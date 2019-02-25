Live
Africa Live: 'White people don't know I'm lying'
Summary
- Trevor Noah jokes in Xhosa at Academy Awards
'White people don't know I'm lying'
Trevor Noah ribs Oscars audience in Xhosa
Trevor Noah used Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a chance to poke fun at people who think Wakanda, the fictional African homeland of Black Panther, is a real place.
While presenting the film's nomination for Best Picture, the South African comedian said solemnly:
But that's not what that phrase actually means.
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani says the true translation into English is: "White people don't know that I'm lying". His joke, which was of course lost on the Academy Awards' audience in Hollywood, tickled Xhosa speakers on social media.
Black Panther won three awards at last night's ceremony - Best original score, Best production design, and Best costume design.
Best Actor hails Egyptian roots
Rami Malek, the winner of this year's Academy Award for Best Actor, has paid tribute to his Egyptian roots.
"I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American," he told the audience as he collected his prize at Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles.
Malek won the Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who was born in Tanzania. The actor hailed Mercury's story as that of a gay man and immigrant who "lived his life unapologetically".
Monday's wise words
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up to date with news and developments on the continent.