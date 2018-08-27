Africa Live: Afrobeats star Bobi Wine seeks bail

The bail application of Ugandan Afrobeats star and MP Bobi Wine is currently taking place in the northern town of Gulu after he was charged with treason last week, a journalist has tweeted from court:

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani, was arrested with his co-accused after stones were thrown at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy during campaigning for a parliamentary by-election in the northern town of Arua earlier this month.

He is alleged to have been badly assaulted in prison.