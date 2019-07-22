Cattle market
Live

Africa Live: Zimbabwe super fan loses passport in Egypt

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Nduka Orjinmo and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

  1. Zimbabwe super fan loses passport in Egypt

    The Zimbabwean football fan who travelled from Cape Town to Cairo in an epic road trip to watch the Africa Cup of Nations has lost his passport in Egypt.

    This is just the latest mishap and adventure which has seen Alvin "Aluvah" Zhakata become a celebrity.

    Sadly, he did not get to see the Zimbabwe Warriors play in their first match. He did, however, get a ticket to see Friday's final - a special present from the head of African football - which saw Algeria beat Senegal 1-0.

    That, though, may have been Zhakata's undoing as he lost his passport at the match while supporting Senegal, the BBC's Steve Vickers reports.

    View more on twitter

    Luckily someone did find it, but the passport somehow made its way to Alexandria, 220km (137 miles) from Cairo.

    Zhakata should get it back in Monday.

    His philosophy is that you need to be "patient and strong" while pursuing your dream - no doubt that has come in handy in the latest drama in his adventure.

    Map showing his journey
    Copyright: _

    Read more about Zhakata:

  2. Wise words

    Monday's African proverb:

    Quote Message: You can only scratch yourself where your hand can reach." from A Kikuyu proverb sent by Moses Mutoru and Ken Ruhiu, both from Kenya
    A Kikuyu proverb sent by Moses Mutoru and Ken Ruhiu, both from Kenya
    Drawing illustrating proverb
    Copyright: George Wafula/BBC

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up to date with hews and developments on the continent.

Back to top