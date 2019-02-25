Food on a charcoal grill
Live

Africa Live: 'White people don't know I'm lying'

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Trevor Noah jokes in Xhosa at Academy Awards

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty

All times stated are UK

  1. 'White people don't know I'm lying'

    Trevor Noah ribs Oscars audience in Xhosa

    Trevor Noah speaks on stage at the 2019 Academy Awards in Hollywood
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Trevor Noah used Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a chance to poke fun at people who think Wakanda, the fictional African homeland of Black Panther, is a real place.

    While presenting the film's nomination for Best Picture, the South African comedian said solemnly:

    Quote Message: Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase.
    Quote Message: He says: ‘Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka’, which means: ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart."

    But that's not what that phrase actually means.

    The BBC's Pumza Fihlani says the true translation into English is: "White people don't know that I'm lying". His joke, which was of course lost on the Academy Awards' audience in Hollywood, tickled Xhosa speakers on social media.

    Black Panther won three awards at last night's ceremony - Best original score, Best production design, and Best costume design.

    Read more:

  2. Best Actor hails Egyptian roots

    Rami Malek, the winner of this year's Academy Award for Best Actor, has paid tribute to his Egyptian roots.

    "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American," he told the audience as he collected his prize at Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles.

    Malek won the Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who was born in Tanzania. The actor hailed Mercury's story as that of a gay man and immigrant who "lived his life unapologetically".

    A quote reads: "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life unapologetically as himself. We're longing for stories like this." Next to the quote is a photo of the speaker, Rami Malek.
    Copyright: BBC

    Read more:

  3. Monday's wise words

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: A bird that flies frequently lands in a lion’s mouth." from A Somali proverb sent by Darror Yassin in Mombasa, Kenya.
    A Somali proverb sent by Darror Yassin in Mombasa, Kenya.
    A lion with a bird in its mouth
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up to date with news and developments on the continent.

Back to top