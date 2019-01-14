Live
Africa Live: Zimbabwe protests after fuel price hike
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Petrol prices more than double in Zimbabwe
- Protesters set up road blocks in main cities
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer
Nigerian chief justice accused of failing to declare assets
Is’haq Khalid
BBC Africa, Bauchi
The current chief justice of Nigeria is to face trial, accused of failing to declare his assets before taking office in 2017.
Justice Walter Onnoghen is expected to appear before judges this morning at the Code of Conduct Tribunal - a court set up to try senior civil servants and government officials accused of misconduct.
The courtroom, in the capital Abuja, is already filling up:
This is unprecedented - he will be the first serving chief justice of Nigeria to be put on trial.
Justice Walter Onnoghen will be arraigned at the tribunal on six count charges - all relating to non-declaration of his assets.
Senior civil servants and government officials are required by law to declare their assets before taking office and after they leave as a way of preventing corruption.
The judiciary plays a key role in settling election disputes in Nigeria and the main opposition party is alleging that the trial of the top judge just a month before the country’s general election is a plot to destabilise the judiciary ahead of the polls.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is under increasing pressure to show results from his promise to tackle corruption. He has repeatedly accused the judiciary of frustrating his fight against corruption by unnecessarily delaying cases.
Zimbabwe fuel price hike sparks protests
Commuters have been stranded in Zimbabwe's two main cities as angry protesters reacted to a more than doubling by blocking buses from carrying passengers, reports AFP news agency.
"Angry people are preventing commuter buses from carrying passengers. People are just stranded," Nhamo Tembo told AFP. He was trying to travel from Epworth, a poor suburb, east of the capital Harare.
Boulders blocked roads leading to Harare city centre this morning.
In Bulawayo, demonstrators attacked minibuses heading to the city centre and used burning tyres and stones to block the main routes into town while some schools were turning away pupils fearing for their safety.
"We want [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa to know our displeasure in his failure," protester Mthandazo Moyo told AFP.
"[Ex-President] Mugabe was evil but he listened," he added.
On Saturday, President Mnangagwa announced that the price of petrol would more than double.
It is intended to improve supplies as the country struggles with its worst fuel shortages in a decade.
Petrol prices rose from $1.24 a litre (£1.11) to $3.31 starting Sunday.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll bring you the latest news from around the continent.