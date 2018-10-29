Two Gurage women on a hill looking the valley, Gurage Zone, Butajira, Ethiopia

Africa Live: SA minister sex tape 'leaked by opposition'

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa

By Damian Zane

    The spokesperson for South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has tweeted that someone from the opposition was behind the leaking of the sexually explicit video that was stolen from the minister's phone.

    Vuyo Mkhize said it was initially obtained by state security officials who tried to blackmail Mr Gigaba, and was then passed to others.

  2. Anonymous 'hacked' Gabon government sites

    BBC World Service

    The Anonymous Group – a collective of dispersed international hacking activists - says they brought down 70 government and other official websites in Gabon.

    Sites run by the civil service and communications ministry were among those hit.

    A Twitter account with links to the group said servers and mail systems were offline, adding that as the tweet put it: “the dictators should have been expecting us”.

    There’s no independent confirmation of the claim.

    The apparent attack came a day after legislative elections in Gabon, with the governing party of the long-entrenched Bongo family looking set to retain power easily.

    Malusi Gigaba
    Copyright: Getty
    Image caption: Malusi Gigaba was finance minister when he alleges he was blackmailed over the tape

    The spokesperson for South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has said that "state security agents" hacked his phone and tried to blackmail him over the sexually explicit material that they found.

    “Several started demanding from around April an amount of 10m rand ($690,000, £540,000) in cash.

    "When it became clear that he was really not interested in entertaining these blackmail demands the call now began to demand that he intervenes in various state entities," Vuyo Mkhize is quoted by the public broadcaster SABC as saying.

    A tape with sexually explicit material from Mr Gigaba's phone was leaked over the weekend.

    The home affairs minister responded by saying that the video was meant for him and his wife only:

    He also issued an apology for the embarrassment that it caused:

    But the minister has said this was a privacy issue:

    A position that was backed up by the country's former anti-corruption tsar Thuli Madonsela who tweeted that "what [the minister's] does in private without harming anyone or the dignity of his office is nobody’s business":

  4. Wise words

    Monday's African proverb:

    Quote Message: The wealth which enslaves the owner isn't wealth." from Sent by Delphine Kabanga, Chingol, Zambia.
    Sent by Delphine Kabanga, Chingol, Zambia.
    Cartoon of man with suitcase with money in it
  5. Good morning

    Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up to date with news and developments from the continent.

