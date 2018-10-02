Africa Live: Men arrested in Kenya with $10m in fake money
- The suspects are two Chadians and a Kenyan
- Melania Trump touches down in Ghana
- SA radio host sacked for racist 'monkey' slur
- Tanzania releases Kenyan money launderer with fine
- Cameroon in crunch talks over Africa Cup of Nations
- Kanye West will finish new album 'in Africa'
- Somali villagers defy al-Shabab in deadly clashes
- Zambia newspaper publishes in Mandarin
- Child rape case sparks protest in South Africa
- Tobacco and reforms boost Zimbabwe economy
- US airstrikes 'kill nine Somali militants'
Twitter mocks Kanye West for 'Africa' trip
US music star Kanye West's announcement that he will travel to "what is known as Africa" to finish work on his latest album has been mocked by people on social media:
But some think the criticism is unfairly harsh:
Somali villagers defy al-Shabab in deadly clashes
Ahmed Adan
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Five people are known to have died in Somalia as villagers have fought back against al-Shabab’s demands for payments and new recruits.
Local vigilantes are trying to evict al-Shabab militants from their village in the Adan Yabal district of the Middle Shabelle region, and claim to have killed at least four of their fighters. The militia commander was also killed.
They had requested military and logistics support from the Somali government but decided to take matters into their own hands.
Fighting between clan militias and the Islamists began over the weekend after al-Shabab ordered locals to make an annual payment known as Zakat, and to hand over their children as recruits.
Al-Shabab controls some parts of south and central Somalia where the government has not been able to penetrate.
This is thought to be one of the first examples of locals in the areas that al-Shabab controls fighting back in spite of the fear of reprisals.
SA radio host sacked for racist 'monkey' slur
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
A South African radio host has been sacked after calling the leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party a monkey live on air.
Sasha Martinengo of Hot 91.9FM said on today's breakfast show "people still listen to this monkey”, referring to the radical MP Julius Malema.
Confirming the radio presenter's dismissal, Hot 91.9FM issued a statement apologising to Mr Malema and saying that Mr Martinengo's words had "violated the station’s code of conduct and commitment to our national democratic values".
"[Despite] the presenter’s immediate and unreserved apology, the station has forthwith elected to remove him from all involvement with the radio station with immediate effect," the statement from Hot 91.9FM added.
Mr Martinengo appeared to backtrack on his apology, tweeting "I'm sorry if I offended anyone, but I stand by what I said".
South Africa is still reeling from the racial divisions and injustices of apartheid 24 years on.
In recent months, a South African man was sacked from his job after filming himself in a racist rant about black people that went viral, and another man has been charged with racially abusive language against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Morocco
At least 34 migrants, among them two children, have died as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
Their countries of origin are not yet known.
The boat they were travelling in had been adrift for two days with 60 people aboard, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) told Reuters news agency.
IOM says 26 people have survived. They have been taken to the Moroccan town of Nador, according to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras.
Zambia newspaper publishes in Mandarin
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
As Chinese influence continues to grow rapidly in Zambia, the state-owned Times of Zambia newspaper has come up with an ingenious way of increasing their revenue - by publishing today's lead story in Mandarin.
The article quotes President Edgar Lungu as saying Zambia "will not look east or west - we will look forward and go with whoever wants to go with us".
Those are comments he made while hosting a Swiss delegation at the presidential palace yesterday.
Reporting the story in both English and Mandarin Chinese is a move aimed at tapping into the Chinese market, says chief government spokeswoman Dora Siliya:
The ministers tweet was criticised by some.
One person argued that Gujarati would have been a better language to choose given Zambia's Indian population:
Another said Zambia's indigenous languages should be favoured over foreign languages as a matter of national pride:
Zambia has recently been forced to deny accusations that the government has accumulated a lot of debt by borrowing from China and putting up some key public assets, including the national broadcaster and the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, as collateral.
China denied these allegations as well.
According to the government, Zambia’s current external debt is $9bn (£7bn) with up to 30% of that amount being money borrowed from China.
The battle for better disability rehab in North Africa
Amina Slaoui was on holiday with her husband when she fell off a bike and ended up in a wheelchair.
It was the accident that changed not only her life, but also those of thousands of other disabled people in Morocco and beyond.
Amina came from a wealthy family so could afford the treatment she needed, but she realised that most of her fellow Moroccans could not.
So she decided to set up a disability rehabilitation centre. Seventeen years later, the centre she created with a few colleagues has helped 26,000 people receive treatment, equipment and support.
"At the beginning everybody would laugh, saying you're crazy, you're a bunch of crippled people, you have no money, and you think you're going to build a rehabilitation centre? And we said yes," says Amina.
Kanye West: I'm going to Africa
Kanye West was supposed to release his ninth album, Yandhi, on Saturday.
Three days later - having appeared on Saturday Night Live where he called for the abolition of the 13th Amendment of the US Constitution, which ended slavery - his album has yet to materialise.
Speaking to celebrity news site TMZ, the star explained he "didn't finish" the album in time and would to go to Africa to complete it.
"I just need to go and grab the soil... and have the mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we're recording.
"I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa."
West added that the album had been pushed back to Black Friday, 23 November, after a member of his management team suggested he needed more time.
SA child rape case sparks protest
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa
Hundreds of people have gathered for a protest against child rape outside a court in the South African city of Pretoria.
