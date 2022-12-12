Africa Live: Body of Zambian killed fighting in Ukraine returns home

Zambians in Moscow/Facebook Copyright: Zambians in Moscow/Facebook Lemekhani Nyirenda had been studying nuclear engineering in Moscow Image caption: Lemekhani Nyirenda had been studying nuclear engineering in Moscow

Grieving relatives of a Zambian student who died while fighting in Ukraine as a mercenary for Russia have greeted the return of his body on Sunday at Lusaka airport.

Lemekhani Nathan was killed last month.

The Wagner paramilitary group said it had recruited him from a Russian prison, where he was serving a sentence for a drugs conviction.

Wagner said he had voluntarily joined up before dying "a hero".

Zambia has demanded a full explanation.

The AFP news agency quotes a family spokesman as saying that the body was to be transferred to a morgue for an autopsy with a burial date to follow.

