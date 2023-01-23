Africa Live: Missing outspoken Cameroon journalist found dead

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is visiting South Africa for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago, which Pretoria has refused to condemn. While Russia is being shunned by the West, it has historic ties with Pretoria as well as close business links through the Brics bloc of emerging economies. Mr Lavrov is due to hold talks with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria. A protest by anti-Russia demonstrators is planned outside the venue of the talks. South Africa plans to hold joint naval exercises Operation Mosi with Russia and China next month.
Live Reporting
Basillioh Rukanga and Emmanuel Onyango
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Russia foreign minister in South Africa for talks
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is visiting South Africa for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago, which Pretoria has refused to condemn.
While Russia is being shunned by the West, it has historic ties with Pretoria as well as close business links through the Brics bloc of emerging economies.
Mr Lavrov is due to hold talks with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria.
A protest by anti-Russia demonstrators is planned outside the venue of the talks.
South Africa plans to hold joint naval exercises Operation Mosi with Russia and China next month.
Missing outspoken Cameroon journalist found dead
BBC World Service
An outspoken Cameroonian radio journalist has been found dead, after he disappeared on Tuesday in a suspected abduction.
Martinez Zogo was director of the privately-owned Amplitude FM and hosted a popular radio show called "Embouteillage" or traffic jam.
He had recently talked on air about an alleged embezzlement case involving a wealthy businessmen and top officials.
A spokesperson from Amplitude FM said that, along with Mr Zogo's wife, they had identified the body of the radio presenter, which was found dumped on bare ground outside the capital, Yaoundé.
A media rights group said that police heard a loud noise outside their station on Tuesday night and discovered Mr Zogo's badly-damaged car.
A black vehicle was seen driving away from the scene.
Wise words for Monday 23 January 2023
Our proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.