Nicholas Ninow, 20, was arrested after allegedly raping a young girl in the public toilets of a restaurant last month.
Abuse was shouted at him from the public gallery today as he made his second court appearance.
Mr Ninow faces charges of rape, intimidation, possession of drugs and assault with intent to due grievous bodily harm. He is not applying for bail.
Bystanders say he had followed the seven-year-old girl from a play area to the toilet where he allegedly raped her.
In court, his lawyer outlined the injuries he suffered when members of the public confronted him in the restroom.
He sustained several cuts to his face, neck and earlobe from broken bottles and claims the police also assaulted him after his arrest.
This case has elicited widespread anger in South Africa.
Recent police statistics show 46 children are raped in the country every day, yet the conviction rate remains very low.
Accra hospital is first stop of Mrs Trump's Ghana visit
Favour Nunoo
BBC News, Accra
US First Lady Melania Trump's two-day visit to Ghana has kicked off with a visit to a hospital in the capital, Accra. Earlier on, she had tea with Ghana’s first lady at the presidential palace.
With support from the US Agency for International Development (USAid) Mrs Trump hopes to explore ways to support Ghana in enhancing healthcare for mothers and their newborns.
Her visit is also likely to boost tourism in Ghana, according to Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkruma.
But a Bloomberg journalist tweets that local reaction to the US first lady's visit, however, has been underwhelming:
Some observers in Ghana say her visit is an indication of US President Donald Trump’s resolve to engage with African nations after largely ignoring the continent since his start in office.
Tanzania releases Kenyan money launderer with fine
Waihiga Mwaura
BBC News
Flamboyant Kenyan businessman Don Bosco Gichana has been released from a Tanzania prison after five years in pre-trial detention.
The 41-year old was released by Tanzanian court on a $149,000 (£115,000) fine after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to launder money and money laundering.
The case has witnessed its fair share of drama including endless adjournments, frequent changes to charge sheets and, on at least two occasions, Gichana was acquitted then immediately re-arrested just outside the courtroom.
He has been pictured smiling (second from right) after his release:
Before his detention, Gichana was a notable figure on the Kenyan political and social scene with luxury cars and a nightclub to his name.
He hit the headlines in 2007 when he imported a red Hummer and donated it to opposition politician and presidential challenger Raila Odinga.
Gichana also had interests in the construction and real estate industry.
First photos of US first lady on African trip
Local television networks in Ghana have been broadcasting live footage of the US First Lady Melania Trump, who has touched down in the capital, Accra.
Over the coming week she is also due to visit to Kenya, Malawi and Egypt to foster diplomatic relations.
It is her first major foreign trip as US first lady without the president, and the first time she has visited the African continent.
Melania Trump 'touches down in Ghana'
A Reuters journalist has tweeted that US First Lady Melania Trump has landed in Ghana, the first stop of her four-nation African tour:
Cameroon in crunch talks over Africa Cup of Nations
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
Confederation of African Football (Caf) boss Ahmad is due to meet Cameroon's President Paul Biya today, days before the central African nation goes to the polls amid political tensions.
Cameroon is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year but some have questioned if it will be ready to host the event.
Caf said after its meetings in Egypt over the weekend that any final decision on whether the hosting rights would be taken away from Cameroon will be made at the end of November.
Before then, Caf will undertake two separate inspection visits in October and November.
"Caf will not make any decision before the Cameroonian presidential election of 7 October," said Caf President Ahmad.
"We do not want to disrupt the campaign."
US airstrikes 'kill nine Somali militants'
US forces say they have killed nine militants in targeted airstrikes in southern Somalia.
The US Africa Command (Africom) says it took action in response to an attack by al-Shabab militants on Somali government forces on Monday, 40km (25 miles) from the port city of Kismayo.
"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this air strike", Africom said in a statement.
Africom was established in 2007 to run all of the US's military operations in Africa. It is unclear how many active missions it currently has, but US media reported that it had carried out a total of 674 operations across the continent in 2014.
Tobacco and reforms boost Zimbabwe economy
Shingai Nyoka
BBC Africa, Harare
After years of sluggish growth, Zimbabwe's economy is showing signs of recovering and will grow faster than expected according to the central bank's latest statement.
The highest ever tobacco sales and economic reforms are just some of the reasons the central bank says this economy could be one of the continent's best performers this year.
Initial projections of 4.5% have been revised upwards to just over 6%, but its not without challenges and risks.
Many had hoped the monetary policy statement would tackle the crippling foreign currency shortages and to an extent it did.
Among the measures are special accounts for foreign currency earners. Foreign truckers will now be forced to pay for fuel in hard currency.
The government will reduce its overdraft with the central bank, but authorities still face their biggest hurdle - raising public confidence that was lost under the previous government.
Most Zimbabweans are reluctant to keep their money in banks and this has contributed to cash shortages.
Three arrested in Kenya with $10m in fake money
One Kenyan and two Chadians have been arrested in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, after they were found with more than 1bn Kenya shillings ($9.9m; £7.6m) in fake dollar and euro notes in their possession, police say.
The three men were arrested at a house in Nairobi's upmarket Westlands neighbourhood.
Detectives say they made the raid after a tip-off by members of the public.
Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations has tweeted this photo of the stash officers discovered:
Welcome back to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.
