A boy stands next to a mural

Africa Live: Bring Back Our Girls founder to run for president

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Oby Ezekwesili is Nigeria's first prominent female candidate
  2. Vote count under way in Cameroon poll marred by insecurity

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty

All times stated are UK

  1. Tinga Tinga Tales takes on Broadway

    A British-Kenyan children's television series based on African folk tales is heading to the stage on New York's Broadway.

    The cartoon takes its name from a distinctive Tanzanian art style and features often creative answers to questions like "Why do skunks smell?" and "Why do elephants have trunks?".

    The musical version of the animal fables was created and performed at the Kenya National Theatre before its transfer to the US.

    "It's the kind of thing that dreams are made of," says Eric Wainaina, the series' composer and actor, speaking to BBC Newsday:

    Video content

    Video caption: The animals of the Kenyan children's show are heading to New York City.

  2. Bring Back Our Girls founder to run for president

    Chris Ewokor

    BBC Africa, Abuja

    Oby Ezekwesili, the co-founder of a group campaigning for the release of more than 200 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, has announced that she will run for president in Nigeria next year.

    She will be the first prominent woman to challenge an incumbent president.

    Mrs Ezekwesili, a vocal critic of the Nigerian government, is a former vice-president of the World Bank and also served as a cabinet minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

    In February's elections she will face front-runners President Muhammadu Buhari of the governing APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who has been announced as the candidate of the main opposition party, the PDP.

    Some analysts believe Mrs Ezekwesili's presence in the race could disrupt what would have been a straight contest between Nigeria's two dominant parties, which have supplied every president since the end of military rule in 1999.

    Obiageli Ezekwesili attends the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Oby Ezekwesili is the presidential candidate for Nigeria's Allied Congress Party of Nigeria

  3. Vote count under way in Cameroon

    BBC World Service

    Vote are being counted in Cameroon following Sunday's presidential election in which Paul Biya is seeking to extend his 36-year tenure as head of state.

    Observers say the count may take up to two weeks to complete.

    The vote has largely passed off peacefully in the majority French-speaking part of the country but three people were shot dead by security forces in Bamenda, in the country's Anglophone region.

    Officials claimed the victims were separatists, adding that there had been gunfire throughout the region.

    Tens of thousands of people were unable to cast their votes because of insecurity.

    Cameroon's incumbent President Paul Biya (C) casts his ballot as his wife Chantal looks on in the polling station in Bastos neighbourhood in the capital Yaounde, on October 7, 2018 during Cameroon's presidential election.
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: President Paul Biya is seeking a seventh term in office

  4. Wise words

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: It’s the call for animals with horns that brought out the snail." from Sent by Ikechukwu Joseph in Lagos, Nigeria.
    Sent by Ikechukwu Joseph in Lagos, Nigeria.

    Click here to send us your African proverbs.

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Back to top