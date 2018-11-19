This picture shows stone engraving in the sacred grove of Osun-Osogbo during the Osun-Osugbo Festival in Osogbo

Africa Live: Marie Stopes defends Kenya work

  1. Top SA minister appears at corruption inquiry

    South Africa's former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is appearing at the official inquiry into alleged corruption during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

    The inquiry, chaired by the country's Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into what is called state capture - the allegation that the wealthy business family, the Guptas, exercised undue political influence over decisions made by President Zuma.

    He was appointed twice as finance minister by President Zuma and has said that the president introduced him to the Guptas.

    Mr Gordhan is currently the public enterprises minister.

    Accusations of graft dogged Mr Zuma's presidency before he was forced to step down in February.

    The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.

  2. Marie Stopes defends Kenya work

    Woman talking to someone from Marie Stopes
    The international health organisation Marie Stopes has defended its work in Kenya after the authorities there banned it from offering any form of abortion services.

    In a statement, Marie Stopes says it does not break the law in any country where it works.

    It added that the organisation is supported by Kenyans:

    Quote Message: Our recent campaign to reduce the number of women dying through unsafe abortion received significant support from the Kenyan people."

    Kenya's Medical Practitioners Board says it made the decision to halt Marie Stopes' work after investigating complaints that the group's adverts were promoting abortion.

    Abortion is illegal in Kenya unless a mother's health is in danger.

    Marie Stopes has said it does vital work:

    Quote Message: Most Kenyans know of at least one woman who has lost her life through unsafe abortion and have welcomed the opportunity to discuss this vital issue."

  3. Wise words

    Monday's African proverb:

    Quote Message: The lion which moves silently is the one that eats meat." from A Swahili proverb sent by Julius Meeba, Morogoro, Tanzania.
    A Swahili proverb sent by Julius Meeba, Morogoro, Tanzania.
    A male lion (Panthera leo) is walking at sunrise in the grassland of the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya
  4. Good morning

    Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be bringing you the latest news stories and developments on the continent.

