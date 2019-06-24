Live
Africa Live: National mourning after Ethiopia 'coup attempt'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Four top officials were killed on Saturday night
- Government says killings were part of a regional coup attempt
- Mauritania opposition challenges ruling party election victory
- Row over Cameroon World Cup players' reactions
- Tanzania and Kenya both lose at Afcon
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Row over Cameroon players' reactions
Cameroon were knocked out of the Women's World Cup after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of England which was marked by Cameroon protests after two VAR decisions went against them.
Goals from Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood sent England through to face Norway on Thursday, but the fractious game will be remembered for Cameroon's reactions to White's goal and a disallowed effort from Ajara Nchout.
The distraught Cameroon players twice appeared unwilling to restart the match, gathering in a huddle after White's strike was given and remonstrating with the officials further after half-time.
England boss Phil Neville said he was "ashamed" by Cameroon's behaviour.
"If that was my team - and it will never be any of my players - they would never play for England again, with that kind of behaviour."
White's goal was initially ruled out for offside, but that decision was changed, leading to the Cameroon side's protests and a delay of several minutes.
Cameroon were further frustrated when Ajara Nchout's goal - which would have made it 2-1 - was disallowed for offside thanks to VAR, with the striker in tears after the decision was overturned.
Read more from BBC Sport
Mauritania opposition challenges ruling party victory
Mauritania's ruling party candidate has won the first democratic transition of power since independence in 1960.
Mohamed Ahmed Oudl Ghazouani, a close ally of outgoing President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, won with 52% of votes.
Four of the opposition candidates have rejected the results, which are expected to be submitted to the constitutional council for validation.
Among them was the nearest rival, anti-slavery campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, who gained 18.5% of votes.
"This seems like a coup d'etat," said Mr Abeid, adding that those contesting the results were "united".
BBC West Africa correspondent Louise Dewast said the electoral commission has repeatedly rejected allegations that they are biased in favour of the governing party and said the vote had gone smoothly.
Read more on this story from BBC News.
National mourning after Ethiopia 'coup attempt'
Ethiopia has declared a national day of mourning to mark the deaths of four top officials in what the government is saying were coordinated killings as part of a coup attempt in northern Amhara state.
On Saturday night, the chief of staff of the army, Gen Seare Mekonnen, was shot dead by his own bodyguard in the capital, Addis Ababa.
He and another officer, Gen Gezai Abera, died trying to prevent the coup attempt, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.
In Amhara itself, regional governor Ambachew Mekonnen was killed along with an adviser.
Mr Ambachew was killed at a meeting in his office along with his senior adviser, Ezez Wasie, while the region's attorney general was wounded.
The federal government says it has reason to think the attacks were linked.
The United Nations has called on the people of Ethiopia to show restraint and prevent more violence following the assassinations.
The government said the coup attempt had been led by the head of security in Amhara, Asaminew Tsige, who is said to be on the run.
He had been found guilty of a coup plot against the national government in 2008 and received life sentence.
He was released following an amnesty from Prime Minister Abiy last year after serving for 9 years.
Wise words
Monday's Africa proverb:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up to date with news and developments on the continent.