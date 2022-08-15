There are three possible outcomes after last Tuesday's vote:
William Ruto wins
Raila Odinga wins
Election goes into a second-round run-off
A run-off will be declared if neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote - this is possible as there are two other presidential hopefuls, though together they have registered less than 1% of the vote.
Setting up at Ruto's communications' centre
The venue of Deputy President William Ruto's communications centre is being set up in readiness for his address expected after the presidential results have been announced.
Mr Ruto's communications' secretariat is hosted at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa near Nairobi.
"Freedom is coming" reads one of the banners at the centre.
Many of those present at the venue are people working at the secretariat.
Business at standstill as Ruto supporters await results
Business is at a standstill in Eldoret town after William Ruto supporters broke into early celebrations in anticipation of the announcement of the presidential election result.
They believe their candidate has clinched the top job - but results announced earlier showed there was little to separate Mr Ruto and Raila Odinga.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza has snapped the supporters dancing and singing on the streets of Eldoret.
All on their feet as choir entertains
The entire auditorium at Bomas of Kenya - the electoral commission's national results centre - is on its feet.
Many leaders and diplomats are among the people who have been arriving there ahead of the announcement of the presidential results.
The choir is continuing to entertain people at the auditorium - and teams on both political sides are singing along to a worship song.
Kenya's electoral body has confirmed that presidential candidates are expected to attend the upcoming announcement.
Election official Tabitha Mutemi has announced that those in attendance leave the first three rows for the presidential candidates and their families.
She then stood as observers and others in attendance moved to other areas allocated to them and advised that there was enough room in the auditorium for everyone.
Security at the Bomas of Kenya, a cultural centre where the tallying has been taking place, has been beefed up ahead of the results announcement.
Choirs singing as Kenya waits
Choirs are currently entertaining the guest at the results centre in Nairobi.
Our BBC colleague Camilla Mills says the whole auditorium is now on its feet singing along.
The floor has been cleared and police are protecting the central area.
Whistles and trumpets in Raila stronghold
The politically active neighbourhood of Kondele in Kisumu county, western Kenya is alive with anticipation as country waits for the president-elect to be announced.
Kisumu county is the stronghold of one of the front-runners Raila Odinga.
Pockets of residents have been spotted in Kondele discussing the expected election results.
The BBC's Roncliffe Odit has shared photos of residents getting ready to celebrate with whistles and trumpets.
The whistle was used as a rallying call for Mr Odinga's supporters to come out and vote.
Here are more of Roncliffe's photos from Kondele;
Crowds gather in Ruto stronghold ahead of results
Our colleague Robert Kitptoo snapped these pictures of crowds gathering on the streets of Eldoret, a town in western Kenya. It is one of the strongholds of presidential candidate William Ruto, as they wait for election results.
People are dancing in the streets while others are anxiously watching news broadcasts of the activities at the national tallying centre in the capital, Nairobi.
Kenya poll officials set to declare election results
Richard Kagoe
BBC News, Nairobi
The national results tallying centre in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is teeming with activity as the electoral commission finalises processes ahead of declaring the presidential results.
There is little activity at the floor of the centre where presidential candidate’s agents, lawyers and election officials were earlier busy verifying results sheets submitted from around the country.
Workers have been busy clearing desks and chairs used by agents.
There are no commissioners at the dais where they often sit, but reports indicate that they could be holed up in a meeting where they could be working on the final report.
The auditorium, which has been a hive of activity for the last couple of days, with occasional flare ups disrupting the verification process, is unusually calm.
Politicians from the two coalitions who had set up camp in the hall to supervise the process seem exhausted and can be seen chatting.
Security has been enhanced at the main gate to the venue with rigorous screening at the entrance to the auditorium.
So far Deputy President William Ruto has a slight lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga - 51% against 48%, according to local media.
The final results must be announced by 16 August, according to Kenyan law.
Results expected soon
Hello and welcome to our special coverage of the announcement of the Kenyan presidential election result, where we'll be bringing you the details and the reaction.
