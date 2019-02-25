Africa Live: 'White people don't know I'm lying'

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Trevor Noah used Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a chance to poke fun at people who think Wakanda, the fictional African homeland of Black Panther, is a real place.

While presenting the film's nomination for Best Picture, the South African comedian said solemnly:

Quote Message: Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase. Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase.

Quote Message: He says: ‘Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka’, which means: ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart." He says: ‘Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka’, which means: ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart."

But that's not what that phrase actually means.

The BBC's Pumza Fihlani says the true translation into English is: "White people don't know that I'm lying". His joke, which was of course lost on the Academy Awards' audience in Hollywood, tickled Xhosa speakers on social media.

Black Panther won three awards at last night's ceremony - Best original score, Best production design, and Best costume design.

