Africa Live: Marie Stopes defends Kenya work
Summary
- The health organisation says Kenyans support its work
- Top SA minister appears at corruption inquiry
By Damian Zane
Top SA minister appears at corruption inquiry
South Africa's former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is appearing at the official inquiry into alleged corruption during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
The inquiry, chaired by the country's Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into what is called state capture - the allegation that the wealthy business family, the Guptas, exercised undue political influence over decisions made by President Zuma.
He was appointed twice as finance minister by President Zuma and has said that the president introduced him to the Guptas.
Mr Gordhan is currently the public enterprises minister.
You can watch the proceedings live here:
Accusations of graft dogged Mr Zuma's presidency before he was forced to step down in February.
The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.
Marie Stopes defends Kenya work
The international health organisation Marie Stopes has defended its work in Kenya after the authorities there banned it from offering any form of abortion services.
In a statement, Marie Stopes says it does not break the law in any country where it works.
It added that the organisation is supported by Kenyans:
Kenya's Medical Practitioners Board says it made the decision to halt Marie Stopes' work after investigating complaints that the group's adverts were promoting abortion.
Abortion is illegal in Kenya unless a mother's health is in danger.
Marie Stopes has said it does vital work:
Monday's African proverb:
