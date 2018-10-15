Africa Live: Kanye West raps in Ugandan flag

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Some migrants rented bicycles to take their children back to DR Congo Image caption: Some migrants rented bicycles to take their children back to DR Congo

Congolese migrants fleeing north-east Angola say security forces there are conducting a brutal campaign against them.

Tens of thousands have fled back into the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape the attacks.

Many are small-scale diamond miners and Angola recently announced plans to disrupt illegal mining activity.

Witnesses have given the Reuters news agency harrowing accounts of the events.

They said Angolan troops stormed Lucapa town and killed dozens of people.

Homes are said to have been burnt down and property looted.

Angola has denied allegations of human rights abuses.

The Angolan authorities are reforming the diamond industry with the aim of raising more revenue for the state.