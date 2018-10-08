Africa Live: Bring Back Our Girls founder to run for president

A British-Kenyan children's television series based on African folk tales is heading to the stage on New York's Broadway.

The cartoon takes its name from a distinctive Tanzanian art style and features often creative answers to questions like "Why do skunks smell?" and "Why do elephants have trunks?".

The musical version of the animal fables was created and performed at the Kenya National Theatre before its transfer to the US.

"It's the kind of thing that dreams are made of," says Eric Wainaina, the series' composer and actor, speaking to BBC Newsday: