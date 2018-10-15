Young traditionally clad Zulu maidens arrive at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on October 7, 2018, during Umkhosi Welembe, an annual commemoration of Zulu King Shaka ka Senzangakhona, a revered military strategist who united the tribes to form the Zulu Nation

Africa Live: Kanye West raps in Ugandan flag

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Rapper in Uganda to finish album
  2. Migrants flee Angola after 'brutal crackdown'

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Migrants flee Angola after 'brutal crackdown'

    BBC World Service

    Congolese migrants expelled from Angola push a rented bicycle to transport their children and belongings along the road to Tshikapa, Kasai province near the border with Angola, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 12, 2018
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Some migrants rented bicycles to take their children back to DR Congo

    Congolese migrants fleeing north-east Angola say security forces there are conducting a brutal campaign against them.

    Tens of thousands have fled back into the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape the attacks.

    Many are small-scale diamond miners and Angola recently announced plans to disrupt illegal mining activity.

    Witnesses have given the Reuters news agency harrowing accounts of the events.

    They said Angolan troops stormed Lucapa town and killed dozens of people.

    Homes are said to have been burnt down and property looted.

    Angola has denied allegations of human rights abuses.

    The Angolan authorities are reforming the diamond industry with the aim of raising more revenue for the state.

    Map showing location of Lucapa
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Kanye West wraps himself in Uganda flag

    US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has posted videos of himself wrapped in a Ugandan flag as he improvises to a backing track.

    People have been sharing this image of Ye:

    View more on twitter

    Ye arrived in the country, with his family, on Friday and went to a luxury resort close to the River Nile.

    The country's ambassador to the UN posted pictures of them getting off a helicopter.

    View more on twitter

    And he also posted a picture of Ye's wife, Kim Kardashian, enjoying the views:

    View more on twitter

    A fortnight ago, Ye told celebrity news website TMZ that he wanted to travel to "what is known as Africa" to finish his latest album.

    He wanted to put "the mic in the open so you can hear nature when we're recording".

    In the video he posted on Twitter, Ye starts off sitting on a sofa with the Ugandan flag around his shoulders improvising a rap. He then gets up and walks outside and continues performing saying, among other things, "relax your mind, let your conscience be free".

    Meanwhile, Uganda's tourist industry is using the trip as a way to promote the country:

    View more on twitter

  3. Monday's wise words

    Our African proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: If you are building a house and a nail breaks, do you stop building or do you change the nail?" from A Rwandan proverb sent by Ann Salome Njehia, Mwanza, Tanzania.
    A Rwandan proverb sent by Ann Salome Njehia, Mwanza, Tanzania.

    Click here to send us your African proverb.

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Back to top