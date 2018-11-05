Africa Live: 5 November 2018
Summary
- He had said he feared God's anger more than that of the international community
Anti-gay crackdown not our policy, says Tanzania
Tanzania's government has distanced itself from a politician's announcement last week that surveillance squads would be created to hunt down gay people.
Paul Makonda, governor of the economic capital Dar es Salaam, had told reporters the round-ups would begin on Monday.
Following that announcement the US warned its citizens living in Tanzania to exercise caution by removing or hiding "images and language that may run afoul of Tanzanian laws regarding homosexual practices and explicit sexual activity".
Tanzania's foreign ministry said yesterday that the governor's actions did not represent the government's stance, but it is unclear if the round-ups will be called off as a result:
Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania, where anti-gay rhetoric has been on the rise since President John Magufuli's election in 2015.
Last year, the country's deputy health minister defended a threat to publish a list of gay people.
Many gay, lesbian and transgender people are forced to hide their sexuality as a result.
