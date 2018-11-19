Africa Live: Marie Stopes defends Kenya work

South Africa's former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is appearing at the official inquiry into alleged corruption during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

The inquiry, chaired by the country's Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into what is called state capture - the allegation that the wealthy business family, the Guptas, exercised undue political influence over decisions made by President Zuma.

He was appointed twice as finance minister by President Zuma and has said that the president introduced him to the Guptas.

Mr Gordhan is currently the public enterprises minister.

You can watch the proceedings live here:

Accusations of graft dogged Mr Zuma's presidency before he was forced to step down in February.

The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.