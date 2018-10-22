Box of pomegranates

Africa Live: Ethiopia makes peace with separatist group

Summary

  1. Ethiopia signs treaty with ONLF
  2. Biafra separatist leader says he is 'in Israel'

  1. Biafra separatist says he is 'in Israel'

    Missing Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu says he is in Israel a year after soldiers stormed his home in the southern Abia state.

    Mr Kanu, who is a leader of a movement calling for a separate state of Biafra, made the announcement on Radio Biafra, an outlawed pirate radio station.

    A video of the Indigenous People Of Biafra leader draped in a prayer shawl at the Western Wall in Jerusalem has also been shared online.

    Some reports had said that Nigerian authorities had detained him after the 2017 raid.

    His wife, Uchechi Kanu, told the BBC in February that she believed the government knew where he was being held after his home was raided by soldiers.

    In 2015, Mr Kanu was charged with "criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of an illegal organisation" - charges that could amount to treason.

    He was released on bail last year after spending more than 18 months in a Nigerian jail without trial.

    Nnamdi Kanu
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Nnamdi Kanu, picture here in 2017, wants a separate state of Biafra in south-east Nigeria

  2. Ethiopia makes peace with separatist group

    BBC World Service

    ONLF fighters sitting down outside a house
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The ONLF have been fighting for independence for 34 years

    Ethiopia and the separatist Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) have signed a peace deal, ending the ONLF’s 34-year armed rebellion.

    The deal stipulates that both sides will cease hostilities, with the ONLF agreeing to use peaceful political means to pursue independence for Ethiopia's Somali-speaking region - known as Ogaden.

    The ONLF declared a ceasefire in August, after Ethiopia’s parliament removed it from a list of outlawed terrorist groups as part of a reform policy driven by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

    More than 1,000 people were killed during the long-running conflict. The accord was signed in the Eritrean capital, Asmara.

    Map showing the regions
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Wise words

    Monday's African proverb:

    Quote Message: A restless bird eventually ends up in a viper’s mouth." from A Somali proverb sent by Abdi Abdallah
    A Somali proverb sent by Abdi Abdallah
    Copyright: Get

