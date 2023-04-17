Africa Live: Sudan death toll nears 100 as clashes continue

At least 3,000 Kenyans are stuck in the Sudan fighting, Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua said on Sunday.

Mr Mutua said that the government was in communication with the national carrier, Kenya Airways, in a bid to try and evacuate them "once things cool off".

"We are in touch with our embassy in Sudan and we will help Kenyans stuck there due to the ongoing war," Mr Mutua said.

Kenya's President William Ruto has asked regional leaders to take a firm position on the Sudan crisis to restore peace in the country.

Fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Monday despite pleas by the international community to warring parties to cease fire.