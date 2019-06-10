Live
Africa Live: Ghana 'beats South Africa as top gold producer'
- High production costs hamper South African mining
By Esther Namuhisa and Damian Zane
#Detention on Manus Island gave me a purpose in life'
Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Muhamat has been granted asylum in Switzerland after receiving an award for his work on human rights.
He was one of hundreds of refugees held in detention by the Australian government on Manus Island - part of Papua New Guinea - after trying to reach Australia by boat.
The 25-year-old was kept in the detention camp for six years and has become a prominent activist for the rights of others who remain there.
He told the BBC's Newsday programme that "it's been such a long journey that started in 2013" when he left Sudan.
But he is not "able to celebrate the moment of joy and moment of happiness" as most of the people he has been campaigning for are still on Manus.
Listen to the interview:
Ghana 'beats South Africa as top gold producer'
Ghana has leapfrogged over South Africa to become the continent's top gold producer, according to research by Bloomberg news agency.
South Africa has for decades been the continent's preeminent gold miner but high production costs and troubled labour relations have hobbled the industry there, Bloomberg says.
On the other hand, in addition to new investment, Ghana has lower costs.
Citing figures from the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the Minerals Council of South Africa, Bloomberg says that Ghana produced 4.8 million ounces of gold in 2018 as opposed to South Africa's 4.2 million ounces.
The 2018 figure represents a 12% jump in gold production in Ghana as compared to the previous year.
“[Ghana is] an important part of our portfolio and, geologically we see really good potential to continue to expand,” Newmont Goldcorp Corp boss Gary Goldberg is quoted as saying.
“We’re very happy operating in Ghana.”
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up to date with news and developments on the continent.