Africa Live: Kanye West raps in Ugandan flag
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Rapper in Uganda to finish album
- Migrants flee Angola after 'brutal crackdown'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Migrants flee Angola after 'brutal crackdown'
BBC World Service
Congolese migrants fleeing north-east Angola say security forces there are conducting a brutal campaign against them.
Tens of thousands have fled back into the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape the attacks.
Many are small-scale diamond miners and Angola recently announced plans to disrupt illegal mining activity.
Witnesses have given the Reuters news agency harrowing accounts of the events.
They said Angolan troops stormed Lucapa town and killed dozens of people.
Homes are said to have been burnt down and property looted.
Angola has denied allegations of human rights abuses.
The Angolan authorities are reforming the diamond industry with the aim of raising more revenue for the state.
Kanye West wraps himself in Uganda flag
US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has posted videos of himself wrapped in a Ugandan flag as he improvises to a backing track.
People have been sharing this image of Ye:
Ye arrived in the country, with his family, on Friday and went to a luxury resort close to the River Nile.
The country's ambassador to the UN posted pictures of them getting off a helicopter.
And he also posted a picture of Ye's wife, Kim Kardashian, enjoying the views:
A fortnight ago, Ye told celebrity news website TMZ that he wanted to travel to "what is known as Africa" to finish his latest album.
He wanted to put "the mic in the open so you can hear nature when we're recording".
In the video he posted on Twitter, Ye starts off sitting on a sofa with the Ugandan flag around his shoulders improvising a rap. He then gets up and walks outside and continues performing saying, among other things, "relax your mind, let your conscience be free".
Meanwhile, Uganda's tourist industry is using the trip as a way to promote the country:
Monday's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverb.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.