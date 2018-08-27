Africa Live: Afrobeats star Bobi Wine seeks bail
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
- Ugandan musician and MP's bail application under way
Live Reporting
By Farouk Chothia
Uganda's Afrobeats star Bobi Wine in bail bid
The bail application of Ugandan Afrobeats star and MP Bobi Wine is currently taking place in the northern town of Gulu after he was charged with treason last week, a journalist has tweeted from court:
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani, was arrested with his co-accused after stones were thrown at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy during campaigning for a parliamentary by-election in the northern town of Arua earlier this month.
He is alleged to have been badly assaulted in prison.
