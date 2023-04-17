Smoke rises as clashes continue in the Sudanese capital on April 16, 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Africa Live: Sudan death toll nears 100 as clashes continue

Basillioh Rukanga and Wycliffe Muia

  1. Kenya to evacuate 3,000 caught up in Sudan crisis

    At least 3,000 Kenyans are stuck in the Sudan fighting, Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua said on Sunday.

    Mr Mutua said that the government was in communication with the national carrier, Kenya Airways, in a bid to try and evacuate them "once things cool off".

    "We are in touch with our embassy in Sudan and we will help Kenyans stuck there due to the ongoing war," Mr Mutua said.

    Kenya's President William Ruto has asked regional leaders to take a firm position on the Sudan crisis to restore peace in the country.

    Fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Monday despite pleas by the international community to warring parties to cease fire.

  2. Three African presidents to mediate Sudan crisis

    A regional African grouping, Igad, on Sunday said it planned to send three presidents to Sudan at the earliest possible time to reconcile the fighting rival military groups.

    The group in a virtual meeting agreed to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti to the capital Khartoum. It also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

    But with the international airport closed, it's uncertain when any peace initiative can begin.

    Fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Monday despite pleas by the international community to warring parties to cease fire.

    Kenya's President William Ruto asked Igad leaders to take a firm position to restore peace in Khartoum.

    The UN World Food Programme has suspended its work after three of its staff were killed, while a UN plane has been badly damaged.

    Nearly 100 people have been killed in the clashes.

  3. Sudan death toll nears 100 as clashes continue

    The Newsroom

    BBC World Service

    The Sudanese doctors' union says almost 100 civilians have died in fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force that's now in its third day.

    Residents reported sustained gunfire in the capital, Khartoum on Monday, and fighting has also been seen in other cities across Sudan.

    It's not known how many soldiers have been killed, but dead bodies are reported to have been left lying in the streets.

    Many properties and cars have been destroyed.

    Regional leaders say they hope to travel to Sudan on Monday to try to bring an end to the fighting that's halted all aid operations.

    The country is suffering a severe drought and is in desperate need of assistance.

