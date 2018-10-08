Africa Live: Bring Back Our Girls founder to run for president
Summary
- Oby Ezekwesili is Nigeria's first prominent female candidate
- Vote count under way in Cameroon poll marred by insecurity
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty
Tinga Tinga Tales takes on Broadway
A British-Kenyan children's television series based on African folk tales is heading to the stage on New York's Broadway.
The cartoon takes its name from a distinctive Tanzanian art style and features often creative answers to questions like "Why do skunks smell?" and "Why do elephants have trunks?".
The musical version of the animal fables was created and performed at the Kenya National Theatre before its transfer to the US.
"It's the kind of thing that dreams are made of," says Eric Wainaina, the series' composer and actor, speaking to BBC Newsday:
Bring Back Our Girls founder to run for president
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Oby Ezekwesili, the co-founder of a group campaigning for the release of more than 200 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, has announced that she will run for president in Nigeria next year.
She will be the first prominent woman to challenge an incumbent president.
Mrs Ezekwesili, a vocal critic of the Nigerian government, is a former vice-president of the World Bank and also served as a cabinet minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
In February's elections she will face front-runners President Muhammadu Buhari of the governing APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who has been announced as the candidate of the main opposition party, the PDP.
Some analysts believe Mrs Ezekwesili's presence in the race could disrupt what would have been a straight contest between Nigeria's two dominant parties, which have supplied every president since the end of military rule in 1999.
Vote count under way in Cameroon
BBC World Service
Vote are being counted in Cameroon following Sunday's presidential election in which Paul Biya is seeking to extend his 36-year tenure as head of state.
Observers say the count may take up to two weeks to complete.
The vote has largely passed off peacefully in the majority French-speaking part of the country but three people were shot dead by security forces in Bamenda, in the country's Anglophone region.
Officials claimed the victims were separatists, adding that there had been gunfire throughout the region.
Tens of thousands of people were unable to cast their votes because of insecurity.
