the opposition MP said he had been so badly beaten in military custody that he could barely see, talk or walk when he appeared before a military court.
Mr Kyagulanyi's brother, Eddy Yawe, told the BBC he had managed to see the MP while in custody. He says his brother recounted how he had been brutally tortured by a group of soldiers, including on his genitals, and that they had injected him several times with an unknown substance.
The opposition MP was charged with unlawful possession of firearms after being arrested in the run-up to a by-election.
