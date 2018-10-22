Africa Live: Ethiopia makes peace with separatist group

Missing Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu says he is in Israel a year after soldiers stormed his home in the southern Abia state.

Mr Kanu, who is a leader of a movement calling for a separate state of Biafra, made the announcement on Radio Biafra, an outlawed pirate radio station.

A video of the Indigenous People Of Biafra leader draped in a prayer shawl at the Western Wall in Jerusalem has also been shared online.

Some reports had said that Nigerian authorities had detained him after the 2017 raid.

His wife, Uchechi Kanu, told the BBC in February that she believed the government knew where he was being held after his home was raided by soldiers.

In 2015, Mr Kanu was charged with "criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of an illegal organisation" - charges that could amount to treason.

He was released on bail last year after spending more than 18 months in a Nigerian jail without trial.