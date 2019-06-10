Africa Live: Ghana 'beats South Africa as top gold producer'

Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Muhamat has been granted asylum in Switzerland after receiving an award for his work on human rights.

He was one of hundreds of refugees held in detention by the Australian government on Manus Island - part of Papua New Guinea - after trying to reach Australia by boat.

The 25-year-old was kept in the detention camp for six years and has become a prominent activist for the rights of others who remain there.

He told the BBC's Newsday programme that "it's been such a long journey that started in 2013" when he left Sudan.

But he is not "able to celebrate the moment of joy and moment of happiness" as most of the people he has been campaigning for are still on Manus.

Listen to the interview: